Google and YouTube ‘down’ as users blocked from searching – real reason behind issues revealed
GOOGLE and YouTube users were shocked to find the site and its video platform were non-operational today. The issue was not created by the world's largest search engine but a popular cybersecurity plug-in. Malwarebytes is an internet protection service used by individuals and corporations. The service faced issues running Google...
Twitter rolls out edit button to paid subscribers in U.S
Oct 6 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) is gradually making the edit button available for its paid subscribers in the United States, the social media company said on Thursday, days after launching the widely requested feature in Canada, Australia and New Zealand.
Twitter Rolling Out Major New Feature
"Twitter Logo" by Paul Snelling is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0. One of the most requested features in Twitter’s history is finally coming, as the edit button is being added to Twitter on Thursday, according to Verge.
Android Headlines
Editing Tweets Is Now Possible, But Not For Users In The US
Twitter has made editing Tweets a reality, but not if you’re located in the US, not yet. Do note that this feature is a part of the Twitter Blue subscription, though, as was announced a while back. Twitter was actually testing this feature for quite some time, as it...
KPLC TV
Twitter adds new ‘mixed media’ feature to tweets
(CNN) - Twitter users will now be able to get more information out per tweet. The social media giant is unveiling a new feature that allows users to combine text, gifs, photos and videos in a single tweet. Prior to this, only one type of media could be used per...
Apple Experts Say You Should Delete These 3 Apps Immediately–They’re Ruining Your Phone!
To delete or not to delete — that is the ongoing burning question when it comes to apps and ways you can keep your iPhone and its battery in good shape. The apps that you use most can also be among those that are dwindling your phone’s battery down to nothing. And the more an app offers in terms of functionality and cool features, the more likely it is (usually) to be taxing on your phone’s battery and storage.
A leaker says someone accidentally left in their hotel room the unreleased Meta VR headset that Mark Zuckerberg hyped up to Joe Rogan — check out the video of the device
An online user says someone left Meta's yet-to-be-released VR headset in a room at the hotel where he works — a month before its expected unveiling.
The 2-week period when Mark Zuckerberg didn't take any meetings shows his follow-through on his vision, Meta exec says
In a new podcast interview, a Meta exec talked about what CEO Mark Zuckerberg is like. She said Facebook's pivot from desktop to mobile was an early example of his leadership and vision. When Facebook pivoted in 2012, Zuckerberg didn't take meetings for two weeks as employees adjusted. A Meta...
PC Magazine
Reinvent Yourself (or Disappear): How to Change Your Name on Facebook
Facebook has a notorious 'real name' policy, but the social network does let you change your name, add a nickname, use a married name, and more, with a few restrictions. Facebook has long required people to use their real names; it's even penalized people(Opens in a new window) for using real names that sounded fake to the social network's algorithm. But if you change your name, go by a nickname, or just want to try to game Facebook's system, you can change the name that displays on your profile with just a few clicks (though there are some restrictions(Opens in a new window)).
Engadget
Twitter's edit button finally debuts in the United States, but you'll have to pay for it
Tips to Help You Get the Best Caribbean Cruise Cruise Critic. A lot more people will soon be able to do what was once unthinkable: edit tweets. Twitter has begun to roll out its new tweet-editing feature to Twitter Blue subscribers in the United States. The expansion follows a in Canada, New Zealand and Australia earlier this week.
Phone Arena
Hey Google, your promo material did not do justice to the Hazel Pixel 7 Pro
It's almost time for the Made By Google October fall event where the Mountain View company will formally reveal the Pixel 7 duo and the Pixel Watch. Plenty is known about the two already but tipsters continue to fan the flames of excitement. Today, someone has posted a real-world video of the Hazel Pixel 7 Pro.
TechCrunch
Facebook is rolling out new ways to customize what you see in your feed
The company says that if you select the “Show more” option, it will temporarily increase the ranking score for that post and similar ones. If you select the “Show less” option, you will temporarily decrease its ranking score. A spokesperson from Facebook told TechCrunch that the selections you make influence the posts you see for 60 days. The company says it chose this time frame because its research showed that people want these preferences to last for at least a few weeks, and also because Facebook wants to keep up with peoples’ changing preferences.
Twitter is finally rolling out the Edit Tweet feature we all want
Last month, Twitter announced the ability to edit tweets. At that time, the company only showed what it would look like. Then, by the end of September, the company published an edited tweet. Now, Twitter is finally rolling out this feature for US users. According to the company, starting this...
Why Your Android Phone Is Dropping Calls And How To Fix It
It can get very annoying when you're trying to call someone on your Android phone and for whatever reason, the connection keeps dropping off and ruining your calls. To fix it, your first inclination may be to go to a different physical location and try again, which in many cases, would solve the issue. However, there are other reasons why a call would just suddenly end without warning that don't have anything to do with your phone's connection.
CNET
Join CNET's Pixel 7, Pixel Watch Viewing Party: Starts Thursday at 6:30 a.m PT
Google's getting ready to launch its Pixel 7 phone line and the new Pixel Watch Thursday morning, and CNET will be hosting a live show to bring you commentary, analysis and answer your questions about the big reveals. Bridget Carey and Justin Tech will host the watch party on CNET's...
AdWeek
Twitter: How to Add Alt Text to Images on the Web
Which social media strategies are winning long-term loyalty and how can your brand build memorable and shoppable moments in the space? Find out at Social Media Week Europe, 7–9 Nov. in London. Virtual passes also available. Sign up today.
Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, And Pixel Watch Prices And Release Dates Buck The Trends
Today Google unveiled both the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, both of which claim to be the best Google phones yet with spec increases across the board in terms of battery life, picture quality, connectivity, and sheer usefulness. For a screen, the Pixel 7 boasts a 6.3-inch display that Google says is 25% brighter outdoors than previous models. The Pixel 7 Pro, "Google's best-of-everything phone" as the company says sports a 6.7-inch display with a refresh rate of up to 120hz.
Business Insider
How to turn off active status on Facebook to appear offline
You can turn active status on or off on the Facebook website, mobile app, and Messenger mobile app. When your active status is turned off, you will appear offline even when you're online. You can also choose to appear offline only for certain people that you select. Facebook may be...
WhatsApp starts blocking screenshots for view once images and videos
In August 2021, WhatsApp took a cue from Snapchat and added the ability to send view once media on its platform. The feature allows users to send photos and videos that can only be seen once—they self-destruct after that. It is a handy option to have, especially when sharing private and sensitive photos. But the Meta-owned company made a major oversight in how it implemented the feature: you could take screenshots of view once media, thereby defeating their entire purpose. A year later, in August 2022, Mark Zuckerberg announced that screenshot blocking was soon coming to WhatsApp for self-destructing media. The feature is now showing up for some beta testers of the app.
Pixel 7's Photo Unblur Fixes Your Old And Pixelated Photos
The newly announced Google Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro bring minor hardware amendments over the previous-generation Pixel smartphones. There are, however, some notable software improvements to back up the meager hardware upgrade. Among these, the phones have received a new Photo Unblur feature that will let you improve the quality of any old photo stored in your Google Photos.
SlashGear
