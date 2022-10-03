ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Tuscaloosa Thread

4th Annual Strike Out Suicide Bowling Event Set for October 29

An annual fundraiser aimed at suicide prevention will return to Tuscaloosa later this month and benefit the Kristen Amerson Youth Foundation, whose ultimate goal is to eliminate suicide among young people in West Alabama. This foundation hopes to reach its goal by promoting “suicide prevention awareness, empowerment-coaching, educational outreach, and...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Greenetrack Entertainment Center to Celebrate Grand Re-Opening Friday

Greenetrack Entertainment Center will celebrate its grand re-opening Friday night after an Alabama Supreme Court decision forced the bingo hall to close earlier this year. Back in July, Greenetrack CEO Luther Winn said the court's ruling that Greenetrack owes the state of Alabama $76 million in taxes would signal the end of bingo operations at the gaming complex, which employs around 80 people in Eutaw, Alabama.
EUTAW, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Photos: BobaMania Celebrates Grand Opening of Midtown Village Location

BobaMania is officially bringing boba tea to Midtown Village and celebrated the grand opening of their second Tuscaloosa store Friday. The store, located at 1800 McFarland Boulevard East, Suite 434, kicked off the occasion with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, hosted by the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama and featured a special appearance from Mayor Walt Maddox, who commended the business for continuing to be successful in Tuscaloosa.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Sunday “Dogtoberfest” Event to Benefit Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter

Grab your furry, four-legged friends and prepare for a fun Sunday at the United Way of West Alabama's Dogtoberfest Pet Parade, set for Sunday afternoon at Capitol Park. The parade's trail around Capitol Park will being at 4:45 p.m. and will feature a costume contest, where participating pets will be judged for prized categories, including “most fabulous,” “Mr. or Ms. Congeniality” and “Most Spunky.” The contest will be judged by United Way’s retirees' leadership organization, ReUnited members.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Pickens County Shuts Out Holy Spirit

The Pickens County Tornados earned a big win Friday night against Holy Spirit 60-0, to improve to 5-3 on the year and 5-1 in regional play. Junior defensive back Santonio Jones got the scoring started for the Tornados. Jones picked off Holy Spirit quarterback Kalen Oswalt and returned it to the house for a pick-six to give the Tornados a 6-0 lead.
PICKENS COUNTY, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

DCH Names Augusta’s Mallary Myers as New Chief Operating Officer

Another new face has joined the leadership team of the DCH Health System, which oversees hospitals in Tuscaloosa, Northport and Fayette. It has been a tumultuous year for the health care provider, much of which has been reported on previously by the Thread, but local leaders have expressed optimism that the leadership of new CEO Katrina Keefer will catalyze real improvement there.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Southside Selma Storms Greensboro For 3A Region 3 Win

Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." The Southside Selma Panthers (4-3, 3-2) went on the road and clinched a playoff spot by defeating the Greensboro Raiders (3-5, 1-3) by a score of 52-30. The Raiders couldn't overcome a myriad of problems as they consistently combatted turnovers and penalties throughout the evening. These problems, combined with an inability to stop the Panthers' running game, were too much for the Raiders to overcome as they lost their final home game of the season.
GREENSBORO, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Homewood Couple Expanding Bagel Shop to Tuscaloosa Next Month

A Homewood, Alabama couple is bringing their scratch-made bagel shop to Tuscaloosa and aiming to open the new brick-and-mortar eatery on 15th Street next month. Ginny and Joe Leavens own and operate Homewood Bagel Company, a labor of love the husband and wife team launched in 2019 after a few years of baking to bring something fresh to their lives as practicing attorneys.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa, AL
