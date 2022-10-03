Read full article on original website
4th Annual Strike Out Suicide Bowling Event Set for October 29
An annual fundraiser aimed at suicide prevention will return to Tuscaloosa later this month and benefit the Kristen Amerson Youth Foundation, whose ultimate goal is to eliminate suicide among young people in West Alabama. This foundation hopes to reach its goal by promoting “suicide prevention awareness, empowerment-coaching, educational outreach, and...
STARS Academy Students to Distribute Free Food in West Tuscaloosa Friday
Students and other volunteers will distribute free, non-perishable food items to families with students in Tuscaloosa City Schools Friday morning, a system spokesperson said Thursday afternoon. In a press release promoting the event, TCS mental health coordinator Tesney Davis said the mobile food pantry will be on-site at the New...
Tuscaloosa Haunted House Back to Bring Scares in Second Spooky Season
The Horror Tuscaloosa is bringing scares to all of West Alabama and opened for their second Spooky Season last Friday. The haunted house's director, Cody Minor, said he was contracted by owner Brad Taylor last year after he decided Tuscaloosa was a great fit for hosting a haunted house. "Brad...
Greenetrack Entertainment Center to Celebrate Grand Re-Opening Friday
Greenetrack Entertainment Center will celebrate its grand re-opening Friday night after an Alabama Supreme Court decision forced the bingo hall to close earlier this year. Back in July, Greenetrack CEO Luther Winn said the court's ruling that Greenetrack owes the state of Alabama $76 million in taxes would signal the end of bingo operations at the gaming complex, which employs around 80 people in Eutaw, Alabama.
King’s Kitchen Upcoming Dine & Donate to Benefit Cancer Patients
King's Kitchen is partnering with Fight 4 Cure Inc. in October for a Breast Cancer Awareness fundraiser. This southern restaurant known for its savory home-cooked meals is hosting a “Dine & Donate.”. "We are excited to partner with Fight 4 Cure Inc. to provide support and raise funds for...
New Cocktail Bar Coming to Downtown Tuscaloosa’s Temerson Square
A new bar and lounge will open in downtown Tuscaloosa Saturday afternoon, offering modern and traditional cocktails in a lively but secluded space in Temerson Square. The new concept, called Atomic, opens this weekend inside the lower level of Dillard's Chophouse at the corner of 4th Street and Greensboro Avenue.
Photos: BobaMania Celebrates Grand Opening of Midtown Village Location
BobaMania is officially bringing boba tea to Midtown Village and celebrated the grand opening of their second Tuscaloosa store Friday. The store, located at 1800 McFarland Boulevard East, Suite 434, kicked off the occasion with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, hosted by the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama and featured a special appearance from Mayor Walt Maddox, who commended the business for continuing to be successful in Tuscaloosa.
Tuscaloosa’s Druid City Music Hall To Host First-Ever Beer Festival on the Strip Saturday
The Druid City Music Hall will offer 40 craft beers from more than two dozen U.S. breweries Saturday at its first-ever Beer Festival. Paige Parrucci, a spokesperson for the venue, said what started as a small idea blossomed into plans to put on the city's premier beer festival. To that...
West Alabama Salvation Army Angel Tree Applications are Open Now
The countdown to Christmas is underway and The Salvation Army feels that “every child deserves to experience the Joy of Christmas morning.” Angel Tree program has provided gifts for children around the county since 1979. Over 800 children in need within our area have been provided with toys...
1 Dead, 1 Critical, 1 in Custody After Saturday Shooting in Tuscaloosa,
One person is dead, another is seriously wounded and a third is in police custody after a Saturday evening shooting in Tuscaloosa. Captain Marty Sellers, the co-commander of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, told local media that police were called to the 3000 block of 20th Street on reports of a shooting shortly after 6:15 p.m.
Sunday “Dogtoberfest” Event to Benefit Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter
Grab your furry, four-legged friends and prepare for a fun Sunday at the United Way of West Alabama's Dogtoberfest Pet Parade, set for Sunday afternoon at Capitol Park. The parade's trail around Capitol Park will being at 4:45 p.m. and will feature a costume contest, where participating pets will be judged for prized categories, including “most fabulous,” “Mr. or Ms. Congeniality” and “Most Spunky.” The contest will be judged by United Way’s retirees' leadership organization, ReUnited members.
Pickens County Shuts Out Holy Spirit
The Pickens County Tornados earned a big win Friday night against Holy Spirit 60-0, to improve to 5-3 on the year and 5-1 in regional play. Junior defensive back Santonio Jones got the scoring started for the Tornados. Jones picked off Holy Spirit quarterback Kalen Oswalt and returned it to the house for a pick-six to give the Tornados a 6-0 lead.
DCH Names Augusta’s Mallary Myers as New Chief Operating Officer
Another new face has joined the leadership team of the DCH Health System, which oversees hospitals in Tuscaloosa, Northport and Fayette. It has been a tumultuous year for the health care provider, much of which has been reported on previously by the Thread, but local leaders have expressed optimism that the leadership of new CEO Katrina Keefer will catalyze real improvement there.
Southside Selma Storms Greensboro For 3A Region 3 Win
Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." The Southside Selma Panthers (4-3, 3-2) went on the road and clinched a playoff spot by defeating the Greensboro Raiders (3-5, 1-3) by a score of 52-30. The Raiders couldn't overcome a myriad of problems as they consistently combatted turnovers and penalties throughout the evening. These problems, combined with an inability to stop the Panthers' running game, were too much for the Raiders to overcome as they lost their final home game of the season.
Alabama Starts Redshirt Freshman Jalen Milroe Under Center Against Aggies
The Alabama Crimson Tide came out for its first offensive snaps with redshirt freshman Jalen Milroe starting at quarterback. Milroe is making his first start for the Tide due to a shoulder injury Bryce Young suffered in the second quarter against Arkansas last week. Milroe has made eight appearances in...
James Spann: Alabama Fans Should Expect “A Perfect Night For Football”
Alabama fans are gearing up for an exciting night game at Bryant-Denny Stadium this Saturday. The NUMBER ONE Alabama Crimson Tide will host the Aggies of Texas A&M and kickoff will be at 7 p.m. As we know the game is the highlight of the day but there are many...
Northridge High School’s Rising Star Student of the Month Recipient: John Walker
Tuscaloosa City Schools, along with Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, will highlight and recognize Rising Star Character Students of the Month from each school in the district during the 2022-2023 school year. Each month, two to three students will be highlighted in this series. The first recipient of the inaugural Tuscaloosa City...
Terrion Arnold, ‘I Don’t Want To Be The Most Hated Man in Alabama’
Alabama redshirt freshman Terrion Arnold has been on quite a journey since he arrived to the Capstone in 2021. He came to the Alabama football program as one of the nation's most coveted safety prospects in the 2021 class, choosing Tuscaloosa over Florida, Georgia, Miami and Florida State. Arnold didn't...
‘This Is Not a Prank Worth Doing': Superintendent Condemns Threats at Tuscaloosa Schools
Any threat made towards a Tuscaloosa City School, its students or staff will be treated seriously and could result in expulsion and even arrest, Superintendent Mike Daria said Friday morning. In an interview to condemn the spate of meritless threats called into area schools recently, Daria said students who call...
Homewood Couple Expanding Bagel Shop to Tuscaloosa Next Month
A Homewood, Alabama couple is bringing their scratch-made bagel shop to Tuscaloosa and aiming to open the new brick-and-mortar eatery on 15th Street next month. Ginny and Joe Leavens own and operate Homewood Bagel Company, a labor of love the husband and wife team launched in 2019 after a few years of baking to bring something fresh to their lives as practicing attorneys.
