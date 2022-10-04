ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Charleston, WV

Man injured after being struck by vehicle

By Jessica Patterson
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 2 days ago

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person was taken to the hospital this evening after being struck by a vehicle.

According to Metro 911 dispatchers, an adult male was struck in the 1800 block of Avesta Drive in the Spring Hill area around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022.

The South Charleston Police Department is investigating.

