Man injured after being struck by vehicle
One person was taken to the hospital this evening after being struck by a vehicle.
According to Metro 911 dispatchers, an adult male was struck in the 1800 block of Avesta Drive in the Spring Hill area around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022.
The South Charleston Police Department is investigating.
