Man Accused Of Killing Son Appears In Ocean County Court

Defense attorney Mario Gallucci and Assistant Prosecutor Christine Lento address the court while Christopher Gregor stands and listens. (Photo by Stephanie A. Faughnan)

TOMS RIVER – The father indicted for the murder of his six-year-old son, Corey Micciolo, made his first in-person court appearance on October 4, before Judge Guy Ryan in Ocean County Superior Court.

All of Christopher Gregor’s prior hearings, including the entry of his “not guilty” plea, have been conducted by remote access from the Ocean County Jail, where he remains in custody.

At least three dozen spectators showed up to catch a glimpse of Gregor in person during a short status conference overseen by Judge Ryan. Among them were Gregor’s family and friends, who have not attended prior hearings at the courthouse.

Corey’s mother, Breanna Micciolo, and grandmother, Rebecca Micciolo, have attended all of the proceedings – often, with an entourage of supporters. At the most recent appearance, court officials told the group that signs would not be permitted into the courtroom. Additionally, all onlookers received instructions to maintain order, or they would be asked to leave.

Christopher Gregor is charged with murder and child endangerment of his son, Corey Micciolo. (Photo by Stephanie A. Faughnan)

Not one person disobeyed the directives, although the tension among the parties was palpable.

Gregor stood with two other defendants in the space normally reserved for jurors. Dressed in green striped prison clothes, his long hair now cropped short, Gregor stared straight ahead with an occasional glance to his lawyer during the proceedings.

Attorney Mario Gallucci represents Gregor on the murder and child endangerment charges lodged against him. Judge Ryan asked Gallucci to provide an update on an expert report that would dispute claims that Gregor caused Corey’s death. Reports indicate the first-grade boy died as a result of blunt force impact to the chest and abdomen.

“We just received the grand jury minutes about two weeks ago,” said Gallucci. “He (the expert) has reviewed almost all of the medical records and wants to look at the grand jury minutes.”

Judge Guy Ryan’s courtroom was filled to capacity with onlookers to Christopher Gregor’s first in-person court appearance. (Photo by Stephanie A. Faughnan)

Gallucci said the expert also plans to review an updated amended autopsy report and Grub Hub records. The defendant’s attorney said he would send out the information out by the end of the week and anticipated the expert would submit a report within the next 2-3 weeks.

Assistant Prosecutor Christine Lento reminded the court that Gallucci had indicated he planned to make a court application to secure State Division of Child Protection and Permanency records. She expressed her concerns that the procedure often involves a lengthy process, which includes the court reviewing the records.

“I have a number of those records already provided to me by the prosecution and the family, my client,” Gallucci said. “I do not know if I’m going to file the motion, but I don’t think that it’s going to hold up your proceedings.”

One of the photographs mounted to the refrigerator now has the holy card from Corey’s funeral. (Photo by Stephanie Faughnan)

Judge Ryan suggested that the defense attorney should still file the motion in case it became necessary to address the records during the course of trial.

Gregor is scheduled to make his next in-person court appearance on November 1st.

Charges are merely accusations until proven in a court of law.