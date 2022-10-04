ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Accused Of Killing Son Appears In Ocean County Court

By Stephanie A. Faughnan
 2 days ago
Defense attorney Mario Gallucci and Assistant Prosecutor Christine Lento address the court while Christopher Gregor stands and listens. (Photo by Stephanie A. Faughnan)

TOMS RIVER – The father indicted for the murder of his six-year-old son, Corey Micciolo, made his first in-person court appearance on October 4, before Judge Guy Ryan in Ocean County Superior Court.

All of Christopher Gregor’s prior hearings, including the entry of his “not guilty” plea, have been conducted by remote access from the Ocean County Jail, where he remains in custody.

At least three dozen spectators showed up to catch a glimpse of Gregor in person during a short status conference overseen by Judge Ryan. Among them were Gregor’s family and friends, who have not attended prior hearings at the courthouse.

Corey’s mother, Breanna Micciolo, and grandmother, Rebecca Micciolo, have attended all of the proceedings – often, with an entourage of supporters. At the most recent appearance, court officials told the group that signs would not be permitted into the courtroom. Additionally, all onlookers received instructions to maintain order, or they would be asked to leave.

Christopher Gregor is charged with murder and child endangerment of his son, Corey Micciolo. (Photo by Stephanie A. Faughnan)

Not one person disobeyed the directives, although the tension among the parties was palpable.

Gregor stood with two other defendants in the space normally reserved for jurors. Dressed in green striped prison clothes, his long hair now cropped short, Gregor stared straight ahead with an occasional glance to his lawyer during the proceedings.

Attorney Mario Gallucci represents Gregor on the murder and child endangerment charges lodged against him. Judge Ryan asked Gallucci to provide an update on an expert report that would dispute claims that Gregor caused Corey’s death. Reports indicate the first-grade boy died as a result of blunt force impact to the chest and abdomen.

“We just received the grand jury minutes about two weeks ago,” said Gallucci. “He (the expert) has reviewed almost all of the medical records and wants to look at the grand jury minutes.”

Judge Guy Ryan’s courtroom was filled to capacity with onlookers to Christopher Gregor’s first in-person court appearance. (Photo by Stephanie A. Faughnan)

Gallucci said the expert also plans to review an updated amended autopsy report and Grub Hub records. The defendant’s attorney said he would send out the information out by the end of the week and anticipated the expert would submit a report within the next 2-3 weeks.

Assistant Prosecutor Christine Lento reminded the court that Gallucci had indicated he planned to make a court application to secure State Division of Child Protection and Permanency records. She expressed her concerns that the procedure often involves a lengthy process, which includes the court reviewing the records.

“I have a number of those records already provided to me by the prosecution and the family, my client,” Gallucci said. “I do not know if I’m going to file the motion, but I don’t think that it’s going to hold up your proceedings.”

One of the photographs mounted to the refrigerator now has the holy card from Corey’s funeral. (Photo by Stephanie Faughnan)

Judge Ryan suggested that the defense attorney should still file the motion in case it became necessary to address the records during the course of trial.

Gregor is scheduled to make his next in-person court appearance on November 1st.

Charges are merely accusations until proven in a court of law.

Comments / 17

Mandy Wilson
2d ago

Hope he gets life in prison for what torch he put that little boy through. How the family can stand by him and support him after he intentionally slowly and painfully put that little boy through hell in the weeks and days leading up to his death is disgusting and disturbing. If my son murdered my grandson like he did I wouldn’t stand by him. He’s a monster who doesn’t deserve to breathe any air we all breathe in. I hope they through the book at him. He clearly was a part his his young life for a short time before taken it from him. I don’t see how anyone can be ok with that. Stand by him in jail while he serves his life sentence but to support him in his not guilty plea is one more punch and kick to that little boy he murder. It’s sad all this could have been stopped if only DYFS listen to him when he said he was afraid of him and hurts him from this child own mouth. I hope he rots in jail and gets all he inflicted on that child in jail.

Reply
9
Hugh Janus
1d ago

He wasn’t around to raise that child and made it clear he wanted nothing to do with him. The mother brought him back into their lives more than likely just for child support. Stop with the silly ‘Justice for…’ shirts. She was an unfit mother with no means of support who had no business bringing a child into this world. She’s half responsible for the death of that poor kid.

Reply(5)
2
