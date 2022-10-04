Bath veteran given handicap-accessible home

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – A local wounded combat veteran got the chance to walk into his fully-accessible, mortgage-free home in Bath Tuesday morning.

The ribbon was cut at the house of Staff Sergeant Brent Nadjadi on October 4, 2022 after months of construction. The house was s joint project between Jared Allen’s Homes for Wounded Warriors , North Atlantic States Regional Council Carpenters , United Brotherhood of Carpenters , and general contractor Welliver .

Born and raised in Bath N.Y., Staff Sergeant Brent Nadjadi enlisted in the U.S. Army in 2008 as a Heavy Equipment Officer. A year later, his unit was deployed to eastern Afghanistan to conduct route clearance operations.

On September 13, 2010, his armored vehicle was struck by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED). Brent sustained multiple injuries during the incident, including several fractures in both legs and feet. After a year of ongoing care and multiple surgeries, Brent made the decision to move forward with a below-the-knee amputation on his right leg in 2012. After the gradual decline in the health of his left leg, he ultimately decided on a second amputation in March of 2020, making him a bi-lateral amputee.

Brent retired from the U.S. Army in April of 2013 and today serves as a Police Officer for the Village of Canisteo Police Department. He also serves as a player and a board member of the USA Patriots America’s Amputee Softball Team.

“This is the fabric of our country and this is what makes me so proud to be an American,” said Jared Allen Executive Director Alex Karalexis at the ribbon-cutting. “This Bath community, the New York, the Western New York. This is unbelievable what you’ve accomplished.”

Until his new house, Nadjadi lived in Bath in a home without handicap-accessible features.

