alaskasnewssource.com
Plan of action for storm that is positioned to hit Northwestern Alaska
Anchorage ‘sexual predator’ serving 99 years gets 50 more from new convictions. Anchorage ‘sexual predator’ serving 99 years gets 50 more from new convictions. Kylene Everett and her husband purchased their Wasilla home in 2019, and until this year had barely even seen a puddle on their property - but things have since changed.
kinyradio.com
Law Enforcement seize nearly 5,000 Grams of Fentanyl across Alaska over summer
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Department of Public Safety and their local, state, and federal law enforcement partners have seized over 212 pounds of illegal narcotics as part of a focused enforcement initiative that occurred across the state this summer. Law enforcement seized approximately 2.45 million potentially fatal doses...
Calista Corporation and Alaska Communications Will Bring Affordable, High-Speed Broadband to Seven Tribal Communities in Alaska
BETHEL, Alaska--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- More than 2,300 rural Alaskans in seven communities along the Kuskokwim River will receive affordable, high-speed internet for the first time thanks to a tribal broadband grant funded by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005977/en/ The community of Akiachak will be served by the Alaska FiberOptic Project. Photo: Calista Corporation
alaskasnewssource.com
Sutton man killed in rollover crash
SUTTON, Alaska (KTUU) - A Sutton man was killed in a crash in Sutton early Thursday morning, according to a dispatch from Alaska State Troopers. At 12:30 a.m. Thursday, troopers got a report of a single-vehicle crash on North Jonesville Mine Road in Sutton. Arriving troopers and Emergency Medical Services...
alaskapublic.org
Man hit and killed by pickup while walking across Glenn Highway
A man was hit by a pickup truck and killed Wednesday evening walking across the Glenn Highway in Anchorage. Anchorage police responded at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday to the collision, inbound on the Glenn near Boniface Parkway. Medics took the man to a local hospital, where he was declared dead.
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaskans helping Alaskans: National Guard returns from Western Alaska mobilizations
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The wicked winds, harsh rainfall and intense flooding of Typhoon Merbok caused houses to be ripped off their foundations in dozens of Western Alaska villages. Many streets now face erosion problems, leaving the villages that span over 1,300 miles of coastline of Alaska in need of repairs — and people to complete them.
alaskapublic.org
Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, October 4, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:. Candidates in the governor’s race share their goals for Alaska’s seafood...
Kodiak fishery debate highlights differences between Peltola and her House rivals
For U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola, the Democrat who won August’s special election to serve the remainder of the late Don Young’s term, Tuesday’s fishery-focused candidate debate in Kodiak was an opportunity to draw sharp contrasts with her three rivals. Peltola defended the ongoing efforts to update the Magnuson-Stevens Fishery Conservation and Management Act – an […] The post Kodiak fishery debate highlights differences between Peltola and her House rivals appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
kinyradio.com
Escaped Anchorage prison inmate sentenced to 50 years
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - On Oct. 4, Superior Court Judge Eric A. Aarseth sentenced 36-year-old Kevin Gerald Tuckfield to serve 50 years for escape, robbery, and attempted kidnapping. Tuckfield pled guilty to escape in the second degree prior to his June 2022 jury trial on charges of robbery in the...
alaskasnewssource.com
1 dead following fire at Glencaren Court mobile home community
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage Fire Department is reporting that a person has died following a fire on Muldoon Road early Thursday morning. The department received a call at 4:36 a.m. alerting fire crews to a structural fire at the Glencaren Court mobile home community. Firefighters arrived on the scene...
matadornetwork.com
See 26 Glaciers in Five Hours: the Alaskan Fjord Near Anchorage You Need To Visit
Alaska has no shortage of beautiful places that look like fjords straight out of Norway, but two tend to get the most attention: Glacier Bay National Park near Juneau, and Kenai Fjords National Park, near Seward. Unfortunately for visitors to Anchorage, Alaska, both of those places are really far away....
alaskasnewssource.com
Person hit, killed by truck on Glenn Highway
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A pedestrian was killed in a crash on the Glenn Highway at Boniface Parkway late Wednesday evening. The Anchorage Police Department reported that inbound lanes of the Glenn were closed for several hours following the fatal car crash, which officers responded to shortly after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. Police said the highway was reopened at 1:49 a.m. Thursday.
What Happened? Body of Missing Hunter Found in Montana
UPDATE: The hunter has been identified as Joseph Raymond Balyeat, 65 years of age and a resident of Bozeman MT. The death has been determined to be of natural causes. The body of a missing hunter was found by search and rescue crews near Bozeman. According to a press release...
Crime in Alaska reaches lowest level since 1975
Alaska’s crime rate is the lowest it has been since 1975, according to the most recent edition of an annual state report. The Department of Public Safety released the 2021 Crime in Alaska Report, its annual publication detailing crimes reported in Alaska, which reveals a 15.2% decrease in Alaska’s overall crime rate.
akbizmag.com
Ten New Inductees to Alaska Women’s Hall of Fame
DeeDee Jonrowe drives her team during the ceremonial start of the 2011 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race. The 2022 class of the Alaska Women’s Hall of Fame includes inductees who made their mark as elected officials, educators, mushers, and more. Super Sheroes. Ten women have been selected for induction...
ktoo.org
‘Alaska Daily’ TV show debuts this week, with roots in the real-life Anchorage Daily News
A new TV show debuts this week, centered on a daily newspaper in Alaska and the lives and work of its staff. It’s called “Alaska Daily,” and while the newspaper itself is somewhat based on the Anchorage Daily News, with the show’s plot apparently focusing on many real-life themes familiar to Alaskans, the ADN’s editors are quick to point out that the show is fiction.
alaskasnewssource.com
State officials prepare for another storm to hit Northwestern Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - State officials addressed the public Wednesday afternoon regarding a new storm that is set to hit the northwest part of the state, just weeks after an historic weather event pummeled Western Alaska. Wednesday’s press conference included a review of what actions state officials have taken so...
Hunter found dead near Bozeman
Volunteers with the Gallatin County Sheriff's Search and Rescue found a hunter dead near the Truman Gulch trailhead outside of Bozeman early Wednesday.
Boy Becomes Trapped in Waist-Deep Mud While Hunting With Dad in Alaska
A young boy had a scary experience after he became trapped waist-deep in mud while hunting with his father in Alaska. According to The State, the boy became entrenched in mud while walking along a river near Palmer. Palmer, a city with a population of 7,300, is located about 40 miles northeast of Anchorage. Alaska state troopers stated in a news release that rescuers managed to free the boy from mud flats along the Matanuska River. The rescue took place on Saturday, October 1st.
alaskapublic.org
Hometown Alaska: Telling Alaska’s story
This week Hometown Alaska hosts three writers telling significant parts of Alaska’s story. The idea for our show began with the hope of bringing Alaska’s current writer laureate, Heather Lende, to the mic, and picking her brain for what we should be reading this winter. We called, she agreed, but we have ended up with so much more.
