NEW VIDEO: Partial ceiling collapse at Forest Hills station prompts safety inspection

BOSTON — New video shows the moments part of the concrete ceiling collapsed onto the Commuter Rail platform at an Orange Line station in September.

The collapse happened in the early morning hours of September 25 at Forest Hills, and the MBTA says a spall from the ceiling fell onto the platform where passengers stand.

No one was injured and service was not impacted.

Transit officials say since the incident, both the MBTA and Keolis, in conjunction with Amtrak, have performed hands-on inspections of the underside of the commuter tunnel throughout the week. Additional problematic portions of concrete were identified and removed to ensure passenger safety, according to authorities.

The MBTA says the platform is safe and remains fully accessible to all Commuter Rail customers.

This latest incident comes nearly a month after the FTA released their safety report on the T.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group