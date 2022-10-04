Read full article on original website
Related
Drew Barrymore Reveals Movie Soulmate Adam Sandler Loves ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’: “He Watches it All The Time”
Drew Barrymore continues to confirm that her and Adam Sandler’s off-screen friendship is just as strong as their on-screen chemistry. During today’s episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the actress revealed that the Uncut Gems star is a big fan of her talk show. While talking with Queen...
Dale McRaven Dies: ‘Mork & Mindy’ And ‘Perfect Strangers’ Creator, ‘Dick Van Dyke Show’ Scribe Was 83
Dale McRaven, the television writer and creator of Perfect Strangers and Mork & Mindy, died on September 5. He was 83. McRaven was at his home in Porter Ranch, California when he died. Throughout his career, he received major accolades like nominations from the Writers Guild of America Awards and the Emmys for his work on Mork & Mindy, which he co-created with Joe Glauberg and late director Garry Marshall. The ABC sitcom that starred Robin Williams and Pam Dawber lasted for four seasons. Perfect Strangers with Bronson Pinchot and Mark Linn-Baker was also created by McRaven. The ABC sitcom ran for 8 seasons...
Sarah Jessica Parker’s Twin Daughters Marion & Tabitha Broderick Sparkle In Crystal-Embellished SJP Heels at ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Premiere
It was a family night for Sarah Jessica Parker who was accompanied by her husband Matthew Broderick and their twin daughters Marion Broderick and Tabitha Broderick at the “Hocus Pocus 2” premiere. The group made a fashionable appearance on the purple carpet at the AMC Lincoln Square Theatre in New York City on Tuesday night. Marion and Tabitha looked stylish for the evening. The 13-year-old twins posed for photos alongside their parents in peep-toe heels from their mother’s SJP collection. Marion paired her burgundy embellished heels with a shimmering cocktail dress. While Tabitha elevated her black mini dress with sparkling purple heels. Parker...
Mariska Hargitay’s Net Worth Reveals How Much She Makes From ‘Law & Order’—Her Salary Is 6 Figures
Since TV debut as Detective Olivia Benson, fans have wondered about Mariska Hargitay’s net worth and how much she makes on Law & Order: SVU. It’s no secret that Hargitay is one of the highest paid actresses in TV. She made her debut as Olivia Benson, a detective (now a captain) on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit in September 1999. The show—which has been on TV for more than 22 seasons—won more than 30 Emmys, including one for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for Hargitay in 2006. (She became the first main cast member from any Law &...
RELATED PEOPLE
Thora Birch on the Real Reason She Won't Appear in 'Hocus Pocus 2'
Thora Birch, the actress behind the beloved character of Dani Dennison in Hocus Pocus, is opening up about the real reason for her absence in the upcoming sequel. Die-hard Hocus Pocus fans were disappointed to learn that Birch would not be reprising her role as Dani in the new Disney+ sequel, despite capturing audiences' hearts as a young girl in the original 1993 film.
Sarah Jessica Parker’s Twins, 13, Are Nearly As Tall As Her As They Join Her For ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Premiere
Sarah Jessica Parker, 57, brought almost her entire family to the Hocus Pocus 2 premiere event on Tuesday, September 27, including her 13-year-old twins. The actress posed for photos with husband Matthew Broderick, 60, and their daughters Tabitha and Marion on the red carpet at the AMC Lincoln Square Theater in New York City. Sarah’s twins were nearly as tall as her in the adorable family photos.
Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni Set Hearts Racing With Near-Kiss on Emmys Stage
Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni can't be stopped. The Law & Order stars continue to tease fans who hope to see their characters, Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler, together. This time, the actors broke hearts on the 2022 Emmys stage Sept. 12, taking part in a skit that nearly saw them kiss.
Steve Martin’s Net Worth Is Staggering! See How Much Money the ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Actor Makes
Only Murders in the Building actor Steve Martin has dominated all areas of the entertainment space for more than 50 years. His acting chops, singing voice and comedic skills have led him to become one of the most well-respected actors in Hollywood with a whopping net worth to show for it. Keep scrolling to see how much money he makes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Gilmore Girls’: Alexis Bledel Dated All But 1 of the Actors Who Played Rory’s Boyfriends
The 'Gilmore Girls' set was filled with young love, at least as far as Alexis Bledel was concerned. Who all did the actor date?
Christopher Meloni Carries Mariska Hargitay on His Back After the Emmys in Adorable Photo
Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay reunited on Monday night at the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards!. After attending the award show together, the actor shared photos on his Twitter of the duo, giving fans a glimpse of how the night escalated. The first black-and-white photo captured Meloni and Hargitay at...
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey Make Their Red Carpet Couple Debut at the Emmys
The Flight Attendant star and Ozark actor confirmed their romance back in May Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are officially official. The Flight Attendant star and the Ozark star brought their relationship to the red carpet at the 2022 Emmy Awards for the first time since they confirmed that they were dating in May. Cuoco, who was nominated for lead actress in a comedy series for her role in The Flight Attendant wore a custom pink Dolce & Gabbana gown with floral embellishments and a high-low hemline. Her stylist, Brad...
AOL Corp
'I'm very sorry': Jimmy Kimmel apologizes to Quinta Brunson following Emmys controversy
Two days after receiving her first Emmy under less than auspicious circumstances, Abbott Elementary creator and star Quinta Brunson got a chance to redo her acceptance speech. Brunson interrupted the opening monologue of Wednesday's Jimmy Kimmel Live! to demand an opportunity to thank those whom she didn’t have time to because of Kimmel.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TVLine Items: Feds Casts Niecy's Wife, Loki Season 2 Promotion and More
The Rookie: Feds is bringing a real-life love connection to the show: Jessica Betts, wife of series star Niecy Nash-Betts, will guest-star on the ABC drama as a love interest for Nash-Betts’ character Simone Clark, it was announced on Tuesday. Additionally, Tom Arnold (Roseanne) will appear as the charismatic...
WATCH: The Flashy First Teaser for American Horror Story: NYC Reveals Nothing, As Usual
The first teaser for American Horror Story: NYC is here, but it reveals almost nothing about the season ahead. Full of eerie bondage imagery, the teaser for Season 11 of Ryan Murphy's horror anthology series promises "the deadliest year" yet and "a season like no other". American Horror Story: NYC...
‘Frasier’ Sequel Starring Kelsey Grammer Picked Up To Series At Paramount+
EXCLUSIVE: The long-in-the-works Frasier followup is finally a reality. Paramount+ has given a series greenlight to the multi-camera comedy, executive produced by Kelsey Grammer who is reprising his signature character, psychiatrist-turned-radio host Frasier Crane. As Deadline reported exclusively, Grammer in 2018 started fielding interest for a new Frasier series that would feature the title character in a new city and has been the driving force behind the efforts ever since. The project was eventually set up at Paramount+ and was announced as being in development at the streamer’s February 2021 launch event. It has now been formally picked up to...
ComicBook
American Horror Story Season 11: New York City Premiere Date & Key Art Revealed
American Horror Season 11 has revealed it's premiere date, which will be Wednesday, October 19th. The next installment of Ryan Murphy's anthology series will be American Horror Story: New York City, whose title alone has already sparked a bunch of jokes and memes on social media. FX will premiere the first two episodes of American Horror Story: New York City on October 19th, with the remaining eight episodes also being aired in a two-episode-per-week format thereafter. American Horror Story: New York City will also be streaming next day on Hulu.
Collider
Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon Are Mr. and Mrs. Country Music in 'George and Tammy' Images
Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon are set to portray country music icons Tammy Wynette and George Jones in Paramount’s upcoming miniseries, George and Tammy, and now Vanity Fair has shared first-look images from the project. The feature will be helmed by Australian-Canadian filmmaker John Hillcoat and was conceived by creator Abe Sylvia (The Eyes of Tammy Faye).
‘The Talk’: What Is Jerry O’Connell’s Net Worth?
Actor turned 'The Talk' co-host Jerry O'Connell has racked up a nice net worth throughout his 36-year career.
Elko Daily Free Press
Ryan Coogler almost quit directing after Chadwick Boseman's death
The Creed filmmaker had been working on ideas for a sequel to the 2018 Marvel blockbuster when Boseman died in August 2020 aged 43 following a private battle with colon cancer. Coogler found himself mourning the loss of his star, his close friend and a collaborator who helped shape the Black Panther stories. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Coogler admitted the loss made him consider leaving the filmmaking business altogether. "I was at a point when I was like, 'I'm walking away from this business. I didn't know if I could make another movie period,..."
Elko Daily Free Press
Christian Bale acted as 'mediator' between Amy Adams and David O. Russell on 'American Hustle'
During the 2014 Sony Pictures hack, a leaked email to then-Sony chief executive Michael Lynton revealed that Adams was "so abused" by Russell on the set of the 2013 movie that Bale intervened. Adams subsequently confirmed the story in an interview in 2016. In a cover interview with GQ magazine, The Dark Knight actor described his role in the drama as a "mediator". Referencing his American Hustle character Irving Rosenfeld, he explained, "I did what I felt was appropriate, in very Irv style”.
Comments / 0