Read full article on original website
Related
Cowboys Rookie Could Be On Verge Of Returning Soon
The Dallas Cowboys aren't having any issues on the defensive side of the football, make no mistake about it. Nonetheless, help could be on the way for Dan Quinn's unit. ESPN's Todd Archer believes the Cowboys could open the practice window for rookie linebacker Damone Clark as early as this Wednesday.
Cowboys Dak Prescott New Injury Info; Dallas Signs Another QB vs. Rams
While Prescott visits the doctor Tuesday, Cooper Rush is ready with a 3-0 record.
Sporting News
Why Cole Beasley is retiring from the NFL after just two games with Buccaneers
Just two weeks after signing with the Buccaneers, Cole Beasley is retiring from the NFL. The veteran receiver is hanging up his cleats after 11 seasons in the league, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Beasley's agents, Joel and Justin Turner, told Pelissero he made the decision to be able to spend more time with his family.
Cowboys Have Signed Quarterback To Their Active Roster
For the past three weeks, the Dallas Cowboys have elevated quarterback Will Grier to the active roster. Since the front office can no longer utilize that move on Grier, it decided to officially sign him. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported that Grier has been signed to the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cowboys Ex Randy Gregory OUT for Broncos With Knee Surgery
Updated by the minute, our Cowboys NFL Moves, Free Agency and Trade Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort
Eagles, Giants fans won’t like ESPN’s bold predictions for Cowboys
Love for the Dallas Cowboys keeps on pouring in. On ESPN’s Get Up on Tuesday, Ryan Clark and Marcus Spears both agreed that the Cowboys could make it to the Super Bowl this year. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Said Spears, who played for Dallas from...
Alex Smith Makes His Pick Between Dak Prescott, Cooper Rush
The Dallas Cowboys are on a three-game winning streak without quarterback Dak Prescott under center. Backup quarterback Cooper Rush has played complimentary football, without trying to do too much. That's led some to question if Prescott should be the starting quarterback when he comes back. Former NFL quarterback Alex Smith...
CBS Sports
Ben Roethlisberger is surprised Steelers have already made the quarterback switch to Kenny Pickett
Ben Roethlisberger was like every other Steelers fan who watched the drama that unfolded during their Week 4 game against the Jets. The former Steelers' quarterback, who took in the game from home, did not believe what he was hearing from CBS Sports sideline reporter A.J. Ross, who alluded to a quarterback switch possibly happening at the start of the second half.
IN THIS ARTICLE
'Pressure's On Dak' - But Vet QB Says Dallas Cowboys Need Prescott Over Cooper Rush
"If (the Cowboys) are ever going to (reach expectations), it's with Dak Prescott playing at a high level,'' said Alex Smith, the former NFL QB now working at ESPN.
Jerry Jones credits Mike McCarthy and highly-paid Dan Quinn for Dallas Cowboys success
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said DC Dan Quinn stayed with the team because he made it happen with a big raise on his contract.
Former Dallas Cowboys Star Cole Beasley Announces Retirement
Former Dallas Cowboys star Cole Beasley has announced his retirement from the NFL.Adrian Curiel/Unsplash. Former Dallas Cowboys and SMU star wide receiver Cole Beasley announced his retirement from the NFL after 11 seasons. WFAA reports that Beasley made the announcement to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Beasley was just signed to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice two weeks ago and was called up to the active roster. He ended up playing just two games for the Buccaneers against Green Bay and Kansas City Chiefs, collecting four catches for 17 yards.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Lewis Cine: Has surgery
Cine underwent successful surgery Tuesday to repair the compound fracture in his left leg, which he suffered in Sunday's win over the Saints. Cine's surgery was performed in London, where he'll remain until he's cleared to return home to Minnesota. Although a return is at least weeks, if not months away, it's good news for Cine that everything is going smoothly thus far in his recovery.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Texans Releasing WR Chris Conley From Practice Squad
Conley, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract and signed on with the Jaguars in 2019. Jacksonville picked up their option on Conley last year, he then signed with the Texans on a one-year deal in 2021. Houston felt Conley played well enough to sign him to a one-year extension this offseason.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Tom Brady: Misses practice Wednesday
Brady didn't practice Wednesday due to right shoulder and right ring finger injuries. Brady banged up the finger Week 2 at New Orleans and now is dealing with a shoulder concern. Wednesday's absence may be a maintenance-related for the 45-year-old quarterback, who still has two more chances to mix into drills this week. As a result, Brady's status should continue to be watched to ensure he isn't in danger of sitting out Sunday against the Falcons.
Click2Houston.com
Source: Texans signing Davion Davis to practice squad
HOUSTON – The Houston Texans are signing wide receiver Davion Davis to their practice squad after cutting wide receiver Chris Conley from their practice squad, per a league source. Davis broke his ankle last season on his 17-yard catch against the Seattle Seahawks. The former Sam Houston State player...
CBS Sports
Giants' Richie James: Dealing with ankle injury
James missed Wednesday's practice with an ankle injury, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. This might explain, at least partially, why James dropped from 31 or more snaps and five or more targets in each of the Giants' first three games down to 21 snaps (32 percent) and three targets in Sunday's 20-12 win over the Bears. His role was scaled back early on, however, so it may have been more about the Giants giving Kenny Golladay (knee) another chance without taking David Sills off the field. Golladay then left the game early, at which point Darius Slayton got significant playing time for the first time this year. At this early point in the week with so many guys injured, it's nearly impossible to decipher who will get targets at WR for the Giants this Sunday against the Packers in London.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Albert Okwuegbunam: Plays just one snap in loss
Okwuegbunam played one offensive snap and didn't record any counting stats during Sunday's 32-23 loss to the Raiders. Okwuegbunam played 42 offensive snaps in the team's season-opening loss to the Seahawks, but he's seen his snap count decrease in each of the past three games and hardly played at all in Week 4. Eric Saubert led the Broncos' tight end room with 41 offensive snaps against Las Vegas, while Eric Tomlinson (21) and Andrew Beck (12) both garnered solid roles as well. However, Saubert was the only tight end involved in the passing attack, catching one of two targets for 25 yards. Greg Dulcich, a rookie third-round pick, could be activated from injured reserve as early as Week 6, and his presence may make Okwuegbunam's path back into the offensive game plan even more difficult.
CBS Sports
Jets' Zach Wilson: Set for limited practice
Coach Robert Saleh indicated that Wilson (ankle) will be limited at practice Wednesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. That said, Saleh noted that the Jets' starting QB is "fine," which suggests that Wilson is not in danger of missing Sunday's game against the Dolphins, barring any setbacks. On the plus side, it appears as though the meniscus issue that caused Wilson to miss the Jets' first three games is no longer a concern.
NFL・
CBS Sports
Falcons' Isaiah Oliver: Designated to return from IR
Oliver (knee) was designated to return from injured reserve and practiced Wednesday, Scott Bair of the Falcons' official site reports. Oliver tore his ACL in Week 4 last season and was limited during minicamp before returning to full-team drills at the start of training camp. He didn't play in either of the team's first two exhibition games but saw 31 defensive snaps during the preseason finale. However, he was placed on IR ahead of the 53-man roster deadline to give him extra time to finish his rehab. Now, just over a year after initially suffering the injury, he appears ready to put the issue behind him. He'll have 21 days to be added to the active roster, but if he isn't, he'll revert back to IR for the remainder of the campaign.
CBS Sports
No. 6 USC welcomes test from Washington State
No. 6 Southern California looks to match its best start since 2006 when it welcomes Pac-12 counterpart Washington State to Los Angeles on Saturday. The Trojans (5-0, 3-0 Pac-12) remained perfect in the Lincoln Riley era - at least, in terms of record - with a 42-25 defeat of sputtering Arizona State last week.
Comments / 0