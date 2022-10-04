Read full article on original website
A new investigative report details sexual misconduct and verbal abuse by coaches in the league – and a lack of action by those in charge to address problems, despite years of players' complaints.
Megan Rapinoe has described the abuse scandal that has rocked football in the United States as “horrifying”.A report published on Monday from an independent investigation found that verbal and emotional abuse and sexual misconduct “had become systemic” in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL).“It’s been difficult for the players,” the USWNT star said.“Some of those players play for those clubs, have been coached by those coaches, likely have been abused in one form or another by those coaches and in some of those environments.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Indonesia: Police officers investigated after at least 125 killed in stampede at football matchF1 Japanese Grand Prix: A lap of the Suzuka International Racing CourseFather who helped son Derek Redmond cross finish line at 1992 Olympics dies aged 81
Monday saw the release of the independent investigation commissioned by the U.S. Soccer Federation and conducted by former U.S. deputy attorney general Sally Yates, which chronicled the extent to which abuse and sexual misconduct in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) was overlooked and ignored "systemically" by executives, coaches and club owners.
Megan Rapinoe and the U.S women's national team emerged from a Wembley Stadium tunnel on Thursday to bathe in beaming sunshine. They gazed around the cavernous "Home of Football" that will fill with 90,000 people and vibrancy on Friday. They stepped out onto a pristine pitch that will stage "something really special," Rapinoe said, a highlight of her and their careers.
London, Oct 6, 2022 (AFP) - US star Megan Rapinoe has urged football authorities to use the "horrifying" revelations of systemic sexual abuse and misconduct in the American domestic women's game as a catalyst for change. A report published by former US attorney general Sally Yates earlier this week featured...
The Portland Timbers and Thorns have fired general manager Gavin Wilkinson and president of business Mike Golub two days after both men were named the U.S. Soccer-commissioned investigative report on abuse in women's soccer. Wilkinson played a key role in concealing 2015 allegations of sexual harassment against then-head coach Paul...
The Portland Thorns have dismissed a pair of team executives in the wake of an investigation into misconduct in the National Women's Soccer League. The Thorns' move Wednesday came a day after owner Merritt Paulson removed himself from a decision-making role with the team. Chicago Red Stars owner Arnim Whisler...
Portland Thorns president of soccer Gavin Wilkinson and president of business Mike Golub have been relieved of their duties with immediate effect, the National Women's Soccer League club announced Wednesday. The two have also been relieved of their same roles with Portland's MLS club, the Portland Timbers. The announcement comes...
Portland Thorns owner Merritt Paulson and Chicago Red Stars owner Arnim Whisler temporarily stepped aside from decision-making duties at their clubs.
A day after a bombshell report on rampant sexual abuse and abuses of power in the National Women’s Soccer League, as well as an astounding number of team executives and owners looking the other way or siding with the abusers, fans of the Portland Thorns have said that they’ve had enough of team ownership and would like them to sell.
(Reuters) - Portland Thorns fired two key executives on Wednesday after a report said abuse was rampant in the top-flight U.S. National Women's Soccer League (NWSL). The Thorns said they had dismissed President of Soccer Gavin Wilkinson and President of Business Mike Golub, and the pair had also been axed from their roles with the team's Major League Soccer counterparts, the Portland Timbers.
Report by former U.S. Attorney General Sally Yates showed pervasive and systemic abuse in NWSL.
There’s no doubt about it. Friday’s far-from-friendly, friendly between the United States women’s national soccer team and the Lionesses from England is the biggest glorified exhibition in American soccer history, regardless of gender. It’s the first women’s soccer match — non-World Cup edition — to be broadcast on a major national network, with a 3 p.m. kickoff on FOX. What a spectacle for the sport it should be by itself, with more than 80,000 fans expected to attend Friday afternoon at London’s Wembley Stadium. Except that won’t be the case after more damning abuse has come to light from within the National Women’s Soccer League.
The move comes on the heels of a stunning report that uncovered details of alleged sexual misconduct involving former coach Rory Dames.
U.S. women’s national team and OL Reign star Megan Rapinoe has said Portland Thorns owner Merritt Paulson and Chicago Red Stars owner Arnim Whisler are not fit to be in their positions. Paulson and Whisler have been under fire for their roles in the Yates report, with both owners taking steps back from their positions this week in the fallout from the investigation. But neither has indicated at this point that they would look to sell their team, with Paulson also the owner of the Portland Timbers of MLS. Rapinoe, speaking at a press conference ahead of Friday’s friendly against England at Wembley,...
