WDSU
Subtle warming before a cooler weekend
NEW ORLEANS — Local temperatures will trend warmer from mid 80s to the upper 80s as we finish out the work week. A cool front out of Canada will push toward the Gulf of Mexico. In doing so, warm air over Louisiana will slightly warm to upper 80's before the cooler air spills over Southeast Louisiana, and dipping our weekend temperatures to 76-82° degrees.
WDSU
Slight Chance Rain, Today and Nice Weather Ahead
NEW ORLEANS — Warm and breezy conditions this afternoon. Highs for today 82-86°. There is a 10% chance of rain from the coast to the Lakefront along the South Shore, including St. Bernard Parish. Any rain chances will track westward towards Terrebonne Parish, and ending around early evening as clouds slowly decrease from mostly cloudy to partly late evening. Tonight, clear to partly cloudy skies.
theadvocate.com
Louisiana considers new catch, size limits for troubled speckled trout fishery
State fisheries regulators are proposing substantially lower catch limits for the popular but likely overfished speckled trout. Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries biologists are recommending that the daily catch limit of speckled trout, also known as spotted seatrout, should be reduced from 25 to 15 fish per angler. The...
La. officials vote to reduce speckled trout catch limits
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In an effort to deal with a decline in the speckled trout population, Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries officials have voted to decrease the number a single fisherman may catch. On Thurs., Oct. 4, a Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission voted to set a new 15-fish limit...
Louisiana DOTD Announced Low Bid for New Pair of Cameron Ferry Vessels That Will be Powered by Upgradable Electric Thrusters
Louisiana DOTD Announced Low Bid for New Pair of Cameron Ferry Vessels That Will be Powered by Upgradable Electric Thrusters. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LADOTD) announced on October 5, 2022, that it had received an apparent low bid for the building of two new ferry boats for Cameron Parish’s Cameron crossing. Thoma-Sea Marine Constructors, LLC of Houma placed the lowest bid of $49,706,865.
NOLA.com
Influential business group asks why north shore school scores have dipped
An intensive study commissioned by the Northshore Business Council seeks to understand how the St. Tammany Parish School System's performance rating has slipped in recent years, an election-year move illuminating the influential group's vested interest in the education system that boasts a nearly-half-billion-dollar operating budget. The study was sent to...
KPLC TV
United Way assisting seniors with high Entergy bills through “Power to Care”
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The United Way of Southwest Louisiana has been added to Entergy Louisiana’s “Power to Care” program which helps senior citizens and those with disabilities who may be struggling with high bills. As a result, United Way caseworkers are now receiving applications from...
Five Louisiana Men Cited for Shrimping Violations on Rockefeller Refuge, 204 Pounds Donated to Charity
Five Louisiana Men Cited for Shrimping Violations on Rockefeller Refuge, 204 Pounds Donated to Charity. Louisiana – On October 3, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported that on September 27 and October 1, 2022, enforcement agents cited five men for alleged recreational shrimping offenses on Rockefeller Refuge.
wrkf.org
New Grand Caillou/Dulac Band tribe chief on coming home to Louisiana: 'It's everything to me'
The Grand Caillou/Dulac Band of Biloxi-Chitimacha-Choctaw, a Native American tribe in Louisiana that’s deeply involved in coastal restoration efforts and has spent years working to protect their land from land loss and rapidly intensifying storms, has anointed its newest chief. Devon Parfait, a coastal resilience analyst for the Environmental...
calcasieu.info
$270 Million in Bridge Projects Announced by Louisiana Governor Edwards to be Funded through Bipartisan Infrastructure Law
$270 Million in Bridge Projects Announced by Louisiana Governor Edwards to be Funded through Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Louisiana. — The Louisiana Office of the Governor reported on October 5, 2022, that John Bel Edwards viewed a locally owned bridge in East Baton Rouge today with Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development inspectors (LADOTD). In January 2022, the bridge was deemed deficient, and a load restriction was posted. This bridge is one of over 500 off-system bridges eligible for funding under President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Act, which was enacted earlier this year. Off-system bridges are those that are located on privately owned (city or parish) roads rather than state highways.
KPLC TV
Corps of Engineers allocates $46 million to elevate structures on SWLA coast
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is allocating an additional $46 million for coastal hurricane protection in Calcasieu, Cameron and Vermilion parishes under the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. This funding will elevate around 200 structures to the 100-year flood plain as part of...
NOLA.com
St. Tammany property transfers, Sept. 13-19, 2022: See a list of home and other sales
GREAT SOUTHERN DRIVE 912: $810,000, Jeffrey W. Dongieux and Charlotte Passauer Dongieux to Grant Clayton and Kelly Clayton. LA. 435 22598: $147,772, Mark S. Hosch and Kasey M. Hosch to Clinton A. Lampshire and Michelle J. Lampshire. HILLCREST COUNTRY CLUB SUBDIVISION, LOT 4, SQUARE 43: $9,000, Hoof Care Professional Gino...
Louisiana Voter's Guide to the 2022 November Elections
NEW ORLEANS — If you're looking for information you'll need to get ready for the November election, this is a good place to start. To check if you are registered to vote in Louisiana, start here. You can also lookup your early voting location, election dates and request an...
Waste provider switch causes garbage build-up and angry residents in St. Landry Parish
With new waste disposal contracts being signed, St. Landry Parish Waste Management is asking for patience from residents whose trash has been building for weeks.
