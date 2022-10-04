Read full article on original website
Watch: Cardinals' Albert Pujols hits 703rd homer, passes Barry Bonds, Babe Ruth marks
Albert Pujols reached possibly the final benchmarks of his MLB tenure in the St. Louis Cardinals' latest loss, breaking Barry Bonds and Babe Ruth records with career homer No. 703 in a loss at PNC Park.
Stuck together: Madison Bumgarner, Diamondbacks begin to navigate clouded future
MILWAUKEE — More than a week removed from the Diamondbacks’ decision to bring an end to his season, left-hander Madison Bumgarner was asked to reflect on how his year went. He pointed to the good stretches and the bad, settled on the phrase “a little bit of a grind,” and then wondered about the reasons why. ...
brewcrewball.com
Brewers Minor League Roundup Week #26
Each week, I’ll be bringing you a roundup of the Brewers minor league affiliates, including score updates, key players and more. Here is the week 26 roundup. Please note that the AA, High-A, and Low-A seasons have concluded, so there is no recap for the Biloxi Shuckers, Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, or Carolina Mudcats.
CBS Sports
Mets' Jeff McNeil will receive car from Francisco Lindor if he wins NL batting title
There is more than just the National League batting title on the line for New York Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil on the last day of the regular season. If McNeil finishes as the league leader in batting average, teammate Francisco Lindor has promised to buy him a car. Earlier...
Brewers fan goes all out for foul ball on final day of MLB regular season
A fan at American Family Field did everything he could to reach a foul ball during the Milwaukee Brewers' game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
theScore
Brewers' Counsell: Hader trade not an excuse for missing playoffs
The Milwaukee Brewers have missed the postseason for the first time since 2017 despite posting the best record through 50 games in franchise history - and some observers think they know why. Milwaukee was eliminated from postseason contention Monday, and many have pointed to the trade that sent All-Star closer...
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Heads to bench
Carroll is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Brewers. While Carroll has started against the last four lefties Arizona has faced, he will head to the bench in the second-to-last game of the season with southpaw Eric Lauer on the hill for Milwaukee. Jordan Luplow is starting in left field and batting second.
FOX Sports
Cleveland Guardians square off against the Kansas City Royals Wednesday
Kansas City Royals (65-95, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (91-70, first in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Jonathan Heasley (4-9, 5.00 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 66 strikeouts); Guardians: Aaron Civale (4-6, 5.04 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 89 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians host the Kansas City Royals...
numberfire.com
Austin Nola not in Padres' Wednesday lineup
San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's regular-season finale against right-hander John Brebbia and the San Francisco Giants. What It Means:. Luis Campusano will catch for Craig Stammen and hit ninth while Nola takes a seat for the second time in three...
CBS Sports
Orioles' Anthony Castro: DFA'd by Baltimore
Castro was designated for assignment by the Orioles on Thursday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Castro was claimed off waivers by Baltimore in early September but was never called up to the major-league roster. The 27-year-old appeared in 12 games for the Guardians earlier in the year and allowed 11 earned runs with a 12:10 K:BB over 13.1 innings.
CBS Sports
Mets' Starling Marte: Resumes activities
Marte (finger) was involved in baseball activities Thursday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports. After landing on the injured list Sept. 10 with a fracture in the middle finger of his right hand, Marte is now showing signs of improvement. Though he might still be a few days from returning to the field, it is reasonable to think Marte could be included on the Mets' roster to open their NL Wild Card Series matchup with the Padres.
CBS Sports
Reds' Austin Romine: Heads to bench
Romine will sit Tuesday against the Cubs. Romine has had a slight edge in playing time over Tuesday's catcher Chuckie Robinson down the stretch, but he hasn't done nearly enough at the plate to have meaningful fantasy value even in very deep formats. In 36 games as a Red this season, he's hit .143/.170/.264.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Alec Burleson: Won't make wild-card roster
Burleson won't be included on the Cardinals' wild-card roster, Katie Woo of The Athletic report. Burleson spent the last month in the majors and hit .188 with a home run, a double, four runs, three RBI and a stolen base over 16 games. However, he'll be left off the roster for the team's first postseason series since Nolan Gorman will rejoin the major-league club due to his power and defensive versatility.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Scratched from lineup
Kelenic was scratched from the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tigers after experiencing soreness from being hit by a pitch in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports. Kelenic proceeded to play in the second game of the twin bill and was on track to...
CBS Sports
Reds' Robert Dugger: Booted from 40-man
Dugger (shoulder) was activated from the 15-day injured list and designated for assignment Tuesday. Dugger has been on the shelf since Aug. 5 due to a shoulder injury. He gave up five earned runs while walking nine and striking out seven in 7.2 innings across four rehab appearances.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Caleb Smith: Dealing with elbow injury
Smith has an injured left elbow, Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona reports. Smith recorded three strikeouts over 1.2 innings during Wednesday's victory over Milwaukee before being pulled in the seventh inning. The specifics of the injury will be revealed when he gets imaging done Thursday. Luckily for Smith, he will have an entire offseason to heal before the D-backs need him again.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Jesse Winker: Likely done for 2022
Mariners manager Scott Servais said Wednesday that Winker (neck) has been placed on the 10-day injured list and is unlikely to return for the postseason, Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports. Seattle made the decision to deactivate Winker after reviewing the results of the MRI he underwent earlier...
CBS Sports
Reds' TJ Friedl: Officially lands on IL
Friedl was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a right hamstring strain. Despite the fact that Friedl is already 27, this was his rookie season. He logged a .240/.314/.436 slash line with eight home runs and seven steals in 258 plate appearances. Mike Siani and Aristides Aquino are candidates to pick up an extra start or two over the final two days of the season.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Nolan Gorman: Expected to make postseason roster
Gorman will likely be included on the Cardinals' wild-card roster, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. Gorman finished the regular season with a .720 OPS, but a .529 OPS in September had him sent down to Triple-A to close the year. If he does end up making the postseason roster, he figures to provide some power off the bench for St. Louis.
CBS Sports
Padres' Mike Clevinger: Short start on tap
Clevinger is scheduled to start Wednesday against the Giants, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports. The 31-year-old seemingly made his final start of the regular season with a quality start Saturday against the White Sox, but he'll take the mound Wednesday on three days rest for a short tune-up ahead of the playoffs. Clevinger won't be included in the Padres' potential rotation plans until the NLDS, and it's unclear if he'll be included on the roster as a bullpen option for the wild-card round.
