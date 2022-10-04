ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

Related
brewcrewball.com

Brewers Minor League Roundup Week #26

Each week, I’ll be bringing you a roundup of the Brewers minor league affiliates, including score updates, key players and more. Here is the week 26 roundup. Please note that the AA, High-A, and Low-A seasons have concluded, so there is no recap for the Biloxi Shuckers, Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, or Carolina Mudcats.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
City
Milwaukee, WI
theScore

Brewers' Counsell: Hader trade not an excuse for missing playoffs

The Milwaukee Brewers have missed the postseason for the first time since 2017 despite posting the best record through 50 games in franchise history - and some observers think they know why. Milwaukee was eliminated from postseason contention Monday, and many have pointed to the trade that sent All-Star closer...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Heads to bench

Carroll is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Brewers. While Carroll has started against the last four lefties Arizona has faced, he will head to the bench in the second-to-last game of the season with southpaw Eric Lauer on the hill for Milwaukee. Jordan Luplow is starting in left field and batting second.
PHOENIX, AZ
FOX Sports

Cleveland Guardians square off against the Kansas City Royals Wednesday

Kansas City Royals (65-95, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (91-70, first in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Jonathan Heasley (4-9, 5.00 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 66 strikeouts); Guardians: Aaron Civale (4-6, 5.04 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 89 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians host the Kansas City Royals...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Alexander
numberfire.com

Austin Nola not in Padres' Wednesday lineup

San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's regular-season finale against right-hander John Brebbia and the San Francisco Giants. What It Means:. Luis Campusano will catch for Craig Stammen and hit ninth while Nola takes a seat for the second time in three...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Anthony Castro: DFA'd by Baltimore

Castro was designated for assignment by the Orioles on Thursday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Castro was claimed off waivers by Baltimore in early September but was never called up to the major-league roster. The 27-year-old appeared in 12 games for the Guardians earlier in the year and allowed 11 earned runs with a 12:10 K:BB over 13.1 innings.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Mets' Starling Marte: Resumes activities

Marte (finger) was involved in baseball activities Thursday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports. After landing on the injured list Sept. 10 with a fracture in the middle finger of his right hand, Marte is now showing signs of improvement. Though he might still be a few days from returning to the field, it is reasonable to think Marte could be included on the Mets' roster to open their NL Wild Card Series matchup with the Padres.
QUEENS, NY
CBS Sports

Reds' Austin Romine: Heads to bench

Romine will sit Tuesday against the Cubs. Romine has had a slight edge in playing time over Tuesday's catcher Chuckie Robinson down the stretch, but he hasn't done nearly enough at the plate to have meaningful fantasy value even in very deep formats. In 36 games as a Red this season, he's hit .143/.170/.264.
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brewers#Injured List
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Alec Burleson: Won't make wild-card roster

Burleson won't be included on the Cardinals' wild-card roster, Katie Woo of The Athletic report. Burleson spent the last month in the majors and hit .188 with a home run, a double, four runs, three RBI and a stolen base over 16 games. However, he'll be left off the roster for the team's first postseason series since Nolan Gorman will rejoin the major-league club due to his power and defensive versatility.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Scratched from lineup

Kelenic was scratched from the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tigers after experiencing soreness from being hit by a pitch in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports. Kelenic proceeded to play in the second game of the twin bill and was on track to...
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Reds' Robert Dugger: Booted from 40-man

Dugger (shoulder) was activated from the 15-day injured list and designated for assignment Tuesday. Dugger has been on the shelf since Aug. 5 due to a shoulder injury. He gave up five earned runs while walking nine and striking out seven in 7.2 innings across four rehab appearances.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Caleb Smith: Dealing with elbow injury

Smith has an injured left elbow, Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona reports. Smith recorded three strikeouts over 1.2 innings during Wednesday's victory over Milwaukee before being pulled in the seventh inning. The specifics of the injury will be revealed when he gets imaging done Thursday. Luckily for Smith, he will have an entire offseason to heal before the D-backs need him again.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Mariners' Jesse Winker: Likely done for 2022

Mariners manager Scott Servais said Wednesday that Winker (neck) has been placed on the 10-day injured list and is unlikely to return for the postseason, Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports. Seattle made the decision to deactivate Winker after reviewing the results of the MRI he underwent earlier...
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Reds' TJ Friedl: Officially lands on IL

Friedl was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a right hamstring strain. Despite the fact that Friedl is already 27, this was his rookie season. He logged a .240/.314/.436 slash line with eight home runs and seven steals in 258 plate appearances. Mike Siani and Aristides Aquino are candidates to pick up an extra start or two over the final two days of the season.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Nolan Gorman: Expected to make postseason roster

Gorman will likely be included on the Cardinals' wild-card roster, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. Gorman finished the regular season with a .720 OPS, but a .529 OPS in September had him sent down to Triple-A to close the year. If he does end up making the postseason roster, he figures to provide some power off the bench for St. Louis.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Padres' Mike Clevinger: Short start on tap

Clevinger is scheduled to start Wednesday against the Giants, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports. The 31-year-old seemingly made his final start of the regular season with a quality start Saturday against the White Sox, but he'll take the mound Wednesday on three days rest for a short tune-up ahead of the playoffs. Clevinger won't be included in the Padres' potential rotation plans until the NLDS, and it's unclear if he'll be included on the roster as a bullpen option for the wild-card round.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy