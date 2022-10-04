Detroit Digital Inclusion week seeks to bridge digital divide

Right now, there's a focus in the City of Detroit to get more residents connected to the internet inside their homes. This week is the fourth annual Detroit Digital Inclusion Week going on at Wayne State University.

Glenda Lewis attended the summit today and she's joining us in the community that is severely impacted by lack of internet access.

Almost three years in her apartment, Genice Williams has never had Internet access.

WXYZ’s Glenda Lewis asked, “Do you have internet?”

“No Ma’am I don’t have it,” said Detroit resident Genice Williams. “One thing is the cost.”

With the little she does have, Genice helps her neighbors and neighborhood, cleaning up the park across the street by hand and staying connected.

Williams said she and her neighbors try to go to churches and neighborhoods for internet access.

She's right down the street from 58-year-old Charese Reynolds who has to put internet as a last priority. She’s on a fixed income and internet is the last priority.

Edna Walker is the Director of Community and Cultural Center, Ebenezer AME Church which sits between their two homes and helps link the community to the Internet.

“Anyone that needs help can get help, but many seniors struggled with getting online,” said Edna Walker.

Edna and Arden Park community activist Marina Hunt were among a group of Detroiters and community leaders taking part in the Detroit Digital Inclusion symposium at Wayne State University.

“We’re at our 4th Annual Digital Inclusion Week. This is our very inclusion symposium. This is an emphasis on learning’” said Joshua Edmonds-Detroit Director of Digital Inclusion.

The city's need for more connectivity is crucial and this weeklong effort is about signing people in who can send knowledge back to their neighborhood.