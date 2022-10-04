March 10, 1952 - Sept. 17, 2022 Funeral services for Eddie Granger Sr., 70, of Roxie, were held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Oak Grove Baptist Church in Perrytown. Interment was in the church cemetery. Visitation was held from 10 a.m., until the time of service at the church. He was born to George Granger and Rosie B. Collins in Woodville on March 10, 1952, and passed away on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Natchez. He was preceded in death by his wife, Fennie Granger; his mother; his father; his step-father, Leon Collins; his grandparents and great-grandparents, his grandchildren, Bryan Granger, Jonathan Granger and Diamond Corey; his sisters, Evalene Griffin, Mattie Tillery, Izola Brown, Pearlene Washington and Dorothy Griffin; and his brothers, George Lewis Granger, LeRay Griffin, Johnny Granger, Lawrence Granger and Johnny Lee Griffin. Survivors include his eight children, Eddie Granger Jr., of New Orleans, La., LaQuita Granger of New Orleans, La., Carolyn Sweazer of Natchez, Angel (Gerick) Weathersby of Knoxville, Rose (L.C.) Clark of Woodville, Latanya Swayze of San Antonio, Texas, Lashonda McGhee of Natchez and Brittany (Jeremy) Hunt of Kirby; his seven sisters, Dora Anderson, Georgia Sweazer, Eloise Griffin, Mary Bateste, Levinia Griffin, Martha Brown and Bernadine Griffin; his four brothers, L.T. Granger, Monroe Granger, James Griffin Jr., and Jessie Griffin; 25 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Online condolences can be shared and a full obituary viewed at www.marshallfuneralhomesms.com. Marshall Funeral Homes of Bude, Natchez and Brookhaven was in charge of arrangements.