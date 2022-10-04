March 12, 1932 - Sept. 30, 2022 Funeral services for Mildred Sasser Woodall, 90, of Bogue Chitto, were held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at Montgomery Baptist Church in Summit. Interment was in the church cemetery. Visitation was held from 5 to 8 p.m., Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at Brookhaven Funeral Home and continued from 10 a.m., until the time of service on Tuesday, Oct. 4 at the church. She was born to Clifton and Lillie Cranfield on March 12, 1932, in Franklin County, and passed away on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, surrounded by family at her home. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands, Russell Sasser and R. E. Woodall; her brothers, Earl Wilkinson, Leroy Wilkinson, Floyd Wilkinson, Emmit Johnston, Ray Cranfield and John Henry Johnston; her sisters, Ammie Allred, Nannie Bell Allred, Myrtie Cranfield, Marie Pickering, Rhoda Thorton, Bessie Mae Gill and Mattie Jones; and her granddaughter, Traci Sasser. Survivors include her sons, Sidney Sasser (Melissa), Larry Sasser (Kathy), Danny Sasser and Bruce Forshee (Mary); her daughters, Sharon King (Scott) and Sheila Carter (Stan); her sister, Lillie Dickinson; her 11 grandchildren, Kim Sasser Jones, Karen Vest (Johnaton), Lane Sasser (Annisa), Dustin Sasser (Ashley), Blake Sasser (Brittany), Victoria McNair (Matt),Brittany Williams (Jeff), Brooke Morse (Jacob), Danielle Sasser, Russ Carter (Lindsay) and Matt Carter (Kady); and 19 great-grandchildren. Online condolences can be shared and a full obituary viewed at www.brookhavenfuneralhome.net. Brookhaven Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.