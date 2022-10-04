Nov. 7, 1943 - Sept. 26, 2022 Funeral services for Leroy Spring 78, of Smithdale, were held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at Mount Gilead Primative Baptist Church in Smithdale with Elder Luke Addison officiating. Interment was in the church cemetery. Visitation was held from 5 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home in McComb and from 9 a.m., until the time of service on Thursday, Sept. 29 at the church. A U.S. Navy veteran, Mr. Spring was born to James William and Eloise Jones Spring in Smithdale on Nov. 7, 1943, and passed away on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at his residence. He was a life-long member of Mount Gilead Primitive Baptist Church, a Golden Gloves boxing champion and served as supervisor for Franklin County’s District 5. He worked many jobs, including sewing machine maintenance for Kellwood in Liberty, construction, and was an offshore crane operator along with running and operating chicken houses for Sanderson Farms. He was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Angie Spring Coleman; and his sister, Marjorie Roper. Survivors include his wife of 59 years Janice Key Spring of Smithdale; his sons, Danny Spring (Lisa) of Brookhaven and Bill Spring of Bude; his daughter, Leigh Spring Martin (James) of Smithdale; his brothers, Joe Spring, James Spring and Johnny Spring (Betty); his sisters, Gloria Spring Wicker (David), Shelia Young (Travis) and Georgia Daughdrill (Chris); his grandchildren; his nine great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Online condolences can be shared and a full obituary viewed at www.jonesfamilyfuneralservices.net. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb was in charge of arrangements.