Dec. 27, 1933 - Sept. 26, 2022 Funeral services for Robert L. “Bob” McFadden Sr., 88, of Smithdale, were held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at Sharkey Funeral Home in Summit with Brother Eric Moak officiating. Interment was in Greenoaks Memorial Park Cemetery in Baton Rouge, La., on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. Visitation was held from 9 a.m., until the time of service on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at the funeral home. He was born to Louie and Florence Bop McFadden in Natchez on Dec. 27, 1933, and passed away on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at McComb Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He served as a captain in the U.S. Air Force, and worked as a certified public accountant. He was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Ann Steele McFadden of Smithdale; his son, Robert McFadden Jr., and his wife, Phyllis, of Watson, La.; his daughter, Sandra Thibodeaux and her husband, Chuck, of Greenwell Springs, La.; his four grandchildren, Kyle Thibodeaux and wife, Maegan, Amie Thibodeaux Magee and husband, Jesse, Peyton McFadden and Ashlynn McFadden; his three great-grandchildren, Riley Thibodeaux, Gavin Magee and Haley Magee; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. Online condolences can be shared and a full obituary viewed at www.sharkeyfuneralhome.com. Sharkey Funeral Home of Summit was in charge of arrangements.