Jan. 12, 1966 - Sept. 24, 2022 Funeral services for Virginia Ann Shell Malone, 56, of Roxie, were held at 11 a.m., Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church in Franklin County's Kirby community with the Rev. Frank Jenkins officiating. Interment was in Springhill Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation was held from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at The Lighthouse Center in Meadville and from 10 a.m., until the time of service on Friday, Sept. 30 at Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church. She was born to Levi and Georgia Ann Graves Shell in Adams County on Jan. 12, 1966, and passed away on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Natchez. She was preceded in death by her parents. Survivors include her husband, Randy Malone; her two daughters, Tonya Covington and her husband, Michael, and Latoya Davis; her son, Zachary Shell; her five sisters, Betty Norman, Joyce Owens, Marilyn Shaw and her husband, Terry, Windia Fleming and her husband, Alec, and Tracy Hunt and her husband, Hollis; her three brothers, Charles Shell, Larry Shell and his wife, Bertha, and Ronnie Shell; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.