ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roxie, MS

Virginia Ann Shell Malone

By Franklin Advocate
The Franklin Advocate
The Franklin Advocate
 2 days ago

Jan. 12, 1966 - Sept. 24, 2022 Funeral services for Virginia Ann Shell Malone, 56, of Roxie, were held at 11 a.m., Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church in Franklin County’s Kirby community with the Rev. Frank Jenkins officiating. Interment was in Springhill Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation was held from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at The Lighthouse Center in Meadville and from 10 a.m., until the time of service on Friday, Sept. 30 at Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church. She was born to Levi and Georgia Ann Graves Shell in Adams County on Jan. 12, 1966, and passed away on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Natchez. She was preceded in death by her parents. Survivors include her husband, Randy Malone; her two daughters, Tonya Covington and her husband, Michael, and Latoya Davis; her son, Zachary Shell; her five sisters, Betty Norman, Joyce Owens, Marilyn Shaw and her husband, Terry, Windia Fleming and her husband, Alec, and Tracy Hunt and her husband, Hollis; her three brothers, Charles Shell, Larry Shell and his wife, Bertha, and Ronnie Shell; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Online condolences can be shared and a full obituary viewed at www.marshallfuneralhomems.com. Marshall Funeral Homes of Bude, Natchez and Brookhaven was in charge of arrangements.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Natchez, MS
City
Meadville, MS
City
Roxie, MS
City
Terry, MS
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
City
Brookhaven, MS
Mississippi State
Mississippi Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Virginia Ann Shell Malone#Baptist Church
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
The Franklin Advocate

The Franklin Advocate

Meadville, MS
366
Followers
451
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

A weekly community newspaper providing news, sports, advertising and digital offerings for Meadville, Bude, Roxie and all of Franklin County, MS

 https://www.franklinadvocate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy