Dec. 6, 1957 - Sept. 23, 2022 Funeral services for Regena Cothren, 64, of Bude, were held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Franklin Funeral Home in Meadville with the Rev. Tyson Windom officiating. Interment was in Franklin County’s Midway Cemetery. Visitation was held from 10 a.m., until the time of service on Saturday, Oct. 1 at the funeral home. She was born on Dec. 6, 1957, and passed away on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Brookhaven. She was preceded in death by her mother; and her brother, Jack Williamson. Survivors include her father, William Bray of St. Paul, Minn.; her daughter, Misty Lewis and her husband, Michael, of Clinton; her son, Jeremy Earl Hawley of Bude; her sisters, Marin Bandel of Fayetteville, N.C., Ester Thornhill and her husband, Richard, of Bude and Louann Reed and her husband, Bryan, of Terry; two grandchildren; a very dear friend, Liz Dunn; and a bonus daughter, Kassie Pearson. Online condolences can be shared and a full obituary viewed at www.franklinfh.com. Franklin Funeral Home of Meadville was in charge of arrangements.