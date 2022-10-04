ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roxie, MS

Wincey Cook

By Franklin Advocate
The Franklin Advocate
 2 days ago

Oct. 12, 1953 - Sept. 19, 2022 Wincey Cook, 69, of Roxie, passed away at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, and a private burial service will be held at a later date in Wesley Chapel Cemetery in Franklin County’s Bunkley community. He was born to Samuel and Novle Merritt Cook on Oct. 12, 1953, in Adams County. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Regina Cook; his grandson, Jacob Nations; and his step-son, Walter. Survivors include his daughters, Heather Mayeux, Crystal Nations and Novie Nations; his son, Samuel Cook; his sister, Carmel Nations and her husband, Bobby, of McComb; his brother, Virgil Cook of Brookhaven; and his step-children, Dannielle, Melakeshia and Madaria. Online condolences can be shared and a full obituary viewed at www.franklinfh.com. Franklin Funeral Home of Meadville was in charge of arrangements.

