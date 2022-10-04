Sept. 2, 1958 - Sept. 25, 2022 Graveside funeral services for James Oliver Jenkins, 64 of Bude, were held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Franklin County’s Kirby community. He was born to Charlie Jenkins and Essie Griffin-Jenkins in Natchez on Sept. 2, 1958, and passed away on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bude. Online condolences can be shared at www.craftdillonfuneralhome.org. Craft-Dillon Funeral Home of McComb was in charge of arrangements.