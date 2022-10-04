ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mccomb, MS

Diane W. Porter

By Franklin Advocate
 2 days ago

June 1, 1963 - Sept. 21, 2022 Funeral services for Diane W. Porter, 59, of McComb, were held at noon on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Williams Temple Church of God in Christ in the Smithdale community with Pastor Latrevion Wells officiating. Interment was in Greenwood North Cemetery in McComb. Visitation was held from 11 a.m., until the time of service on Saturday, Oct. 1 at the church. She was born June 1, 1963, in Liberty and passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at Baptist Medical Center in Jackson. Online condolences can be shared at www.craftdillionfuneralhome.org. Craft-Dillon Funeral Home of McComb was in charge of arrangements.

