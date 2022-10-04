Dec. 17, 1984 - Sept. 27, 2022 Memorial services for Heather Nicole Cupit Williams, 37, of Smithdale, were held at noon on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at Tangipahoa Baptist Church in Summit with Brother Eddie King officiating. Visitation was held from 11 a.m., until the time of service at the church on Tuesday, Oct. 4. She was born to Donald and Annette Ainsworth in Natchez on Dec. 17, 1984, and passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. Survivors include her husband of 17 years, Justin Williams; her two children, Aiden and Ashlyn Williams; her parents; her two brothers, John Cupit and his wife, Alisha, of Natchez and D.J. Ainsworth and his wife, Stephanie, of Natchez; her two nieces, Alayna and Ryleigh; her three nephews, Kristoffer, Logan and Jack; her special in-laws, Richard and Mary Lee Williams; and a number of aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends. Online condolences can be shared and a full obituary viewed at www.brownms.com Brown Funeral Home of Gloster and Liberty was in charge of arrangements.