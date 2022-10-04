ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomfield Hills, MI

fox2detroit.com

Memorial planned for beloved Garden City High School coach

GARDEN CITY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A memorial is planned this weekend in honor of a longtime Garden City High School coach who died last month. Athletes Barry Patterson coached will gather at the high school field at 5:30 p.m. Sunday to say goodbyes to him. Patterson's Garden City coaching...
GARDEN CITY, MI
HometownLife.com

Folsom's Week 7 Michigan high school football rankings

Sports reporter Brandon Folsom is back with his weekly top-10 football rankings:. 10. Farmington (4-2, 2-1 OAA-Blue; Last week: Unranked) The Falcons are still alive in the Oakland Activities Association-Blue title race, despite dropping a division game to Troy two weeks ago. They got just the bounce-back performance they needed in a crossover matchup with Pontiac in Week 6, and they should pick up another confidence-building win against Ferndale this week.
NOVI, MI
Bloomfield Township, MI
Bloomfield Hills, MI
candgnews.com

Scholarships to carry forward legacy of Novi graduate and girlfriend who drowned

NOVI — A scholarship has been created in the wake of the tragic deaths of a 2018 Novi High School graduate and his girlfriend in early August. Kory Ernster, 22, of Novi, drowned in Lake Michigan, near South Haven, Aug. 8 along with Emily MacDonald, 19, Ernster’s longtime girlfriend. The couple had been enjoying the last day of a family vacation before returning to school and work. Ernster was working for an engineering firm in Wisconsin, having just graduated from Michigan State University, and MacDonald, from Columbus, Michigan, was to return to MSU to continue her study of veterinary medicine.
NOVI, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Veteran Detroit journalist Christy McDonald joins WDIV-Local 4

DETROIT – Veteran Detroit television anchor Christy McDonald will join WDIV-Local 4 as a special correspondent and fill-in anchor on Local 4 News and streaming platform Local 4+, WDIV Vice President and General Manager Bob Ellis announced Thursday. McDonald will start these new roles beginning October 10th. “As I...
DETROIT, MI
#Linus School Sports#Boys Tennis#Tennis Players#Lahser High School
ClickOnDetroit.com

Ann Arbor Public Schools drop to eighth best district in Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Tree Town students and teachers are part of the eighth-best school district in Michigan, according to Niche. Ann Arbor Public Schools ranked in the top 10 of Michigan schools on the financial advice website’s “2023 Best School Districts in Michigan” list. While...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Preservationist who helped save Detroit's theater district dies at 92

Charles Alexander Forbes, a visionary and driving force to protect and preserve Detroit’s unique architectural profile and social and cultural scene, died Sept. 29. He was 92. Forbes was born to Scottish immigrants in Highland Park and attended Detroit Public Schools. He graduated as class president in 1948 from Henry Ford Trade School and, after two years of military service, attended Wayne State University, earning a bachelor’s degree in business while working at Ford Motor Co. ...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit Public Theatre opens new Midtown home with ‘Mud Row’

DETROIT – The award-winning Detroit Public Theatre has opened its first show at its new home in Midtown. The new theatre location, at 3960 Third Street at Selden, is a 200+ seat black box theatre, which includes about 100 more seats than the theatre’s previous inside the Max M. Fisher Music Center, home of the Detroit Symphony Orchestra. The site, an old garage and English muffin factory built in 1919, has been converted into a 7,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art performing arts hub with plenty of moving parts.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

City of Ann Arbor to host speed management open house events in October

ANN ARBOR – Three events are planned to help community members learn more about the City of Ann Arbor’s future speed management program. The program is part of the city’s Move Together Vision Zero transportation plan, which outlines ways Ann Arbor can have improved and safer streets.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Tasty Tuesday: The Beach Tiki Bar & Boil

WALLED LAKE, Mich. – On this Tasty Tuesday, we’re pleased to announce that you can hit The Beach anytime of the year -- at the restaurant in Walled Lake, that is. They’re serving up some delicious seafood year-round. Watch Brandon Roux’s full Tasty Tuesday feature in the...
WALLED LAKE, MI
wcsx.com

Parmenter’s Northville Cider Mill

What are you looking for? Chances are good Parmenter’s Northville Cider Mill has it: apple butter, donuts, cinnamon roasted almonds, honey, Michigan jams, their own winery, hard ciders, plus of course, CIDER! You’ll find Pamenter’s tucked away in the Historic homes of Cabbage Town in Northville. They offer pressing viewings and have a history spanning nearly 150 in Michigan!
NORTHVILLE, MI
allaccess.com

WRIF/Detroit's 'Dave & Chuck The Freak' Ink Long Term Renewal Extension

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Active Rock WRIF/DETROIT have signed their morning show co-hosts DAVE HUNTER and CHARLES URQUHART of the "DAVE & CHUCK THE FREAK MORNING SHOW" to a long-term renewal extension agreement. The show is also heard on BEASLEY's WBOS/BOSTON, WPBB/TAMPA, and WXRK/FT. MYERS and is available to radio stations across the country through a recent syndication deal with KEY NETWORKS.
DETROIT, MI

