fox2detroit.com
Memorial planned for beloved Garden City High School coach
GARDEN CITY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A memorial is planned this weekend in honor of a longtime Garden City High School coach who died last month. Athletes Barry Patterson coached will gather at the high school field at 5:30 p.m. Sunday to say goodbyes to him. Patterson's Garden City coaching...
Emoni Bates, Eastern Michigan basketball star, pleads not guilty to gun charges
Former five-star basketball recruit Emoni Bates waived his rights to a preliminary examination during a probable cause hearing on Thursday afternoon in a Washtenaw County court. Bates was bound over to circuit court on two felony gun charges as his attorney, Steve Haney, entered a not-guilty plea on his behalf. Haney's request for...
HometownLife.com
11 Redford Thurston football players suspended, Eagles forfeit Week 7 game vs. Romulus
The Redford Thurston football team has forfeited its Week 7 game against Romulus. According to first-year coach Antwain White, 11 players have been suspended from the program for one week as punishment for a fight that broke out during the Eagles' 37-21 loss to Dearborn Heights Robichaud a week ago.
HometownLife.com
Folsom's Week 7 Michigan high school football rankings
Sports reporter Brandon Folsom is back with his weekly top-10 football rankings:. 10. Farmington (4-2, 2-1 OAA-Blue; Last week: Unranked) The Falcons are still alive in the Oakland Activities Association-Blue title race, despite dropping a division game to Troy two weeks ago. They got just the bounce-back performance they needed in a crossover matchup with Pontiac in Week 6, and they should pick up another confidence-building win against Ferndale this week.
MLive.com
Former Detroit Tiger Dave Rozema has message for Grand Rapids youths
Dave Rozema made his fair share of big pitches during his decade-long Major League Baseball career. Rozema is preparing to make another one this week, but this pitch isn’t going to anyone standing in a batter’s box. He is planning to pitch a message to youths back in Grand Rapids, his hometown.
Five Iron Golf Coming to Downtown Detroit and Shelby Township
Five Iron Golf, an indoor golf and entertainment experience, is set to open its doors in Shelby Township on Oct. 21, while a downtown Detroit location is slated to open […] The post Five Iron Golf Coming to Downtown Detroit and Shelby Township appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
candgnews.com
Scholarships to carry forward legacy of Novi graduate and girlfriend who drowned
NOVI — A scholarship has been created in the wake of the tragic deaths of a 2018 Novi High School graduate and his girlfriend in early August. Kory Ernster, 22, of Novi, drowned in Lake Michigan, near South Haven, Aug. 8 along with Emily MacDonald, 19, Ernster’s longtime girlfriend. The couple had been enjoying the last day of a family vacation before returning to school and work. Ernster was working for an engineering firm in Wisconsin, having just graduated from Michigan State University, and MacDonald, from Columbus, Michigan, was to return to MSU to continue her study of veterinary medicine.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Veteran Detroit journalist Christy McDonald joins WDIV-Local 4
DETROIT – Veteran Detroit television anchor Christy McDonald will join WDIV-Local 4 as a special correspondent and fill-in anchor on Local 4 News and streaming platform Local 4+, WDIV Vice President and General Manager Bob Ellis announced Thursday. McDonald will start these new roles beginning October 10th. “As I...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor Public Schools drop to eighth best district in Michigan
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Tree Town students and teachers are part of the eighth-best school district in Michigan, according to Niche. Ann Arbor Public Schools ranked in the top 10 of Michigan schools on the financial advice website’s “2023 Best School Districts in Michigan” list. While...
HometownLife.com
Four seats up for grabs on Bloomfield Hills Board of Education in November election
Ten candidates are vying for one of four seats on the Bloomfield Hills Schools Board of Education. Voters in the district will decide in the Nov. 8 election. School boards set overall policy for the school district, as well as hire and manage the superintendent, who oversees day-to-day operations in the school district.
Another enrollment record broken this fall at University of Michigan
ANN ARBOR, MI - University of Michigan topped 50,000 enrolled students on its Ann Arbor campus for the second straight year, according data released Thursday, Oct. 6. The enrollment for the fall 2022 semester shows 51,225 students at the university, including 32,625 undergraduates and more than 7,000 in their first year on campus.
Preservationist who helped save Detroit's theater district dies at 92
Charles Alexander Forbes, a visionary and driving force to protect and preserve Detroit’s unique architectural profile and social and cultural scene, died Sept. 29. He was 92. Forbes was born to Scottish immigrants in Highland Park and attended Detroit Public Schools. He graduated as class president in 1948 from Henry Ford Trade School and, after two years of military service, attended Wayne State University, earning a bachelor’s degree in business while working at Ford Motor Co. ...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit Public Theatre opens new Midtown home with ‘Mud Row’
DETROIT – The award-winning Detroit Public Theatre has opened its first show at its new home in Midtown. The new theatre location, at 3960 Third Street at Selden, is a 200+ seat black box theatre, which includes about 100 more seats than the theatre’s previous inside the Max M. Fisher Music Center, home of the Detroit Symphony Orchestra. The site, an old garage and English muffin factory built in 1919, has been converted into a 7,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art performing arts hub with plenty of moving parts.
ClickOnDetroit.com
City of Ann Arbor to host speed management open house events in October
ANN ARBOR – Three events are planned to help community members learn more about the City of Ann Arbor’s future speed management program. The program is part of the city’s Move Together Vision Zero transportation plan, which outlines ways Ann Arbor can have improved and safer streets.
The Oakland Press
Little Caesars Arena triple-header leads weekend music lineup
When the late Stevie Ray Vaughan sang “The House is Rockin'” back in 1989, he didn’t say how big that house was. And the metro area’s big house — no, not THAT Big House — will indeed be rockin’ this weekend. Little Caesars...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tasty Tuesday: The Beach Tiki Bar & Boil
WALLED LAKE, Mich. – On this Tasty Tuesday, we’re pleased to announce that you can hit The Beach anytime of the year -- at the restaurant in Walled Lake, that is. They’re serving up some delicious seafood year-round. Watch Brandon Roux’s full Tasty Tuesday feature in the...
wcsx.com
Parmenter’s Northville Cider Mill
What are you looking for? Chances are good Parmenter’s Northville Cider Mill has it: apple butter, donuts, cinnamon roasted almonds, honey, Michigan jams, their own winery, hard ciders, plus of course, CIDER! You’ll find Pamenter’s tucked away in the Historic homes of Cabbage Town in Northville. They offer pressing viewings and have a history spanning nearly 150 in Michigan!
Veteran Attorney Lisa Screen Joins Mike Morse Law Firm
With more than two decades of experience, Screen has tried more than 250 cases and pivoted from representing auto insurance companies to assisting accident victims. /PRNewswire/ -- Mike Morse Law Firm is pleased to welcome veteran attorney. Lisa Screen. to its talented team of trial lawyers. Screen has a diverse...
allaccess.com
WRIF/Detroit's 'Dave & Chuck The Freak' Ink Long Term Renewal Extension
BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Active Rock WRIF/DETROIT have signed their morning show co-hosts DAVE HUNTER and CHARLES URQUHART of the "DAVE & CHUCK THE FREAK MORNING SHOW" to a long-term renewal extension agreement. The show is also heard on BEASLEY's WBOS/BOSTON, WPBB/TAMPA, and WXRK/FT. MYERS and is available to radio stations across the country through a recent syndication deal with KEY NETWORKS.
Shooting sends Dearborn elementary school into lockdown
The active shooter situation in Dearborn sent Duvall Elementary School into a soft lockdown Thursday. Many parents hurried over, but school administrators weren’t allowing anyone in or out.
