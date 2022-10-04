ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Hunter Boots Now Come in a Winter-Ready Puffer Style & They Just Landed at Nordstrom

By Taylor Lane
SheKnows
SheKnows
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jLo0b_0iM32ONI00

Even though it was tough to say goodbye to summer, we’re excited to welcome in chilly fall days, only because that means it’s boots season . While we’re enjoying the fall season, it’s time to gear up and prepare for the winter ahead. And right now, there’s no better time to get your boot game in order. Thankfully, you don’t have to search far for the perfect pair of snow boots. Hunter just dropped puffer coat-like boots that protect your feet from all of the elements.

Hunter ’s new Intrepid collection features insulated snow boots that are available at Nordstrom in short and tall versions. Each silhouette is crafted with recycled nylon upper and fleece lining, which keeps your feet warm and dry. The sole of the boots contains the brand’s proprietary OrthoLite footbed that never loses its traction, no matter if you’re walking on ice or rain.

Intrepid Snow Boot

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZgSs1_0iM32ONI00

If you don’t have a good pair of waterproof winter boots yet, now is the time to stock up. Even though it’s not cold enough to wear them just yet, Hunter has you covered for when the weather gets bad. The snow boots are made with “a waterproof internal membrane and recycled-fleece lining for moisture management,” Hunter says. The material gives the shoes a soft, plush feel that keeps feet warm no matter the weather.

Hunter Intrepid Snow Boot $175 Buy now Sign Up

Intrepid Knee High Snow Boot

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JwZH2_0iM32ONI00

The knee-high version of Hunter’s Intrepid Snow Boot provides even more coverage from the snow and other elements. The material keeps feet dry, while the fleece lining adds warmth and comfort. The boots are selling fast, so add them to your cart now before it’s too late!

Hunter Intrepid Knee High Snow Boot $195 Buy now Sign Up

The boots are so new that they don’t have any ratings just yet, but if they are anything like Hunter’s other offerings, the shoes will quickly become a staple in your wardrobe. One shopper who owns another style of Hunter boots says that “they’re perfect.” They added, “I took my dog for a walk in the rain today, and…dry feet, comfortable, and easy on and off. It was muddy puddles out there! They will work to walk the dog, garden, drop kids off at school, and clean up quickly and easily for going out and about. Great addition to my closet! Hurry and snag a pair before the new puffer boots are gone — they are selling quickly!

Before you go, check out our slideshow below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AEUXH_0iM32ONI00
More from SheKnows Best of SheKnows

Comments / 0

Related
People

This Fall Sweater Is 'So Flattering,' Shoppers Are Buying It in Every Color — and It's on Sale

“It’s so comfortable that I could have slept in it!” It's that time of year again: We're switching from swimsuits and cooling tower fans to pumpkin spice lattes and cozy cardigans. And if you've noticed that your sweater weather situation is looking a little paltry, it's time to go ahead and do a little shopping.  Start by snagging the Prettygarden Women's Crew Neck Sweater, which is currently on sale at Amazon. The pullover sweater is made from 100 percent polyester, crafting a material that's super soft, comfortable, and...
SHOPPING
People

Shoppers Are Wearing These Cozy Lounge Pants 'Every Single Day' — and a 3-Pack Is on Sale for $35

“I bought another set almost immediately” As temperatures fall, there's no doubt that many of our closets start seeing more cozy clothes. That's right, it's finally loungewear season: As soon as a chill is in the air, the sweats come back out and start their heavy rotation through winter.  Looking to upgrade your collection? Then consider the Real Essentials Ultra-Soft Lounge Joggers, which are currently on sale at Amazon for up to 42 percent off.  The pants are made from a poly-spandex blend that's perfectly stretchy and cozy, so...
SHOPPING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hunter
SheKnows

Costco Is Selling the Cutest Holiday Rugs That Come in 4 Festive Styles

Christmas is just around the corner, and we could not be more excited. Decorating for the holiday season is a blast, from trimming the tree to stringing lights outside. And Costco is putting up in the holly jolly mood a little earlier with their new seasonal welcome mats, and we are absolutely in love. “The NEW 2022 Holiday Rugs are out at Costco and they’re ADORABLE!!!” Instagram user @costcohotfinds posted, along with a video of the new selections. “They’re also super plush and just beautiful.” All four styles are festive, including the black-and-red plaid “Merry Everything” complete with mistletoe and the black...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nordstrom#Puffer#Winter Boots#Intrepid
Thrillist

Oreo Is Releasing an All-New Cookie Flavor for Fall

Oreo does not care about your PSLs. Okay, maybe it does a little bit. The brand did drop its own pumpkin spice iteration last month. But now, the cookie maker is moving full-steam ahead toward the winter holidays with the debut of its latest flavor, and we've got zero qualms about it.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Costco
shefinds

3 Unflattering Haircuts That Age You Instantly Over 40

Here’s the truth about your hair and aging: you should choose any haircut or style that makes you feel amazing. All hair is different, all personalities are different, and there are no hard and fast rules when it comes to styling. But maybe you’ve been feeling lately like your current hair style isn’t YOU anymore. Whether you’ve outgrown your old look and are bored with it or you feel like the cut itself is leaving your hair looking more limp and lifeless and want to achieve more volume in your hair, you may feel like it’s time for an update and a nice change. Great — but the first thing you probably shouldn’t do is run to your salon with a photo of a celebrity sporting a cutting-edge style.
HAIR CARE
SheKnows

Vera Wang’s Secret to Age-Defying Skin at 73 is This 'Magical' Moisturizer That's Under $20 Right Now

At 73 years old, Vera Wang is looking more and more gorgeous every day. Many people have been mystified by her youthful, healthy skin, and finally, after years of wondering, fans now know of one skincare staple of hers. In a recent interview with New York Magazine’s The Strategist back in Jan. 2022, Wang talked about her skincare, food, and fashion holy grails, including an affordable moisturizer and sunscreen we’re going to need in our regimen ASAP. The fashion designer said she adores the RoC’s anti-aging face moisturizer with SPF 30, saying, “I’m late to making sunscreen part of my daily ritual,...
SKIN CARE
People

These Flowy Pants with Pockets Are Topping Amazon's Charts Right Now, and They're on Sale

Shoppers are calling them the most comfortable pants they’ve ever owned When the cold weather hits, cozy pants are key to staying warm and comfortable. And shoppers just found a pair that you can wear while lounging on the couch, and also at work.  The Ueu Wide-Leg Lounge Pants have been topping Amazon's Movers and Shakers charts this week because of their incredibly soft fabric and flattering fit. Plus, the flowy pants are 30 percent off right now and have an additional coupon that can be applied at...
SHOPPING
SheKnows

Aldi’s Latest Must-Have Bakery Treat Is a Fall-Favorite That’s Full of Flavor

When it comes to fall flavors, pumpkin spice tends to reign supreme. But we think an unsung hero of the season is apple cider. Its sweet apple taste combined with fall spices and a healthy dose of cinnamon gives it a fresh and fruity taste that pairs perfectly with cooler weather, pumpkin patches, and curling up under a blanket beside the fireplace. Now, you can get all that delicious flavor in pastry form with Aldi’s latest fall favorite treat: new Apple Cider Donuts.
FOOD & DRINKS
Hypebae

Bella Hadid’s Sexy Braided Ponytail Gives Her an Instant Face Lift

Bella Hadid is one of the only people who could make a braided ponytail look sleek and chic. The supermodel was one of the attendees at Beyoncé‘s birthday bash and gave the classic daytime braided style an effortless evening appeal. Hadid’s expensive brunette tresses were stretched back into a slicked-back ponytail giving her an instantaneous snatched facelift, with her ends plaited down to meet the hip. To create an editorial look in modelesque fashion, her hair was split into two sections, coordinating a matching swinging braid for mega whip action.
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

2 Everyday Makeup Mistakes That Are Aging You, According To Professional Makeup Artists

While makeup has the power to conceal acne, emphasize your best features and help you develop your personal aesthetic and style, it could also inadvertently add years to your look if not used correctly. With that said, we reached out to professional makeup artists for two quick, go-to tips to keep in mind for a more youthful-looking, radiant feel overall. Read on for tips and suggestions from professional MUAs Mandie Brice and Mary Winkenwerder.
MAKEUP
SheKnows

SheKnows

71K+
Followers
8K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy