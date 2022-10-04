Hunter Boots Now Come in a Winter-Ready Puffer Style & They Just Landed at Nordstrom

Even though it was tough to say goodbye to summer, we’re excited to welcome in chilly fall days, only because that means it’s boots season . While we’re enjoying the fall season, it’s time to gear up and prepare for the winter ahead. And right now, there’s no better time to get your boot game in order. Thankfully, you don’t have to search far for the perfect pair of snow boots. Hunter just dropped puffer coat-like boots that protect your feet from all of the elements.

Hunter ’s new Intrepid collection features insulated snow boots that are available at Nordstrom in short and tall versions. Each silhouette is crafted with recycled nylon upper and fleece lining, which keeps your feet warm and dry. The sole of the boots contains the brand’s proprietary OrthoLite footbed that never loses its traction, no matter if you’re walking on ice or rain.

Intrepid Snow Boot

If you don’t have a good pair of waterproof winter boots yet, now is the time to stock up. Even though it’s not cold enough to wear them just yet, Hunter has you covered for when the weather gets bad. The snow boots are made with “a waterproof internal membrane and recycled-fleece lining for moisture management,” Hunter says. The material gives the shoes a soft, plush feel that keeps feet warm no matter the weather.

Intrepid Knee High Snow Boot

The knee-high version of Hunter’s Intrepid Snow Boot provides even more coverage from the snow and other elements. The material keeps feet dry, while the fleece lining adds warmth and comfort. The boots are selling fast, so add them to your cart now before it’s too late!

Hunter Intrepid Knee High Snow Boot $195

The boots are so new that they don’t have any ratings just yet, but if they are anything like Hunter’s other offerings, the shoes will quickly become a staple in your wardrobe. One shopper who owns another style of Hunter boots says that “they’re perfect.” They added, “I took my dog for a walk in the rain today, and…dry feet, comfortable, and easy on and off. It was muddy puddles out there! They will work to walk the dog, garden, drop kids off at school, and clean up quickly and easily for going out and about. Great addition to my closet! Hurry and snag a pair before the new puffer boots are gone — they are selling quickly!

