fox32chicago.com
Chicago paramedics among 5 injured in ambulance crash on West Side
CHICAGO - Five people were injured, including members of the Chicago Fire Department, in an ambulance crash Wednesday morning. The crash occurred at Jackson and Hamlin Boulevards on the West Side around 9:15 a.m. An ambulance collided with a car and then slammed into a pole. Three paramedics were sent...
fox32chicago.com
Former North Chicago police officer rescues disabled mother during Hurricane Ian
CHICAGO - A former North Chicago police officer rescued his disabled mother from her Florida home right in the nick of time after she decided not to evacuate ahead of Hurricane Ian. Johnny Lauder, a Chicago native who moved to Naples with his family about 20 years ago, was riding...
fox32chicago.com
Evanston water rescue: 8 people rescued after 5 boats overturn on Lake Michigan
EVANSTON, Ill. - The weather took a wicked turn Thursday night, which made for suddenly dangerous conditions on Lake Michigan. Five boats overturned in the water in Evanston. Eight people had to be rescued as the lake got rough. "The tides have turned, and the lake kinda flipped on us,...
Woman just wants her puppy back after being carjacked, beaten at West Loop gas station
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago woman is pleading for the safe return of her beloved dog after the animal was taken by carjackers at a West Loop gas station last month.CBS 2's Jermont Terry spoke with the victim Wednesday.At 5:13 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, Lilliana Palacios pulled into the Shell gas station at the northeast corner of Van Buren Street and Racine Avenue to pick some packages that had been delivered to an Amazon Hub there.Palacios took the keys out, but left the doors of the SUV unlocked with her puppy inside. What played out next left her bruised and heartbroken.Surveillance...
No one was in custody later Thursday morning.
fox32chicago.com
Man shot in Chicago's Back of the Yards
CHICAGO - A man was wounded in a shooting in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood Wednesday morning. Police say a man, 39, was standing on the street in the 5000 block of South Justine Street around 1 a.m. when another man opened fire. The victim was taken to Stroger...
The 37-year-old was walking out of a gas station in the 3500 block of North Halsted Street around 3 a.m. when two females hit her in the face and stole her purse, according to Chicago police.
CBS News
Police said 20-year-old Treshon Kates was arrested shortly before 10 p.m. Monday, about five minutes after he attacked a 62-year-old CTA employee while riding a bus near 67th Street and Evans Avenue, on the cusp of the Woodlawn and Park Manor neighborhoods.
37-year-old beat by two women in Lakeview, police say
CHICAGO — A 37-year-old woman was beaten by two women in Lakeview, according to Chicago police. The woman was walking out of a gas station on the 3500 block of North Halsted Avenue around 3:15 a.m. Thursday when two women struck her in the face and stole her purse — containing her credit cards. The […]
Man, 41, shot in West Garfield Park
CHICAGO - A man was shot while walking on the sidewalk Tuesday night in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 41-year-old was on the sidewalk around 11 p.m. in the 300 block of South Keeler Avenue when a female started shooting, police said. The man was...
fox32chicago.com
11 shot, 1 fatally, in Chicago Tuesday
A person was shot to death Tuesday evening near a bicycle trail in West Pullman on the Far South Side. The shooting occurred about 6:50 p.m. in the 12200 block of South Parnell Avenue, Chicago police said. A male, whose age was unknown, was found with gunshot wounds to his head and hand. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
fox32chicago.com
Person questioned in shooting that wounded man in Lawndale
CHICAGO - A person of interest is being questioned in a shooting that wounded a man Thursday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 46-year-old man was outside around 8:38 a.m. in the 1600 block of South Central Park where he was shot at multiple times, police said.
Leone Beach Field House In Rogers Park Converted To Shelter For Migrants Bused From Texas
ROGERS PARK — The field house at Leone Beach Park has been converted into a temporary emergency shelter to help house the thousands of migrants being bused to Chicago from Texas. The field house was converted to a housing shelter last week and is now sheltering asylum seekers sent...
Chicago police shooting: Man with gun shot inside 10th District police station, Supt. Brown says
The man entered the lobby and began shouting anti-police sentiments, then pointed a gun at the officers working the front desk, CPD Supt. David Brown said.
Police said around 5 a.m., the victim, 26, was on the train platform, in the 500 block of South Kedzie Avenue, when he began arguing with a female suspect. The suspect produced a knife and stabbed the victim in the right side of the chest before fleeing, police say. The victim was transported in fair condition to Mt. Sinai Hospital. No one is in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating. Police say on background the incident is domestic-related.
Man charged with punching CTA bus driver after refusing to pay fare
A man is charged with battering a CTA bus driver after refusing to pay his fare Monday in Woodlawn on the South Side. Treshon Kates, 20, argued with the 62-year-old bus driver when he tried to ride the bus without paying a fare.
fox32chicago.com
2 suspects robbing taxi drivers on Chicago's West Side: police
CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for two suspects accused of robbing several taxi drivers on the West Side last month. In each incident, the offenders entered a taxi in the 300 to 400 block of East Ohio Street, and directed the driver to another location. Once at, or near,...
fox32chicago.com
Man stabbed during domestic-related fight on CTA Blue Line platform
CHICAGO - A man was stabbed during what police called a "domestic-related" incident at a CTA Blue Line station Thursday morning. Police say the victim, 26, was on the train platform at the Kedzie-Homan Station on the West Side around 5 a.m. fighting with a woman he knew. The woman...
Man found shot to death in West Englewood
CHICGO — A man was found shot to death in West Englewood Thursday morning. The 32-year-old man was found unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds to the body in the 1300 block of West 73rd Street around 3:51 a.m. He was transported to Saint Bernard Hospital where he was pronounced dead. This incident is currently under […]
Cold front moves through the Chicago area Thursday
The cold front moves across the IL/WI border about midday, reaching well south of Chicago by 6PM North portion Chicago area – Temps in the 70s by late morning, falling through the 60s/50s into the 40s South portion – Temps falling out of the 70s early afternoon through the 60s into the 50s NNE winds […]
