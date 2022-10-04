ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Mariners Roll into Playoffs After 5-4 Win Over Tigers

SEATTLE (AP) — Julio Rodríguez put a final exclamation point on his rookie of the year candidacy with his 28th home run of the season, Ty France hit a game-ending RBI single in the ninth inning, and the Seattle Mariners capped the regular season with a 5-4 win over the Detroit Tigers. Rodríguez set a franchise record with his sixth lead off homer of the season and finished off his rookie campaign hitting .284 with 25 doubles, 75 RBIs and 25 stolen bases. Seattle finished with at least 90 wins in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2000-03 when the Mariners won 91, 116, 93 and 93 games during that span. Detroit finished the season 66-96.
SEATTLE, WA
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Positives and Negatives With The Detroit Tigers

The Detroit Tigers finished off a disappointing 66-96 season on Wednesday night with a 5-4 loss to the playoff-bound Seattle Mariners. It was a failure of a season. Especially considering the higher expectations coming into the year after last year's surprising 77-85 campaign. Now that the long regular season is...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
City
Tacoma, WA
State
Arizona State
Seattle, WA
Sports
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Fan who Caught Aaron Judge’s 62nd HR Offered $2M for Ball

The owner of a sports memorabilia auction house says he has offered $2 million to the fan who caught Aaron Judge's American League-record 62nd home run. JP Cohen, president of Memory Lane Inc. in Tustin, California, told The Associated Press on Wednesday that he has texted and emailed Cory Youmans, the man who caught Judge's milestone shot Tuesday night at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Cohen says Youmans has not yet replied.
ARLINGTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Servais
Person
Chris Flexen
Person
George Kirby
Person
Sam Haggerty
Person
Miguel Cabrera
Person
Andrew Chafin
Person
Tarik Skubal
Person
Abraham Toro
Person
Riley Greene
Person
Eugenio Suárez
Person
Adam Frazier
Person
Homer
Person
Curt Casali
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

NY Mets’ Outfielder Caught Recruiting This Star Pitcher to Queens, But Will it Work?

The New York Mets are primed to begin their playoff run on Friday night in Queens, New York, but that isn't stopping the team from looking ahead to the future. More specifically, it isn't stopping Starling Marte from looking ahead to next season, and trying to bring in more reinforcements to build the new empire in the Empire State. To further build the Mets into a powerhouse, he's looking south, to an elite starting pitcher with which he played for two seasons before arriving in Queens.
QUEENS, NY
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

How Far Can The New York Mets Go In The MLB Postseason?

It is finally time for the postseason in Major League Baseball. October is one of the best months of the year when it comes to sports coverage. The Mets won 101 games this season and somehow did not win the National League East. They have a three game NL Wildcard series where they will host the San Diego Padres. It will be a difficult matchup for Buck Showalter and his squad. Here is my quick take on this from The Times Union:
QUEENS, NY
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

The NY Yankees Have One Major Concern According To Tim Kurkjian

It is the first day of the Major League Baseball postseason today. Finally, after that lengthy 162 game season, we have some high pressure playoff baseball. There are so many intriguing matchups which includes two of our biggest regional sports teams of interest, the New York Mets and the New York Yankees. The Mets host the Padres in a best of three National League Wildcard format which is brand new for the MLB. The Yankees have a first round bye and will host the winner of the Rays and Guardians AL Wildcard series.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Seattle Mariners#The Detroit Tigers#Ty France
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Saying Goodbye to The Eck [VIDEO]

Wednesday, October 5th was the last day of the 2022 MLB Regular Season. It marked the last broadcast of Hall-of-Famer Dennis Eckersley who retired from the booth. The Red Sox produced a fantastic video that was played during the game honoring Eckersley. Red Sox fans have been blessed to have...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
Country
France
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Midland, TX
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
741K+
Views
ABOUT

Fox Sports 1510 KMND has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://foxsports1510.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy