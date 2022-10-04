Read full article on original website
Catcher Torrens gets win, Mariners Sweep Tigers in DH
SEATTLE (AP) — Luis Torrens had to wait four hours before his place in Seattle Mariners history could be celebrated. After earning a history-making win on the mound, Seattle's backup catcher still had nine innings of work to do behind the plate. “That was the first time ever and...
Mariners Roll into Playoffs After 5-4 Win Over Tigers
SEATTLE (AP) — Julio Rodríguez put a final exclamation point on his rookie of the year candidacy with his 28th home run of the season, Ty France hit a game-ending RBI single in the ninth inning, and the Seattle Mariners capped the regular season with a 5-4 win over the Detroit Tigers. Rodríguez set a franchise record with his sixth lead off homer of the season and finished off his rookie campaign hitting .284 with 25 doubles, 75 RBIs and 25 stolen bases. Seattle finished with at least 90 wins in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2000-03 when the Mariners won 91, 116, 93 and 93 games during that span. Detroit finished the season 66-96.
Positives and Negatives With The Detroit Tigers
The Detroit Tigers finished off a disappointing 66-96 season on Wednesday night with a 5-4 loss to the playoff-bound Seattle Mariners. It was a failure of a season. Especially considering the higher expectations coming into the year after last year's surprising 77-85 campaign. Now that the long regular season is...
Mariners, Blue Jays Set Rosters Ahead of Wild Card Series
TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays are carrying 13 pitchers and 13 position players on their roster for the wild-card series against the Seattle Mariners, including former Seattle All-Star left-hander Yusei Kikuchi, who lost his spot in the rotation this season. The Mariners will carry 12 pitchers and...
Arraez wins AL batting title, Twins beat White Sox 10-1
CHICAGO (AP) — Luis Arraez won the AL batting title, hitting a third-inning double after walking twice to finish the season at .316, and the Minnesota Twins rolled to a 10-1 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday. Arraez was all but assured of topping the Yankees' Aaron...
So Close! Meet the Fans That Blew Their Chance to Catch New York History
As Aaron Judge's record-breaking 62nd home run flew over the left-field fence at Globe Life Field, one lucky fan had it land right in his glove. He'll be known forever as the person who caught baseball history. This story isn't about him, though. What I'm far more fascinated by, are...
Minnesota Twins Luis Arráez Wins American League Batting Title
As the 2022 MLB regular season ended on Wednesday two teams playing in Chicago were just playing. Not as contenders. But, one player came to the plate, walked his first two appearances, then would hit a double to the warning track in right-center field to score two runs. Luis Arráez,...
Fan who Caught Aaron Judge’s 62nd HR Offered $2M for Ball
The owner of a sports memorabilia auction house says he has offered $2 million to the fan who caught Aaron Judge's American League-record 62nd home run. JP Cohen, president of Memory Lane Inc. in Tustin, California, told The Associated Press on Wednesday that he has texted and emailed Cory Youmans, the man who caught Judge's milestone shot Tuesday night at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Cohen says Youmans has not yet replied.
Fan who Caught Judge’s 62nd HR Unsure What he’ll do with it
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — As he walked through a concourse in the outfield at Globe Life Field, high-fiving with fans and surrounded by a sea of cameras, it was almost as if Cory Youmans had hit a huge home run. Instead, he hit the jackpot. Youmans made the catch...
NY Mets’ Outfielder Caught Recruiting This Star Pitcher to Queens, But Will it Work?
The New York Mets are primed to begin their playoff run on Friday night in Queens, New York, but that isn't stopping the team from looking ahead to the future. More specifically, it isn't stopping Starling Marte from looking ahead to next season, and trying to bring in more reinforcements to build the new empire in the Empire State. To further build the Mets into a powerhouse, he's looking south, to an elite starting pitcher with which he played for two seasons before arriving in Queens.
How Far Can The New York Mets Go In The MLB Postseason?
It is finally time for the postseason in Major League Baseball. October is one of the best months of the year when it comes to sports coverage. The Mets won 101 games this season and somehow did not win the National League East. They have a three game NL Wildcard series where they will host the San Diego Padres. It will be a difficult matchup for Buck Showalter and his squad. Here is my quick take on this from The Times Union:
The NY Yankees Have One Major Concern According To Tim Kurkjian
It is the first day of the Major League Baseball postseason today. Finally, after that lengthy 162 game season, we have some high pressure playoff baseball. There are so many intriguing matchups which includes two of our biggest regional sports teams of interest, the New York Mets and the New York Yankees. The Mets host the Padres in a best of three National League Wildcard format which is brand new for the MLB. The Yankees have a first round bye and will host the winner of the Rays and Guardians AL Wildcard series.
Saying Goodbye to The Eck [VIDEO]
Wednesday, October 5th was the last day of the 2022 MLB Regular Season. It marked the last broadcast of Hall-of-Famer Dennis Eckersley who retired from the booth. The Red Sox produced a fantastic video that was played during the game honoring Eckersley. Red Sox fans have been blessed to have...
Watch Ron Guidry Call Gerrit Cole After He Broke His Yankees Record
Pitcher Gerrit Cole cemented himself into the New York Yankees record books this week when he struck out Nathaniel Lowe, earning him his 249th strikeout of the season, and the new franchise single-season strikeout record. The previous record holder was the great Ron Guidry, a Louisiana Ragin' Cajun and Hall...
Vikings Last in NFC North, 24th in NFL in This Offensive Category
The Minnesota Vikings are off to a solid 3-1 start to the season. Most fans would agree it's been a pleasant surprise, but there is still plenty for the team to work on. One of the many benefits to the growth of football are advanced metrics. Marcus Mosher of PFF...
Fetch! Golden Retriever Snags Home Run From New York Mets Star
Tuesday night was "Bark in the Bark" night at Citi Field. Dogs and their loving owners were sprinkled through the stadium for the second-to-last regular season game. One four-legged friend stole fans' hearts and a special home run ball early in the game. Following a leadoff home run by New...
Vikings Wish Recovering Rookie Cine A Happy Birthday On Zoom
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — With rookie safety Lewis Cine still in London following surgery on a broken lower left leg, Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell promised the waylaid first-round draft pick he would call him Wednesday to check on his recovery. After accounting for the 6-hour time difference and...
