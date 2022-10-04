ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama vs Texas A&M: Injury Reports

No. 1 Alabama will host the Texas A&M Aggies at 7 p.m. CST on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Quarterback Bryce Young suffered a shoulder injury halfway through the game in Alabama's 49-26 win at Arkansas in Week 5, forcing him out for the remainder of the game.
