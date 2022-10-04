Read full article on original website
Related
Alabama vs Texas A&M: Injury Reports
No. 1 Alabama will host the Texas A&M Aggies at 7 p.m. CST on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Quarterback Bryce Young suffered a shoulder injury halfway through the game in Alabama's 49-26 win at Arkansas in Week 5, forcing him out for the remainder of the game.
Texas A&M Quarterback Ruled Out Against Alabama
Texas A&M quarterback Max Johnson is officially ruled out for Saturday's game against the Crimson Tide. "I am told Texas A&M QB, Max Johnson has a broken bone in his throwing hand. Sadly, he might be done for the season - at the least the foreseeable future," tweeted ESPN Radio's Ian Fitzsimmons.
Fox Sports 1510 KMND
Midland, TX
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
758K+
Views
ABOUT
Fox Sports 1510 KMND has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://foxsports1510.com
Comments / 0