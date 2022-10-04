Read full article on original website
abc7amarillo.com
Texas man dead after crash involving 3 semis near Stratford
SHERMAN COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — One man is dead and another was injured in a crash involving three semi-trucks on US 54, about four miles northeast of Stratford, on Tuesday evening. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, at about 5:30 p.m., a 2019 Freightliner truck tractor towing...
2 Died, 1 Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Dallam County (Dallam County, TX)
The Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a motor vehicle crash that killed two Texas Panhandle area first responders. The head-on collision involving a Dalhart Volunteer Fire Department Vehicle and [..]
KFDA
1 man killed in 3-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon near Stratford
SHERMAN COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A man was killed in a three-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon near Stratford. Texas Department of Public Safety said 46-year-old Raymond Brahier, of Pleasanton, was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck. Tuesday about 5:30 p.m. on U.S. 54, a 2019 Freightliner truck tractor towing...
Panhandle firefighter, Dalhart Fire Chief killed in head-on crash
The chief of a Texas Panhandle volunteer fire department and one of his firefighters were killed when a semi slammed head-on into their department’s SUV.
abc7amarillo.com
City of Fritch asking people to conserve water
FRITCH, Texas (KVII) — The City of Fritch is asking residents to conserve water. According to the city's Facebook post, a power outage is causing "mechanical issues at the well field." "For those on the "old Brinson water system," the City is requesting you conserve water usage for the...
kscbnews.net
Dalhart TX Volunteer Firefighter, Chief Die in Crash
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) – Two members of the Dalhart Volunteer Fire Department were involved in a deadly crash with a semi. Firefighter Brendan Torres and Fire Chief Curtis Brown were involved in a crash with a semi late last night while returning from a call earlier that night. Brown...
abc7amarillo.com
GALLERY: Area first responders escort bodies of Dalhart firefighters killed in wreck
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Local first responders helped honor the Dalhart Fire Chief and firefighter killed in a head-on collision on Tuesday night by escorting the bodies on Wednesday. Fire Chief Curtis Brown and firefighter Brendan Torres were on their way back from a call around 8:40 p.m. Tuesday...
abc7amarillo.com
Fiery crash that killed woman, two young boys prompts changes to intersection
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A fiery crash that killed a woman and two young boys prompted changes to an intersection in Moore County. Judy Thrasher McGuire, her 12-year-old son Zakery David McGuire, and 8-year-old Luke Carder Sachitano were killed July 15 in a crash on FM 722, about three miles southwest of Dumas.
Guymon schools placed on lockdown Monday morning
GUYMON, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Guymon Police Department reports that area schools were placed on lockdown at around 9:51 a.m. Monday due to a sighting of a person carrying a possible assault rifle. According to GPD, officers were called at around 9:51 a.m. on Monday to the intersection of Price Blvd. and 21 St. after […]
oklahomawatch.org
Long Story Short: Why a Panhandle County is the Only Place Oklahomans Can Vote in Spanish
Oklahoma Watch · Long Story Short: The 21,000 Oklahomans Facing Language Barriers to Voting. In the latest episode, Oklahoma Watch reporter Lionel Ramos examines why only Texas County prepares voting materials in Spanish. Paul Monies looks into who the state Legislature approved to receive millions in federal pandemic relief...
