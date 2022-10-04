ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stratford, TX

abc7amarillo.com

Texas man dead after crash involving 3 semis near Stratford

SHERMAN COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — One man is dead and another was injured in a crash involving three semi-trucks on US 54, about four miles northeast of Stratford, on Tuesday evening. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, at about 5:30 p.m., a 2019 Freightliner truck tractor towing...
STRATFORD, TX
KFDA

1 man killed in 3-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon near Stratford

SHERMAN COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A man was killed in a three-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon near Stratford. Texas Department of Public Safety said 46-year-old Raymond Brahier, of Pleasanton, was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck. Tuesday about 5:30 p.m. on U.S. 54, a 2019 Freightliner truck tractor towing...
STRATFORD, TX
abc7amarillo.com

City of Fritch asking people to conserve water

FRITCH, Texas (KVII) — The City of Fritch is asking residents to conserve water. According to the city's Facebook post, a power outage is causing "mechanical issues at the well field." "For those on the "old Brinson water system," the City is requesting you conserve water usage for the...
FRITCH, TX
kscbnews.net

Dalhart TX Volunteer Firefighter, Chief Die in Crash

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) – Two members of the Dalhart Volunteer Fire Department were involved in a deadly crash with a semi. Firefighter Brendan Torres and Fire Chief Curtis Brown were involved in a crash with a semi late last night while returning from a call earlier that night. Brown...
DALHART, TX
