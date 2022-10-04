Read full article on original website
Chicago paramedics among 5 injured in ambulance crash on West Side
CHICAGO - Five people were injured, including members of the Chicago Fire Department, in an ambulance crash Wednesday morning. The crash occurred at Jackson and Hamlin Boulevards on the West Side around 9:15 a.m. An ambulance collided with a car and then slammed into a pole. Three paramedics were sent...
Woman attacked, robbed outside Lake View gas station
CHICAGO - A woman was beaten and robbed outside a gas station Thursday morning in the Lake View neighborhood. The 37-year-old was walking out of a gas station in the 3500 block of North Halsted Street around 3 a.m. when two females hit her in the face and stole her purse, according to Chicago police.
Garbage truck fire leads to big mess in Round Lake neighborhood
CHICAGO (CBS) – Firefighters rushed to a neighborhood in greater Round Lake after a recycling waste truck caught fire.Workers were on their route when they noticed the back of the truck was smoldering.The driver called for help immediately and was told to "drop the contents in the truck," so it could be pulled out.That's why trash was piled up. The fire is under investigation.
Evanston water rescue: 8 people rescued after 5 boats overturn on Lake Michigan
EVANSTON, Ill. - The weather took a wicked turn Thursday night, which made for suddenly dangerous conditions on Lake Michigan. Five boats overturned in the water in Evanston. Eight people had to be rescued as the lake got rough. "The tides have turned, and the lake kinda flipped on us,...
Body found next to burning vehicle in northern Wisconsin identified
HUNTER, Wis. -- Officials in northern Wisconsin have released the identity of the body found near a burning vehicle last month.According to the Sawyer County Sheriff's Office, deputies and other emergency crews on the evening of Sept. 23 responded to a vehicle fire on River Road in the Town of Hunter, which is near Hayward. When responders arrived, they saw a vehicle fully engulfed in flames on the roadway, and a motionless body -- also on fire -- lying next to the vehicle."Due to the extreme heat emergency responders were not able to safely approach the victim," officials said in an initial release. The fire was then extinguished and the victim was determined to be dead. On Thursday, the county coroner's office confirmed the identity of the victim as 75-year-old William Smith of Antioch, Illinois. Investigators say Smith, who was driving a 2018 Cadillac sedan, was traveling north on the road when it appears he entered the ditch, struck a mailbox and came back onto the roadway. The vehicle continued on the road a short distance before coming to a stop where it was found in flames. The incident remains under investigation.
Man shot in Chicago's Back of the Yards
CHICAGO - A man was wounded in a shooting in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood Wednesday morning. Police say a man, 39, was standing on the street in the 5000 block of South Justine Street around 1 a.m. when another man opened fire. The victim was taken to Stroger...
2 seriously injured in North Side DuSable Lake Shore Drive crash, Chicago fire officials say
A 32-year-old woman and 24-year-old man were hurt in the wrong-way crash, Chicago officials said.
Some lanes closed on downtown Naperville bridge after deterioration found in inspection
The bridge is expected to be replaced next spring.
Traffic Crash Involving Juvenile Pedestrian
On October 5th at approximately 2:40 pm, Bolingbrook Police responded to the 900 block of Lily Cache Ln for a reported traffic crash involving a juvenile pedestrian. Upon arrival, the 11-year-old male was conscious and alert with only minor injuries. The male was transported to an area hospital for treatment. The investigation revealed that the juvenile entered the crosswalk northbound across Lily Cache Ln and was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound. The driver of the vehicle was cited for failure to yield at a crosswalk.
Chicago police shooting: Man with gun shot inside 10th District police station, Supt. Brown says
The man entered the lobby and began shouting anti-police sentiments, then pointed a gun at the officers working the front desk, CPD Supt. David Brown said.
Seven people in custody after standoff in Wood Dale
WOOD DALE, Ill. (CBS) -- Seven people are in custody following a standoff in Wood Dale Tuesday night. A heavy police presence was at the scene after shots were fired by multiple people, according to Wood Dale police. Police said they were on the scene on Ash Street between Irving Park Road and Commercial Street and were being assisted by MERIT Metro SWAT.As reported by CBS 2's Asal Rezaei, it took several hours to get the area secure and the suspects into custody. Neighbors say there was a celebration in the street following a possible funeral precession when someone began firing shots into the air before running into the home. The owner of the home tells us he rents to the people involved and says there haven't been any past incidents.No injuries had been confirmed as of Wednesday.Police say there is no threat to the public. No further information was immediately available.
Aurora woman seriously hurt in Kane County crash
An Aurora woman was hurt in a pedestrian versus pickup truck crash Tuesday night in Kane County. The Kane County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened in area of Allen Road and Ketchum Road in unincorporated Hampshire Township. Police say a pickup truck driven by 48-year-old Marco Rivera, of Elgin,...
Construction on downtown Naperville bridge to begin Thursday
NAPERVILLE, Ill. - Work is set to begin on Naperville’s Washington Street bridge. The construction comes after a state inspection found signs of deterioration. The city had been planning to reduce traffic to a single north and southbound lane so the span can be rebuilt, but now must do so earlier than anticipated.
Man, 41, shot in West Garfield Park
CHICAGO - A man was shot while walking on the sidewalk Tuesday night in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 41-year-old was on the sidewalk around 11 p.m. in the 300 block of South Keeler Avenue when a female started shooting, police said. The man was...
Person questioned in shooting that wounded man in Lawndale
CHICAGO - A person of interest is being questioned in a shooting that wounded a man Thursday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 46-year-old man was outside around 8:38 a.m. in the 1600 block of South Central Park where he was shot at multiple times, police said.
Disaster declaration issued after Chicago building explodes, killing 1 and injuring 7
CHICAGO - A disaster declaration has been issued following a building explosion on Chicago's West Side. On Sept. 20, a man was killed and seven others were injured near in a blast near Central and West End in the Austin neighborhood. The Chicago Fire Department said the man who died...
Man charged with beating CTA employee while riding bus on South Side
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man has been charged with beating a CTA employee while riding a bus on the South Side. Police said 20-year-old Treshon Kates was arrested shortly before 10 p.m. Monday, about five minutes after he attacked a 62-year-old CTA employee while riding a bus near 67th Street and Evans Avenue, on the cusp of the Woodlawn and Park Manor neighborhoods.
Joliet Teenager Charged With Three Offenses In Crest Hill Shooting
Just hours after a shooting in Crest Hill that left one person injured with non-life threatening injuries an arrest has been made. Eighteen-year-old Anthony Brown Jr. of Joliet arrested for the shooting of a juvenile. It was on Tuesday, October 4th at about 3:40 p.m., Crest Hill Police responded to...
Man stabbed during domestic-related fight on CTA Blue Line platform
CHICAGO - A man was stabbed during what police called a "domestic-related" incident at a CTA Blue Line station Thursday morning. Police say the victim, 26, was on the train platform at the Kedzie-Homan Station on the West Side around 5 a.m. fighting with a woman he knew. The woman...
Wood Dale Police Department says residents can safely leave homes after hours-long barricade
Police said there had been a recent funeral among the family who live in the home, and that it's a highly emotional time for them.
