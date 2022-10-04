Read full article on original website
Related
cbs17
Fall Foliage Season begins in portions of North Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Now that daily high temperatures are only reaching the 60s and 70s, it certainly feels more like Fall recently. That means it’s time for North Carolina’s beautiful landscape to be filled with vibrant reds and oranges!. As the days become shorter and temperatures...
WCNC
QC Happenings: 15 ways to enjoy your weekend in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A gorgeous, fall-like weekend is in store, and it's the perfect time to enjoy all the fun events happening in the Queen City. See what's happening!. Start your weekend with good eats, live music and fun for the whole family at various Food Truck Friday events happening all over the Queen City. Popular spots this Friday include Cabarrus County Food Truck Friday, Plaza Midwood Food Truck Friday, NoDa Food Truck Friday, South End Food Truck Friday and University City Food Truck Friday.
What are the coolest things made in North Carolina? 2 from the Triad top the list
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Two of the coolest things made in North Carolina are in fact products from Greensboro that both took off in 2015. One of them may not surprise you: The HondaJet, that popular personal jet, finished second in competition among Medium-to-Large Businesses. But the city has the winner among Small Businesses: the […]
This Abandoned North Carolina Hospital is Hauntingly Beautiful
North Carolina is filled with history but perhaps one of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the creepiest attractions you'll find within the entire state.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Carolina Towns with the Best Downtown Areas
North Carolina is comprised of so many small amazing towns that give the state charm and character. In honor of these communities, we put together a list of the ones with the most fantastic and vibrant downtown areas. Filled with plenty of shops and restaurants, history, and scenic sights, here are the best downtown areas in all of NC.
Beloved Kannapolis K9 officer retires
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A beloved Kannapolis Police Department K9 is retiring. Zeko, a six-year-old Dutch Shepard, has been working as a K9 dog in Kannapolis for four years. Police said he enjoyed finding narcotics. Zeko worked hard and his biggest event was when he found $200,000 worth of cocaine hidden in two car batteries at a traffic stop for N.C. State Highway Patrol.
NC Wildlife Resources Commission announces photo competition
Get your cameras ready! The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission has announced its 2022-2023 photo competition.
Mecklenburg County parks could soon get a major makeover
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some Mecklenburg County parks could soon see a major makeover. Millions of dollars in COVID-19 relief funds still need to get spent and the county is prioritizing spending in five areas. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WXII 12
North Carolina’s Tweetsie Railroad’s legendary ‘Ghost Train’ returns for spooky fun
BLOWING ROCK, N.C. — All aboard! The Ghost Train is pulling out of Tweetsie Railroad for a haunting good time!. Tweetsie Railroad in the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina offers rides through the scenic mountains and provides a history of the locomotives and their Old West heritage. Click...
Savannah Bananas are coming to Kannapolis
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A one-of-a-kind baseball team is coming to Kannapolis. The Savannah Bananas, a world-famous baseball circus, will stop by Atrium Ballpark in Kannapolis on July 12. The team is known for its tricks on the field and its viral TikTok videos. But don't expect the Cannon Ballers...
More lanes — and more construction — coming to Interstate 95 in North Carolina
NCDOT is now spending $1.7 billion to widen parts of I-95 by the end of 2026.
WITN
Groups work to clear abandoned boats from North Carolina coast
NEWPORT, N.C. (WITN) - Hurricane Ian was a reminder to Floridians and Carolinians of just how devastating a big storm can be. While it was just over four years ago, Hurricane Florence is still fresh on the minds of many in Eastern Carolina. Pictures coming out of Florida this past week of boats tossed around canals, rivers, and marinas are not unlike what Eastern Carolinians saw in 2018.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
4 Great Burger Places in North Carolina
What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger and some fries on the side, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in North Carolina that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
Block Love Charlotte collecting donations ahead of overnight sleep-out in Uptown
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For the third year in a row, Block Love Charlotte is hosting a sleep-out in Uptown along N. Tryon Street as a show of solidarity with our neighbors experiencing homelessness. Block Love Charlotte executive director Deborah Phillips says the all-night event is to encourage any and...
Body of missing person recovered in North Carolina lake
Information is extremely limited; this story will be updated as they are received.
randolphnewsnow.com
Local Halloween Events
It’s getting colder, leaves are turning, pumpkins are in stores and it’s time for some Halloween Events. Below is a list of events from our event calendar. (Know of an event we missed? Let us know) Family Friendly Events. Boo at the Zoo. Saturday & Sunday – October...
country1037fm.com
THE Best Pumpkin Patch In North Carolina
This time of year, you just can’t help but think about pumpkins. You can’t escape it. There is pumpkin spice this and pumpkin spice that but what about the real thing. Nothing beats a fall family outing to a great pumpkin patch. North and South Carolina have wonderful pumpkin patches to choose from but one patch in particular caught the eye of the folks at Reader’s Digest.
Mountain estate hits market as most expensive home listing in Carolinas
LINVILLE, N.C. — An estate within a two-and-a-half-hour drive from Charlotte that offers sweeping views of the Blue Ridge Mountains came on the market this week with a price of nearly $30 million. The property in Linville, some 110 miles from Charlotte, is said to even offer views of uptown from its perch on a ridge top up 5,000 feet.
Missing person's body recovered on Lake Norman
LAKE NORMAN OF CATAWBA, N.C. — A body was recovered on Lake Norman hours after the person was reported missing. On Wednesday around 11:40 p.m., the Huntersville Fire Department confirmed that a person missing in Lake Norman was recovered. Huntersville FD originally stated they were assisting the Cornelius Fire...
'Nobody is going to pay 3k to live in the hood': New Charlotte development raises gentrification concerns
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new development near Sugar Creek Road in north Charlotte has created some buzz across Queen City, with people saying they're shocked by the price and location. You'll find Barbara Johnson, a Sugar Creek resident, sitting in her chair out front. She's out there at least...
Comments / 1