Spencer, NC

cbs17

Fall Foliage Season begins in portions of North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Now that daily high temperatures are only reaching the 60s and 70s, it certainly feels more like Fall recently. That means it’s time for North Carolina’s beautiful landscape to be filled with vibrant reds and oranges!. As the days become shorter and temperatures...
ENVIRONMENT
WCNC

QC Happenings: 15 ways to enjoy your weekend in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A gorgeous, fall-like weekend is in store, and it's the perfect time to enjoy all the fun events happening in the Queen City. See what's happening!. Start your weekend with good eats, live music and fun for the whole family at various Food Truck Friday events happening all over the Queen City. Popular spots this Friday include Cabarrus County Food Truck Friday, Plaza Midwood Food Truck Friday, NoDa Food Truck Friday, South End Food Truck Friday and University City Food Truck Friday.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Travel Maven

North Carolina Towns with the Best Downtown Areas

North Carolina is comprised of so many small amazing towns that give the state charm and character. In honor of these communities, we put together a list of the ones with the most fantastic and vibrant downtown areas. Filled with plenty of shops and restaurants, history, and scenic sights, here are the best downtown areas in all of NC.
WCNC

Beloved Kannapolis K9 officer retires

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A beloved Kannapolis Police Department K9 is retiring. Zeko, a six-year-old Dutch Shepard, has been working as a K9 dog in Kannapolis for four years. Police said he enjoyed finding narcotics. Zeko worked hard and his biggest event was when he found $200,000 worth of cocaine hidden in two car batteries at a traffic stop for N.C. State Highway Patrol.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WCNC

Mecklenburg County parks could soon get a major makeover

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some Mecklenburg County parks could soon see a major makeover. Millions of dollars in COVID-19 relief funds still need to get spent and the county is prioritizing spending in five areas. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Savannah Bananas are coming to Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A one-of-a-kind baseball team is coming to Kannapolis. The Savannah Bananas, a world-famous baseball circus, will stop by Atrium Ballpark in Kannapolis on July 12. The team is known for its tricks on the field and its viral TikTok videos. But don't expect the Cannon Ballers...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WITN

Groups work to clear abandoned boats from North Carolina coast

NEWPORT, N.C. (WITN) - Hurricane Ian was a reminder to Floridians and Carolinians of just how devastating a big storm can be. While it was just over four years ago, Hurricane Florence is still fresh on the minds of many in Eastern Carolina. Pictures coming out of Florida this past week of boats tossed around canals, rivers, and marinas are not unlike what Eastern Carolinians saw in 2018.
NEWPORT, NC
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in North Carolina

What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger and some fries on the side, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in North Carolina that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
randolphnewsnow.com

Local Halloween Events

It’s getting colder, leaves are turning, pumpkins are in stores and it’s time for some Halloween Events. Below is a list of events from our event calendar. (Know of an event we missed? Let us know) Family Friendly Events. Boo at the Zoo. Saturday & Sunday – October...
ASHEBORO, NC
country1037fm.com

THE Best Pumpkin Patch In North Carolina

This time of year, you just can’t help but think about pumpkins. You can’t escape it. There is pumpkin spice this and pumpkin spice that but what about the real thing. Nothing beats a fall family outing to a great pumpkin patch. North and South Carolina have wonderful pumpkin patches to choose from but one patch in particular caught the eye of the folks at Reader’s Digest.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Missing person's body recovered on Lake Norman

LAKE NORMAN OF CATAWBA, N.C. — A body was recovered on Lake Norman hours after the person was reported missing. On Wednesday around 11:40 p.m., the Huntersville Fire Department confirmed that a person missing in Lake Norman was recovered. Huntersville FD originally stated they were assisting the Cornelius Fire...
CATAWBA, NC

