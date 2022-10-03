From 1985 to 2003, Bruce Smith had opposing quarterbacks seeing ghosts. Now, he's honoring their memory in a hilarious way. Originally from Norfolk, Virginia, Smith established himself as a legend in New York's vast football history. A first overall pick of the Buffalo Bills in 1985, Smith quickly became one of the fiercest defensive players in all of football, and finished his career with an even 200 sacks.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO