NFL

Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Tua Tagovailoa Should Stop Playing Says Neuropathologist

The famed Neuropathologist Dr. Bennet Omalu says Tua Tagovailoa should stop playing after his hit against Bengals on Thursday Night Football. Dr. Omalu is known for discovering CTE. ''Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy'' in football players. Omalu is pleading for Tua to take a step back from play. On TMZ Omalu stated...
This Buffalo Bills’ Legend Laid Rival QBs to Rest That He ‘Killed’ Years Ago

From 1985 to 2003, Bruce Smith had opposing quarterbacks seeing ghosts. Now, he's honoring their memory in a hilarious way. Originally from Norfolk, Virginia, Smith established himself as a legend in New York's vast football history. A first overall pick of the Buffalo Bills in 1985, Smith quickly became one of the fiercest defensive players in all of football, and finished his career with an even 200 sacks.
Bryce Young Rumored to Be Out Against Texas A&M

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is rumored to be out against Texas A&M on Saturday night, according to NFL reporter for Pro Football Network Aaron Wilson. "Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (sprained AC joint shoulder) is expected to miss Saturday's game against Texas A&M as a precautionary measure after getting hurt against Arkansas, per a college football source @PFN365 #RollTide," tweeted Wilson.
Saints aim for Cleaner Game Against Explosive Seahawks

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saints running back Alvin Kamara is having trouble recognizing his own team lately. New Orleans (1-3) has fumbled, stumbled and fouled its way through a three-game losing streak. The Saints — who haven't had a losing season since drafting Kamara in 2017 — are trying to clean up their act before hosting Seattle (2-2) on Sunday.
