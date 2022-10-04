The UTSA Roadrunners won 12 games a season ago and are off to another decent start this year with a 3-2 record. However, the losses came against Houston and Texas, so those aren’t exactly bad losses. With that being said, there are plenty of reasons to consider UTSA head coach Jeff Traylor as a possibility for the Colorado Buffaloes head coach opening. Here’s what Brian Howell of BuffZone wrote about Traylor: Now in his third season at UTSA, Traylor is the reigning Conference USA coach of the year. He led the Roadrunners to a 12-2 record and C-USA title last year. He is 22-9...

