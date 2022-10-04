ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former NFL Quarterback Reveals What Getting Concussed Is Like

The recent situations involving Tua Tagovailoa and Cameron Brate have once again vaulted the NFL's handling of concussions into the forefront. Longtime NFL quarterback Alex Smith knows what it is like to be concussed during a game, and he shared his experience with ESPN's Pablo Torre. Smith said after he...
NFL World Reacts To Bobby Wagner, Streaker Video

Bobby Wagner's hardest hit on Monday night didn't come at the San Francisco 49ers' expense. Near the end of the second quarter, a protestor halted the action by running onto the field. The Los Angeles Rams linebacker laid him out before letting security apprehend the intruder. While game broadcasts usually...
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Jalen Hurts Sees Saban in Himself

Nothing is more important to Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban than character and work ethic. When one thinks back on all the players that have come through Alabama in the 15 years that he has been in Tuscaloosa, it's hard to come up with one that embodies those two qualities better than quarterback Jalen Hurts.
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Former Jets O-linemen Powell, 67, and Sweeney, 60, die

Former longtime New York Jets offensive linemen Marvin Powell and Jim Sweeney died this week, the team announced Sunday. Powell was a three-time All-Pro at right tackle and served as president of the NFL Players Association for two years during his 11-year NFL career, the first nine with the Jets. He died Friday, the Jets said. Powell was 67.
People

Bobby Wagner Protestor Files Police Report Following NFL Star's On-Field Tackle

The Santa Clara Police Department has opened an "active investigation" into the incident, which happened just before halftime of the Monday Night Football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner may have to answer to the police about the mid-field tackle he placed on a protestor carrying a pink smoke bomb. The Santa Clara Police Department confirmed to the Associated Press Thursday that it had opened an "active investigation" into the incident, which happened just before halftime...
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

FiveThirtyEight Releases College Football Prediction Model

FiveThirtyEight, the news and political analysis website known for its election year models, has released its annual college football prediction board. Atop FiveThirtyEight's list of playoff contenders is Alabama, with a 59% chance to reach the four-team postseason tournament at the moment. Behind Alabama are Ohio State (52%), Georgia (49%) and Clemson (44%).
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

With Home Run #703, Pujols Reaches Another Milestone

Albert Pujols hit his 703rd career home run Monday night. The 42-year-old slugger connected for the St. Louis Cardinals off Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander Mitch Keller, pulling a two-run shot into the left-field stands to snap a scoreless tie in the sixth inning of the Cards' eventual 3-2 loss. It was...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jeff Traylor is an intriguing option for the CU Buffs

The UTSA Roadrunners won 12 games a season ago and are off to another decent start this year with a 3-2 record. However, the losses came against Houston and Texas, so those aren’t exactly bad losses. With that being said, there are plenty of reasons to consider UTSA head coach Jeff Traylor as a possibility for the Colorado Buffaloes head coach opening. Here’s what Brian Howell of BuffZone wrote about Traylor: Now in his third season at UTSA, Traylor is the reigning Conference USA coach of the year. He led the Roadrunners to a 12-2 record and C-USA title last year. He is 22-9...
