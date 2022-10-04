SAN JOSE -- While COVID-19 cases in Santa Clara County have trended down over the summer, the county's top health official said this week that the level of virus circulating locally is likely higher than the county's case count.Health Officer and Public Health Director Dr. Sara Cody said Tuesday that the number of cases locally has decoupled since May from the amount of virus detected in the county's main sewershed in San Jose, which captures sewer water -- and by extension, COVID virus particles -- from more than 75 percent of the county's population. As a result, the amount of...

