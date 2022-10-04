Read full article on original website
beckershospitalreview.com
Michigan closes psychiatric beds across state despite higher funding
Michigan has closed 77 patient beds at state-run psychiatric facilities across the state since April, despite significant investment growth in inpatient psychiatric hospitals over recent years, Bridge Michigan reported Oct. 5. The main reason for the loss in patient beds is lack of adequate staffing in hospitals. The lack of...
kalw.org
New laws could bring big changes for Santa Clara County
The new laws include changes to improve housing displacement, a stricter screening of potential police officers, and helping small businesses upgrade facilities for disability access. Here are some of the laws supported by local officials. SB 649 ensures those in communities of color are not displaced and have access to...
NBC Bay Area
This Bay Area City Saw The Biggest Spike in Homelessness During the COVID-19 Pandemic, Data Shows
Recent federal data compiled by the Associated Press shows changes in homelessness during the COVID-19 pandemic across some of the biggest U.S. cities — and while San Francisco saw a slight decrease over the last two years, another Bay Area city saw the second-largest spike in the state. Oakland...
sfstandard.com
‘Hostage Situation’: SF Drug Rehabs Threaten Closure, Beg City for a Bailout
Two local nonprofits that run a conglomerate of addiction rehabs are shutting down some of their programs just months after the city awarded them emergency funding to prevent their collapse. Baker Places and Positive Resource Center (PRC), two related nonprofits focused on addiction recovery, notified the city that they intend...
What is Prop. 30? Measure would tax wealthiest Californians to fund climate programs
Should taxes be raised on the wealthiest Californians in order to fund new climate projects and subsidies for electric cars? That's the question at the heart of Proposition 30.
beckersasc.com
Kaiser Permanente in the headlines: 5 updates to know
Here are five updates from Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente since Sept. 15:. 1. Kaiser Permanente submitted applications for a 260,000-square-foot medical office building with an ASC in Folsom, Calif. 2. Kaiser Permanente and Boston-based Mass General Brigham have made financial commitments to implement "Food is Medicine" programming as part of...
Proposition 28: Giving every public school in California arts and music programs
Apart from science, history and math, music and the arts have been proven to help students. That's what proponents of Proposition 28 hope voters understand.
Regional: Status update on Bay Area COVID-19 developments
The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Tuesday evening include:. While the COVID-19 virus has not been eradicated, the ongoing pandemic is moving “in the right direction” toward the virus being a relatively minor threat, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Tuesday.
CA leaders say legalizing jaywalking will not lead to greater pedestrian deaths
As opponents of the law say it's only going to make the rising pedestrian traffic fatality numbers worse, police say many of the incidents occur outside of marked crosswalks.
San Jose students are chronically absent from class
Santa Clara County’s largest school district is dealing with a double-digit absenteeism problem and working to understand why. Schools are combatting chronic absenteeism through a multi-faceted approach as more and more students miss class, possibly due to COVID-19 infections, mental health issues or other factors. Recent data shows the...
Santa Clara County COVID cases likely 2-3 times the reported case count
SAN JOSE -- While COVID-19 cases in Santa Clara County have trended down over the summer, the county's top health official said this week that the level of virus circulating locally is likely higher than the county's case count.Health Officer and Public Health Director Dr. Sara Cody said Tuesday that the number of cases locally has decoupled since May from the amount of virus detected in the county's main sewershed in San Jose, which captures sewer water -- and by extension, COVID virus particles -- from more than 75 percent of the county's population. As a result, the amount of...
climaterwc.com
Poll: Bay Area residents dissatisfied with overall quality of life
All indications are that Bay Area residents are feeling dissatisfied about their overall quality of life. The recently released Silicon Valley Poll by Joint Venture Silicon Valley and the Bay Area News Group has found that approximately three out of four residents think their quality of life has declined over the last five years. The overriding concern spans all age, income and education levels according to Joint Venture Silicon Valley.
beckershospitalreview.com
John Muir Health sued for allegedly overcharging patients
The law firm Hagens Berman has filed a lawsuit against Concord, Calif.-based John Muir Health accusing the health system of "unconscionable" billing practices. The proposed class-action suit alleges the health system charged a patient more than $6,000 for a routine drug screening during an emergency department visit, according to an Oct. 4 news release from the firm.
NBC Bay Area
San Jose Extends Deadline for Residents to Clear Homeless Encampment Near SJC
Time is running out for more than a hundred people holding out at the so-called “Field of Dreams” RV camp near San Jose International Airport. City officials said they need to leave, but just extended the deadline from Friday to next Tuesday. They're also offering a cash incentive to get people out now.
California's New Pay Law Says Employers Can't Ask About Your Prior Pay
California just signed a wide-ranging law that will affect many if not much of the state's employer base. Several interesting aspects of bill SB-1162, which was signed by Governor Gavin Newson on Friday, Sept. 30, have now come to light.
montereycountyweekly.com
Monterey anti-vax pediatrician comes under scrutiny in the wake of a bitter custody battle turned deadly.
For years, for Monterey Peninsula parents who did not want their children vaccinated as required by state law to attend school, Monterey pediatrician Douglas Hulstedt was the go-to doctor for written exemptions. In 2019, as measles outbreaks in California drove officials to end or tighten exemptions based on personal beliefs...
Wildfire threat pushes up California home insurance rates — here’s how you can save money
Home insurance prices are up 10% between May 2021 and 2022 due to the increased cost to rebuild homes lost to wildfire.
NBC Bay Area
East Bay Woman Sues Over $6,000 Drug Test
An East Bay woman says one of the largest health care providers in the Bay Area charged her $6,000 for a drug test, prompting her to take legal action. The woman and her lawyer are filing what they hope will be a class action lawsuit against John Muir Health in Contra Costa County, saying the charges from her June emergency room visit were not only high but unconscionable.
beckershospitalreview.com
Michigan hospital nurses vote to unionize
Nurses at UP Health System-Bell in Ishpeming, Mich., have voted to join the Michigan Nurses Association. The vote covers about 60 nurses at the hospital, according to an Oct. 5 union news release. "Now that we have formed a union, we will get to have a democratic say in our...
Gilroy Dispatch
Gilroy councilmember says she will not resign
Gilroy City Councilmember Rebeca Armendariz said she will not resign from her position following a testy Oct. 3 meeting where a majority of the council requested she relinquish her seat if a recall effort against her qualifies for the ballot. Of the 23 people who spoke during the public comment...
