Santa Clara County, CA

beckershospitalreview.com

Michigan closes psychiatric beds across state despite higher funding

Michigan has closed 77 patient beds at state-run psychiatric facilities across the state since April, despite significant investment growth in inpatient psychiatric hospitals over recent years, Bridge Michigan reported Oct. 5. The main reason for the loss in patient beds is lack of adequate staffing in hospitals. The lack of...
MICHIGAN STATE
kalw.org

New laws could bring big changes for Santa Clara County

The new laws include changes to improve housing displacement, a stricter screening of potential police officers, and helping small businesses upgrade facilities for disability access. Here are some of the laws supported by local officials. SB 649 ensures those in communities of color are not displaced and have access to...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
beckersasc.com

Kaiser Permanente in the headlines: 5 updates to know

Here are five updates from Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente since Sept. 15:. 1. Kaiser Permanente submitted applications for a 260,000-square-foot medical office building with an ASC in Folsom, Calif. 2. Kaiser Permanente and Boston-based Mass General Brigham have made financial commitments to implement "Food is Medicine" programming as part of...
OAKLAND, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose students are chronically absent from class

Santa Clara County’s largest school district is dealing with a double-digit absenteeism problem and working to understand why. Schools are combatting chronic absenteeism through a multi-faceted approach as more and more students miss class, possibly due to COVID-19 infections, mental health issues or other factors. Recent data shows the...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Santa Clara County COVID cases likely 2-3 times the reported case count

SAN JOSE -- While COVID-19 cases in Santa Clara County have trended down over the summer, the county's top health official said this week that the level of virus circulating locally is likely higher than the county's case count.Health Officer and Public Health Director Dr. Sara Cody said Tuesday that the number of cases locally has decoupled since May from the amount of virus detected in the county's main sewershed in San Jose, which captures sewer water -- and by extension, COVID virus particles -- from more than 75 percent of the county's population. As a result, the amount of...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
climaterwc.com

Poll: Bay Area residents dissatisfied with overall quality of life

All indications are that Bay Area residents are feeling dissatisfied about their overall quality of life. The recently released Silicon Valley Poll by Joint Venture Silicon Valley and the Bay Area News Group has found that approximately three out of four residents think their quality of life has declined over the last five years. The overriding concern spans all age, income and education levels according to Joint Venture Silicon Valley.
HOMELESS
beckershospitalreview.com

John Muir Health sued for allegedly overcharging patients

The law firm Hagens Berman has filed a lawsuit against Concord, Calif.-based John Muir Health accusing the health system of "unconscionable" billing practices. The proposed class-action suit alleges the health system charged a patient more than $6,000 for a routine drug screening during an emergency department visit, according to an Oct. 4 news release from the firm.
CONCORD, CA
NBC Bay Area

East Bay Woman Sues Over $6,000 Drug Test

An East Bay woman says one of the largest health care providers in the Bay Area charged her $6,000 for a drug test, prompting her to take legal action. The woman and her lawyer are filing what they hope will be a class action lawsuit against John Muir Health in Contra Costa County, saying the charges from her June emergency room visit were not only high but unconscionable.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
beckershospitalreview.com

Michigan hospital nurses vote to unionize

Nurses at UP Health System-Bell in Ishpeming, Mich., have voted to join the Michigan Nurses Association. The vote covers about 60 nurses at the hospital, according to an Oct. 5 union news release. "Now that we have formed a union, we will get to have a democratic say in our...
ISHPEMING, MI
Gilroy Dispatch

Gilroy councilmember says she will not resign

Gilroy City Councilmember Rebeca Armendariz said she will not resign from her position following a testy Oct. 3 meeting where a majority of the council requested she relinquish her seat if a recall effort against her qualifies for the ballot. Of the 23 people who spoke during the public comment...
GILROY, CA

