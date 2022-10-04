ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Timesheets reveal warden who NDOC says resigned in July remains on payroll

By Vanessa Murphy
8 News Now
8 News Now
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uowd4_0iM300Ch00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Timesheets obtained by the 8 News Now Investigators reveal a warden, who the Nevada Department of Corrections previously said resigned, continues to get paid.

An NDOC spokesperson said in July that William Hutchings, the warden of Southern Desert Correctional Center, voluntarily resigned for personal reasons with a final date of employment of July 15.

However, after the 8 News Now Investigators reached out to the department again several months later asking whether Hutchings was still getting paid, a spokesperson said that Hutchings would be employed until Nov. 11.

Following the publication of this report, an NDOC spokesperson said they “received some clarification” and that Hutchings was actually on paid administrative leave.

“This guy gets to resign and still collect a six-figure salary,” Paul Lunkwitz, president of the Fraternal Order of Police NV CO Lodge 21, said. The union represents correctional officers inside Nevada prisons.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dAQLh_0iM300Ch00
Southern Desert prison (KLAS)

Hutchings was the warden at Southern Desert Correctional Center, a medium-security prison, when a riot took place at the facility in December. The department tried to downplay the incident, first calling it a “disturbance.” In April, the 8 News Now Investigators uncovered how inmates took over a unit in the prison.

Two months after the 8 News Now Investigators’ report on the riot , an NDOC spokesperson said Hutchings resigned for personal reasons. He earned a salary of $127,660, according to the department.

Timesheets through mid-September, approved by the now acting director, William Gittere, show 40-hour work weeks for Hutchings.

The 8 News Now Investigators repeatedly reached out to NDOC, which refused to confirm whether Hutchings was still getting paid.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pubcf_0iM300Ch00
Former NDOC Director Charles Daniels (NDOC/KLAS)

On Monday, a spokesperson wrote in an email, “Mr. Hutchings is currently an employee of NDOC, and will be so employed until November 11, 2022.”

Last Friday, Charles Daniels resigned from his position as NDOC director at the request of Gov. Steve Sisolak. Earlier that week, a convicted murderer escaped from Southern Desert Correctional Center. The escape was not discovered until four days later. A manhunt led by the U.S. Marshals Service and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department resulted in the inmate’s capture.

The escape is one of the latest failures at NDOC, first exposed by the 8 News Now Investigators.

Lunkwitz said that he believes that the department’s actions surrounding the resignation of Hutchings and the timesheets should be investigated.

“What was said behind closed doors that would allow something like this to happen and what is the department thinking saying nonchalantly, ‘oh, he’s still employed until this date?'” Lunkwitz said. “How badly does that reflect on our leadership of our department?”

In an internal memo from Gittere to staff on Sept. 30, Gittere acknowledged that a change in senior leadership causes uncertainty. He also wrote, “We must march on and continue to focus on the basics by exhibiting what right looks like.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 6

Albert Leggs
1d ago

will daniels also get the same pay package? maybe we should be looking into a bit of FRAUD & corruption at NDOC

Reply
7
AP_000979.01c768288dff4d10993bd661f7d0d862.1533
1d ago

What the public wants to know is, who was the genius who decided this convicted murderer be put in a medium security prison? That person needs to be fired immediately, as well. Why is this disgraced director of prisons still getting paid till November? Sisolak has to answer for this! Vote for competent leadership in Mid-terms. Sisolak doesn’t meet that criteria.

Reply
2
Yah...Ok
2d ago

Back the blue right? Suddenly its an issue of administrative leave? How may decades all over the country had this been going on and NOW its a problem??🙄😒

Reply(2)
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Nevada State
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Sisolak
Person
William Hutchings
KDWN

Nevada high court overturns Reno road-rage murder conviction

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The Nevada Supreme Court has overturned a murder conviction in a high-profile, road-rage case in Reno. The high court says in a 2-1 ruling that the Washoe County judge wrongly concluded last year that a fatal gunshot through a truck window constituted a burglary. Prosecutors had argued the burglary satisfied one of the legal requirements necessary to find Wayne Cameron guilty of first-degree murder in the 2020 killing of Jarrod Faust. The Supreme Court said it wasn’t possible to determine if the jury’s verdict was based on the prosecution’s alternative theory that the killing was premeditated. But it ruled the “bullet-entry” burglary argument shouldn’t have been allowed.
RENO, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ndoc#Warden#Payroll#The 8 News Now
KPVI Newschannel 6

Nevada Department of Corrections Director resigns following escape of inmate

(The Center Square) – Nevada Department of Corrections Director Charles Daniels resigned Friday morning, Governor Steve Sisolak has announced. Sisolak requested Daniels’ resignation following the escape of Porfirio Duarte-Herrera, who was serving a life sentence for murder, from the Southern Desert Correctional Center. Though missing since Friday, NDOC did not report the incident until Tuesday.
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Current

Public defender, prosecutor, and civil attorney vie in three-way special election

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Judge Michael Villani’s resignation in July created an opening in Clark County Department 17, which will be filled in a three-way special election race among attorney Adam Ganz, prosecutor Lindsey Moors and public defender Jennifer Schwartz. The winning candidate must receive only a plurality, not a majority.   Ganz, a civil litigator for 25 years who […] The post Public defender, prosecutor, and civil attorney vie in three-way special election  appeared first on Nevada Current.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
pvtimes.com

Police report 6 suspected drug-related deaths in 36 hours

After the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reported six suspected drug-related overdoses in a 36-hour period, the public is reminded of the ongoing risk fentanyl poses to the community, the Southern Nevada Health District said in a news release. The deaths were report between Sept. 25 to 27. According to...
LAS VEGAS, NV
allaboutarizonanews.com

FBI Seeking Man Wanted for Questioning

The FBI and Colorado River Indian Tribes (CRIT) Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in. locating Kyle Wayne Welsh who may have further information regarding the assault of a police officer, within the confines of the Colorado River Indian Tribes Reservation. On February 27, 2020, near Highway...
PARKER, AZ
8 News Now

8 News Now

37K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy