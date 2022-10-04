Read full article on original website
Local Post Office Manager Gets 6 Months For Stealing Mail
A postal employee in Ohio is going to prison because he couldn't stop stealing mail. He also was assessed a $20,000 fine, plus he has to pay back his victims more than $8,000.
Former Massillon USPS worker sentenced: Operations Manager convicted of delay/destruction and theft of U.S. mail will spend 6 months in prison
AKRON, Ohio — A former United States Postal Service worker who pleaded guilty to delay or destruction of mail and theft of mail by a postal service employee received his sentence today in an Akron courtroom. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning...
Local postal manager heading to prison for stealing mail
A high-ranking local postal manager walked out of federal court on Tuesday after getting punished for stealing mail, and he found the FOX 8 I-Team waiting for him.
Court rules Ohio police chief ‘shouldn’t have been fired’
The court ruled that Newton Falls City Council failed to follow state law, which requires 2/3 of the majority vote to fire a police chief. The final vote -- taken in January -- was 3 to 2.
Mahoning County official sentenced in OVI case
A Mahoning County official accused of OVI was sentenced in Struthers Municipal Court Tuesday.
Ohio men allegedly used money from drug activity at West Virginia casino to gamble
Two Cleveland, Ohio men are facing money laundering charges, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Robert Jermele Atkinson, 41, and Micah A. Atkinson, 26, were indicted today on charges involving money laundering. Robert is accused of gambling proceeds from illegal drug activity at Mountaineer Casino in Hancock County and elsewhere, beginning in 2020. According to […]
Parma school worker resigns, accused of ‘inappropriate relationship’
A Normandy High School employee has resigned after being accused of having an "inappropriate relationship" with a student.
Estate of road worker killed at University Heights construction zone receives nearly $17 million verdict, lawyer says
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A Cleveland construction company is liable for a roadworker’s death in a case that led to a $17 million jury assessment in favor of his estate, according to the estate’s lawyer. A Cuyahoga Common Pleas Court jury on Monday decided the case centering on a...
Man shot by deputy U.S. Marshals in Steelyard Commons parking lot pleads guilty to gun charges
CLEVELAND, Ohio— A man shot by deputy U.S. Marshals who went to arrest him pleaded guilty on Tuesday to federal gun charges. DeWayne Taylor, 33, pleaded guilty to assaulting federal agents, brandishing a gun during a violent crime and possessing a weapon with a felony record. Taylor pointed a...
cleveland19.com
Suspect wanted in connection to Cleveland car theft, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police said a suspect in connection with the theft of a car on Sept. 27 is on the loose, and detectives need help identifying him. The car stolen was a silver 2010 Hyundai Elantra, according to police. Take a close look at the surveillance photo...
cleveland19.com
Bond hearing for 17-year-old accused of killing Parma teenager
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A now 17-year-old male accused of a deadly shooting in Parma in June has a bond hearing in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Wednesday afternoon. Gunnar Galaszewski is being tried as adult for the murder of Lawrence Morgan, 17. Parma police said Morgan was shot...
sent-trib.com
Medina man pleads guilty to downtown BG assault
A Medina man has pleaded guilty to assaulting another man behind a downtown bar and putting him in the hospital. Cade Pipoly, 23, appeared Monday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack. He pleaded guilty to the amended charge of attempted felonious assault, a third-degree felony.
Ohio babysitter charged with raping multiple children in his care; police seek additional victims
AKRON, Ohio — An Ohio man has been charged with six felony rape counts involving children he was paid professionally to babysit, and authorities are searching for potential additional victims. According to court records, Timothy Luna, 25, is being held on $500,000 bail and was also indicted on three...
Head-on crash in Lorain County kills 24-year-old Amherst resident
PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 24-year-old driver was killed Tuesday evening when a car trying to pass a stopped vehicle ended up striking an oncoming pickup truck head-on, authorities say. The State Highway Patrol says Avery Susak of Amherst died in the crash on U.S. 20, which occurred just...
cleveland19.com
Canton shooting suspect arrested by deputies in neighboring county
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton police said a suspect is in custody for a shooting that happened Wednesday night just before 11 p.m. at a 15th Street NW apartment complex. Officers found the unresponsive victim, identified by police as 23-year-old Canton resident Jadean Matthew Weatherford, near the building’s carport yard with several gunshot wounds to his lower body.
East Cleveland officer pleads not guilty on several charges in court
CLEVELAND — One of the two East Cleveland police officers indicted on charges after allegedly stealing from multiple individuals while on duty, appeared in court Tuesday morning for an arraignment. Alfonzo Cole, 34, who appeared with his attorney Rufus Sims, entered a not guilty plea. A judge set his...
whbc.com
Akron Police Make Quick Arrest in Latest Homicide
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Akron police have a 22-year-old man in custody, suspected of shooting and killing a 58-year-old man Wednesday afternoon. It happened on Sumner Street in Akron, where officers found the older man with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene, despite being...
cleveland19.com
Canton fire ruled arson, reward available for information
CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A multi-unit residential fire at 914 Raff Road in Canton has been ruled arson by the Division of State Fire Marshal’s Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau. The fire, which took place Sept. 29 around 11:06 p.m., trapped several occupants inside the five unit apartment, with...
Man fatally shot by Springfield Township police during zoning investigation
A property owner reportedly fired at police officers who were investigating a zoning law violation at his residence. It happened at about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at a home in the 2300 block of East Waterloo Road, according to Springfield Township Police Sgt. Eric East.
Man who took body to Ohio police station arraigned
A Nov. 7 trial date before Judge R. Scott Krichbaum was set for Jacques Peterman-OIiver, who was arraigned before Magistrate Tim Welsh on a charge of murder for the Aug. 26 shooting death of Cameron Dyer, 36.
