Massillon, OH

State
Ohio State
Massillon, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Massillon, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
WTRF- 7News

Ohio men allegedly used money from drug activity at West Virginia casino to gamble

 Two Cleveland, Ohio men are facing money laundering charges, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Robert Jermele Atkinson, 41, and Micah A. Atkinson, 26, were indicted today on charges involving money laundering. Robert is accused of gambling proceeds from illegal drug activity at Mountaineer Casino in Hancock County and elsewhere, beginning in 2020. According to […]
CLEVELAND, OH
Person
John Adams
cleveland19.com

Suspect wanted in connection to Cleveland car theft, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police said a suspect in connection with the theft of a car on Sept. 27 is on the loose, and detectives need help identifying him. The car stolen was a silver 2010 Hyundai Elantra, according to police. Take a close look at the surveillance photo...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Bond hearing for 17-year-old accused of killing Parma teenager

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A now 17-year-old male accused of a deadly shooting in Parma in June has a bond hearing in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Wednesday afternoon. Gunnar Galaszewski is being tried as adult for the murder of Lawrence Morgan, 17. Parma police said Morgan was shot...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
sent-trib.com

Medina man pleads guilty to downtown BG assault

A Medina man has pleaded guilty to assaulting another man behind a downtown bar and putting him in the hospital. Cade Pipoly, 23, appeared Monday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack. He pleaded guilty to the amended charge of attempted felonious assault, a third-degree felony.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
#Us Mail#Us Postal Service#Mail Delivery#Fraud#The U S District Court#The Massillon Post Office
cleveland19.com

Canton shooting suspect arrested by deputies in neighboring county

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton police said a suspect is in custody for a shooting that happened Wednesday night just before 11 p.m. at a 15th Street NW apartment complex. Officers found the unresponsive victim, identified by police as 23-year-old Canton resident Jadean Matthew Weatherford, near the building’s carport yard with several gunshot wounds to his lower body.
CANTON, OH
NewsBreak
USPS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
whbc.com

Akron Police Make Quick Arrest in Latest Homicide

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Akron police have a 22-year-old man in custody, suspected of shooting and killing a 58-year-old man Wednesday afternoon. It happened on Sumner Street in Akron, where officers found the older man with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene, despite being...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Canton fire ruled arson, reward available for information

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A multi-unit residential fire at 914 Raff Road in Canton has been ruled arson by the Division of State Fire Marshal’s Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau. The fire, which took place Sept. 29 around 11:06 p.m., trapped several occupants inside the five unit apartment, with...
CANTON, OH

