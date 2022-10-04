ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman accused of pushing 3-year-old nephew off Navy Pier charged with murder

By Marisa Rodriguez
WOOD TV8
 2 days ago

CHICAGO ( WGNTV ) — A woman accused of pushing her 3-year-old nephew off Navy Pier has been charged with murder.

Victoria Moreno, 34, is now charged with first-degree murder in the death of the toddler, police say.

According to police, the boy was pushed into the water off Navy Pier in the early afternoon of Sept. 19 by Moreno.

Boy, 3, dies week after pulled from Lake Michigan

Divers found the 3-year-old at the lake bottom about a half hour after he fell in. He was in cardiac arrest when he was lifted from the water off Navy Pier around 1 p.m. and arrived at Lurie Children’s Hospital in very critical condition following multiple heart attacks and seizures.

The boy died on Sept. 25, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Moreno was arrested and initially charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery to a child under the age of 13 causing permanent disability.

She is due in bond court Tuesday.

