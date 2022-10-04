ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

Midland man assaults employee, tries to bite officer, affidavit says

By Erica Miller
 2 days ago

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after investigators said he assaulted a police officer who responded after a woman called 911 for help. Samuel Vizcaino, 48, has been charged with Assault Causing Bodily Injury, Assault of a Peace Officer, and Resisting Arrest.

According to an affidavit, on October 1, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to a business on N Main Street after an employee called for help and said she had been assaulted. When officers arrived on the scene, they saw Vizcaino kick the victim. Officers moved to get control of Vizcaino and asked him why he kicked the woman, the suspect reportedly replied that he had “done worse”.

Vizcaino then stated to an officer that he would grab his service weapon and kill himself. The officer responded by asking Vizcaino to calm down but said Vizcaino continued to clinch his fists and resist attempts to place him in handcuffs. The suspect then tried to bite the officer- he didn’t make contact but did bounce back and punch the officer in the face while also trying to get his weapon.

Other officers soon arrived on the scene and Vizcaino was taken into custody without further incident. Vizcaino was taken to the Midland County Detention Center where he remained as of Tuesday afternoon on a $7,000 bond.

ABC Big 2 News

ABC Big 2 News

