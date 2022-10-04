Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Trial begins for 3 men allegedly connected to Gov. Whitmer kidnapping plot
The three men are accused of forming an alliance with Adam Fox, a person already convicted of plotting to kidnap the governor.
2nd man convicted in Whitmer plot gets 4 years in prison
A man who pleaded guilty to conspiring to kidnap Michigan’s governor in 2020 was granted a major break Thursday and sentenced to four years in prison. Kaleb Franks was rewarded for testifying for prosecutors at two trials. His sentence was longer than the term given to another man who was the first to plead guilty but it still carried a significant benefit. Franks “made the right decision and came clean. That’s encouraging,” U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker said. Franks was among six anti-government extremists who were charged in federal court with conspiracy and other crimes. Investigators said the group’s goal was to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and incite a U.S. civil war — the “boogaloo” — before the 2020 presidential election.
71-year-old Black woman won a five-figure jackpot and three white bank employees refused to cash her check, give it back to her
A 71-year-old Black woman won a five-figure jackpot but three white bank employees refused to cash her check or give it back to her, a lawsuit alleges. Lizzie Pugh, a retired Detriot public school employee, won her jackpot on a slot machine during a casino visit with her church. When she went to Fifth Third Bank in Livonia, Michigan, to deposit her winnings, three white employees said the check was fake and refused to hand it back to her. “I couldn’t really believe they did that to me,” she told theDetroit Free Press.“I was devastated. I kept asking, ‘How...
A 71-year-old Black woman who won $20,000 at a casino is now suing Michigan bank for racial discrimination after employees refused to cash her check
"It's just overwhelming that I have to go through all of this," said Lizzie Pugh, a 71-year-old retiree of Detroit public schools.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lawyers for Minnesota Say Derek Chauvin’s Request to Vacate His Convictions in George Floyd’s Murder ‘Says the Quiet Part Out Loud’
Lawyers for the state of Minnesota said Wednesday that ex-police officer Derek Chauvin’s bid to vacate his convictions for the murder of George Floyd “says the quiet part out loud, and argues that police officers cannot ever be convicted of assault.”. “But the law authorizes officers only to...
Michigan Man Accused Of Christmas Cannibalism Pleads Guilty To Murder
A Michigan man who was accused of brutally murdering a college student and then eating part of his body has decided to plead guilty in the case against his lawyers' advice. Mark David Latunski, 52, pleaded guilty to open murder and mutilation of a body on Thursday, according to MLive. Because "open murder" can be either first-degree murder, second-degree murder or manslaughter, the court will hold a hearing on Oct. 18 to determine which crime Latunski will be convicted of — which will also determine whether he will ever be eligible for parole.
Michigan body builder pleads guilty to assaulting officers during Jan. 6 insurrection
Logan Barnhart faces up to 20 years for assaulting multiple officers.
Judge orders competency evaluation for man accused of threatening Shiawassee County officials
FLINT, MI – A competency evaluation has been ordered for a Macomb County man accused of threatening current and former public officials in Shiawassee County. Shiawassee County District Court Judge Ward L. Clarkson on Tuesday, Oct. 4, granted a motion requesting that George Hamas, of Washington, Michigan, be referred to the Center for Forensic Psychiatry in Saline for a competency evaluation.
RELATED PEOPLE
‘Twitter fingers, not trigger fingers.’ Trial begins for men charged in Whitmer kidnapping plot
JACKSON, MI -- The difference between intent and action will be an important question for jurors, based on arguments heard Wednesday in the first hours of a trial for three men accused of providing aid in a plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Much of the first day of a...
Man who pleaded guilty in Michigan governor kidnap plot sentenced to 4 years
Oct 6 (Reuters) - A man who pleaded guilty to participating in an elaborate plot to kidnap Michigan's governor was sentenced to four years in prison after he served as a key witness in the trial of two co-conspirators as part of a deal with prosecutors.
Ben Crump Sued By The Mother Of Daunte Wright’s Son Over Mismanaged Money
Chyna Whitaker, the mother of Daunte Wright Sr.' young son, has filed a lawsuit against civil rights attorney Ben Crump and members of The Wright Family.
Miranda Webb: Trauma, anarchy and perilous life on the run from Northeast Ohio to Mexico
First of a two-part story. Miranda Webb knew danger lurked when her dog started barking inside their Acapulco rental home in February 2019. When she peeked out a window, Webb saw four teens outside a locked gate, throwing rocks toward the house. Webb’s boyfriend, Shane Cress, whom she met when...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man gets 4 years for plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer
A Michigan man who plotted with others to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020 was sentenced to four years in prison Thursday, federal prosecutors said. Kaleb Franks, 28, is the second person sentenced in the plan to abduct Whitmer, a Democrat, which the government has said was orchestrated by anti-government extremists.
Comments / 0