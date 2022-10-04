Read full article on original website
1 shot in Greensboro on Rollins Street, taken to hospital, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police are investigating after a reported shooting on Thursday. Officers responded around 3:55 p.m. to the 700 block of Rollins Street when they were told about a gun being fired. A male victim was found on the scene with a gunshot wound and taken to the hospital. There is no […]
WXII 12
'These are just kids who helped me fix my car': Winston-Salem man recounts scary carjacking, assault
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem man was assaulted, held at gunpoint and carjacked by four juveniles after they helped him change a tire Sunday night. Luke Costello said he thought four minors were just being kind when they offered to help him fix the flat tire he got on Monmouth Street. So, after they fixed it, he wanted to help in return and offered them a ride.
Officer accused of fatally shooting dog in North Carolina
The Kitty Hawk Police Department is investigating the fatal shooting of a family’s dog over the weekend.
Missing: Police are searching for a Winston-Salem man with a cognitive disorder
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a Winston-Salem man who's been missing since Sept. 23, according to police. The Winston-Salem Police Department said Darnell William Covington suffers from a cognitive disorder. They described him as a 56-year-old man who is 6 foot, 3 inches tall, and weighs 254 pounds.
Man dies from injuries in Greensboro shooting; $5,000 reward in the case
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said a man died from his injuries in a shooting. Detectives said someone shot Camren Cole on Glenwood Avenue on the night of September 29. On Thursday, a week after the shooting, police said Cole died from his injuries and the case was now...
abc45.com
Arrests Made in Greensboro Hotel Robbery
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Continued investigation of the Microtel Inn and Suites robbery from September 29 found connection to a robbery of an individual at the same location on September 24. Detectives have charged Jurel Fox, 33 and Melina Ann Cundiff, 43 with two counts of Robbery with a Dangerous...
Shots fired near Sebastian Village in Greensboro could have been road rage incident, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police were called to a report of shots fired near a student housing complex in Greensboro on Thursday. Officers said a shooting happened near the Sebastian Village Courtyard area on East Washington Street. Police said no one was hurt. According to North Carolina A&T public information...
WXII 12
Man shot at a Winston-Salem bar
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — One man is recovering after being shot outside a bar in Winston-Salem. It happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning at Second and Green Tavern on North Green Street. Police said a 33-year-old man was shot in the leg during a fight in the parking lot. He...
WXII 12
'A child was hit': Neighbors react to Winston-Salem playground shooting
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating and looking for suspects after a child was shot at a playground in a neighborhood Tuesday night. This happened near Hope Lane around 5:10 p.m., where police say several young Black men were shooting at one another near the playground. Officers found a juvenile female suffering from a gunshot wound on her torso. The victim’s injury is considered non-life-threatening at this time.
2 Alamance County men charged in serial break-in spree: OCSO
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two Alamance County men are facing multiple charges related to a series of break-ins, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. An investigator with the OCSO took out warrants against Patrick Crisp, 44, of Haw River, and Jaquacey Smith, 25, of Burlington. The two men are accused of committing a series […]
Body of missing person recovered in North Carolina lake
Information is extremely limited; this story will be updated as they are received.
North Carolina double murder: Juvenile suspect accused of killing 2 teens arrested
Officials in North Carolina have apprehended the juvenile suspect accused of killing 14-year-old Lyric Woods and 18-year-old Devin Clark in Mebane on Sept. 17.
Gang member, NC rapper gets life in prison for murder of 9-year-old
Antonio Davenport shot and killed 9-year-old Z'yon Person on Aug. 18, 2019, around 9 p.m. while he was riding in a car with his family along North Duke and Leon streets to get snow cones.
abc45.com
One Shot in Leg at Winston-Salem Tavern
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — At 2:00 a.m. Wednesday morning, Winston-Salem Police investigated a shooting at Second and Green Tavern located at 207 N. Green Street. Preliminary investigation revealed Christian Coleman, 33, was a patron at the business. Coleman was involved in a physical altercation with unknown suspect(s) in the parking lot of the business when he was shot in the leg. After this incident, Coleman was treated at a hospital for a non-life-threatening injury.
Man shot in leg after fight in parking lot of Winston-Salem tavern
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating a shooting in the parking lot of a tavern in Winston-Salem. Around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, officers investigated a shooting near Second and Green Tavern on N. Green Street. According to police, the victim and the suspect got into a fight in the parking lot of the business […]
68-year-old Winston-Salem woman found
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — UPDATE: Mary Parker Watson has been found said police. Police are searching for a woman who went missing on Monday night in Winston-Salem, according to officials. Authorities with the Winston-Salem Police Department said they are looking for 68-year-old Mary Parker Watson. Watson is 5 feet 6...
Grandmother reacts after 6-year-old caught in crossfire of Winston-Salem shooting
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 6-year-old girl in Winston-Salem was shot Tuesday while playing at a playground. Investigators said the shooting happened around 5 p.m. Police were called near Peace Court and Hope Lane. Detectives said the girl suffered from a single gunshot wound to her upper torso. Officers found...
wfmynews2.com
Multiple bags of Fentanyl pills discovered in Davidson Co. home
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Davidson County detectives successfully completed a multi month investigation into the sales and distribution of the highly addictive and deadly drug, Fentanyl, on Wednesday. This investigation revealed that Tony Benard Smith, 44, was distributing the drug from his home disguised as counterfeit Oxycodone pills. During...
Woman shot inside her home from a drive-by in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are looking into a shooting that happened in Winston-Salem this morning. According to officers, Kanyah Creasy was inside a home on 2901 Trent Street when unknown suspect(s) drove by and started shooting. The woman suffered a gunshot wound to her back. She was treated at...
