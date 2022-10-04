ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

'These are just kids who helped me fix my car': Winston-Salem man recounts scary carjacking, assault

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem man was assaulted, held at gunpoint and carjacked by four juveniles after they helped him change a tire Sunday night. Luke Costello said he thought four minors were just being kind when they offered to help him fix the flat tire he got on Monmouth Street. So, after they fixed it, he wanted to help in return and offered them a ride.
abc45.com

Arrests Made in Greensboro Hotel Robbery

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Continued investigation of the Microtel Inn and Suites robbery from September 29 found connection to a robbery of an individual at the same location on September 24. Detectives have charged Jurel Fox, 33 and Melina Ann Cundiff, 43 with two counts of Robbery with a Dangerous...
WXII 12

Man shot at a Winston-Salem bar

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — One man is recovering after being shot outside a bar in Winston-Salem. It happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning at Second and Green Tavern on North Green Street. Police said a 33-year-old man was shot in the leg during a fight in the parking lot. He...
WXII 12

'A child was hit': Neighbors react to Winston-Salem playground shooting

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating and looking for suspects after a child was shot at a playground in a neighborhood Tuesday night. This happened near Hope Lane around 5:10 p.m., where police say several young Black men were shooting at one another near the playground. Officers found a juvenile female suffering from a gunshot wound on her torso. The victim’s injury is considered non-life-threatening at this time.
FOX8 News

2 Alamance County men charged in serial break-in spree: OCSO

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two Alamance County men are facing multiple charges related to a series of break-ins, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. An investigator with the OCSO took out warrants against Patrick Crisp, 44, of Haw River, and Jaquacey Smith, 25, of Burlington. The two men are accused of committing a series […]
abc45.com

One Shot in Leg at Winston-Salem Tavern

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — At 2:00 a.m. Wednesday morning, Winston-Salem Police investigated a shooting at Second and Green Tavern located at 207 N. Green Street. Preliminary investigation revealed Christian Coleman, 33, was a patron at the business. Coleman was involved in a physical altercation with unknown suspect(s) in the parking lot of the business when he was shot in the leg. After this incident, Coleman was treated at a hospital for a non-life-threatening injury.
WFMY NEWS2

68-year-old Winston-Salem woman found

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — UPDATE: Mary Parker Watson has been found said police. Police are searching for a woman who went missing on Monday night in Winston-Salem, according to officials. Authorities with the Winston-Salem Police Department said they are looking for 68-year-old Mary Parker Watson. Watson is 5 feet 6...
wfmynews2.com

Multiple bags of Fentanyl pills discovered in Davidson Co. home

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Davidson County detectives successfully completed a multi month investigation into the sales and distribution of the highly addictive and deadly drug, Fentanyl, on Wednesday. This investigation revealed that Tony Benard Smith, 44, was distributing the drug from his home disguised as counterfeit Oxycodone pills. During...
