Deal back on? Elon Musk gets closer to buying Twitter

Elon Musk says Twitter purchase will accelerate the creation of X, his long-discussed 'everything app'
Elon Musk & Jack Dorsey’s private texts show Twitter founder tried to involve Tesla CEO in site a year before $44b deal
Twitter accepts Elon Musk’s multi billion dollar offer to buy app at $54.20 per share
Elon Musk asked for a 30% discount for his Twitter purchase before reviving his $44 billion bid, report says
Much Wow: Elon Musk Revives $44B Twitter Offer, Keeps Dogecoin Out Of Doghouse
Dogecoin DOGE/USD skyrocketed over 10% between noon and 1 p.m. Tuesday before beginning to consolidate slightly down off the 24-hour high of $0.0665. The sudden surge was prompted by news that Tesla, Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk’s offer to purchase Twitter, Inc TWTR for $54.20 per share is back on the table. Musk attempted to back out of deal in July, prompting a lawsuit from Twitter, and is set to wind up in court on Oct. 17 for the trial.
Musk says he wants Twitter again and will pay $44B price
Elon Musk wants Twitter again — and Twitter is game. The billionaire Tesla CEO has proposed to buy the company at the originally agreed-on price of $44 billion, bringing the tumultuous, monthslong saga another step closer to a conclusion. Musk made the surprising turnaround not on Twitter, as has been his custom, but in a letter to Twitter that the company disclosed in a filing Tuesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. It came less than two weeks before a trial between the two parties over Musk’s attempt to back out of the deal is scheduled to start in Delaware. Musk also faced a scheduled deposition by Twitter attorneys starting Thursday. In response, Twitter said it intends to close the transaction at $54.20 per share after receiving the letter from Musk. But the company stopped short of saying it’s dropping its lawsuit against the billionaire Tesla CEO. Experts said that makes sense given the contentious relationship and lack of trust between the two parties.
What Elon Musk might do with Twitter if deal to buy it goes ahead
Judge Grants Elon Musk's Request For Stay In Twitter Trial: Tesla CEO Has Until This Date To Close On $44B Deal
Elon Musk says he's willing to buy Twitter after all, possibly averting a trial
Elon Musk now wants to go through with his original offer to buy Twitter for the previously agreed upon price, a source close to the deal tells NPR. The billionaire Tesla CEO sent a letter to Twitter Monday night, the person said, which could put an end to the knock-down, drag-out legal fight over the merger that he tried to abandon in July.
Elon Musk Officially Going Through With $44 Billion Twitter Deal
Musk reverses course, again: he's ready to buy Twitter, build 'X' app
Oct 4 (Reuters) - Billionaire Elon Musk is proposing to proceed with his original $44 billion bid to take Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) private, security filings showed on Tuesday, calling for an end to a lawsuit by the social media company that could have forced him to pay up, whether he wanted to or not.
A Musk retweet: Tesla CEO says he'll pay $44B to buy Twitter
Explainer-How will Elon Musk pay for Twitter?
Elon Musk is willing to buy Twitter for the originally agreed upon $44 billion after trying to back out. Twitter says it plans to close the deal at that price.
Trump SPAC shares slide after Elon Musk revives deal to buy Twitter
New York Times column predicts ‘wild ride’ if Musk buys Twitter: He will ‘put thumb on scale’ of 2024 election
Twitter confirms Musk to proceed with $44 billion takeover deal
Elon Musk, Twitter May Move To End Legal Fight Soon: Reuters
Elon Musk Buying Twitter Is Not the End of the World
Elon Musk's Twitter acquisition isn't a done deal yet
