ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Deal back on? Elon Musk gets closer to buying Twitter

By TOM KRISHER, MATT O'BRIEN, RANDALL CHASE, BARBARA ORTUTAY - Associated Press
Citrus County Chronicle
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Elon Musk & Jack Dorsey’s private texts show Twitter founder tried to involve Tesla CEO in site a year before $44b deal

JACK Dorsey pushed for Elon Musk's addition to Twitter's board a year before the Tesla CEO's $44billion offer, a series of private text messages claim. The exchange comes to light amid the ongoing legal battle between Twitter and Musk, who agreed to purchase the social media platform back in April before he pulled out of the deal in July.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Benzinga

Much Wow: Elon Musk Revives $44B Twitter Offer, Keeps Dogecoin Out Of Doghouse

Dogecoin DOGE/USD skyrocketed over 10% between noon and 1 p.m. Tuesday before beginning to consolidate slightly down off the 24-hour high of $0.0665. The sudden surge was prompted by news that Tesla, Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk’s offer to purchase Twitter, Inc TWTR for $54.20 per share is back on the table. Musk attempted to back out of deal in July, prompting a lawsuit from Twitter, and is set to wind up in court on Oct. 17 for the trial.
STOCKS
The Associated Press

Musk says he wants Twitter again and will pay $44B price

Elon Musk wants Twitter again — and Twitter is game. The billionaire Tesla CEO has proposed to buy the company at the originally agreed-on price of $44 billion, bringing the tumultuous, monthslong saga another step closer to a conclusion. Musk made the surprising turnaround not on Twitter, as has been his custom, but in a letter to Twitter that the company disclosed in a filing Tuesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. It came less than two weeks before a trial between the two parties over Musk’s attempt to back out of the deal is scheduled to start in Delaware. Musk also faced a scheduled deposition by Twitter attorneys starting Thursday. In response, Twitter said it intends to close the transaction at $54.20 per share after receiving the letter from Musk. But the company stopped short of saying it’s dropping its lawsuit against the billionaire Tesla CEO. Experts said that makes sense given the contentious relationship and lack of trust between the two parties.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Leadership#Business Industry#Linus Company Tesla
E! News

Elon Musk Officially Going Through With $44 Billion Twitter Deal

Watch: Elon Musk Going Through With $44 Billion Twitter Deal. Here's something to tweet about: There's been a change in Elon Musk's plans. Six months—and a series of ups and downs—later, the Tesla CEO's proposed $44 billion deal to purchase the social media platform is officially moving forward.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Tesla
Reuters

Explainer-How will Elon Musk pay for Twitter?

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Elon Musk bought himself some time on Thursday, after a judge accepted the billionaire's request to halt a Twitter lawsuit to allow him to close his proposed $44 billion buyout of the social media company by Oct. 28.
BUSINESS
CNBC

Trump SPAC shares slide after Elon Musk revives deal to buy Twitter

Shares of the SPAC set to take Trump Media public fell after Elon Musk revived his deal to buy Twitter. Former President Donald Trump launched the Truth Social platform after he was banned from Twitter following the events of Jan. 6, 2021. Musk has previously said he would lift Twitter's...
POTUS
France 24

Twitter confirms Musk to proceed with $44 billion takeover deal

Elon Musk on Tuesday offered to push through with his buyout of Twitter at the original agreed price, as a trial over his efforts to withdraw from the deal loomed. The world’s richest man said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that he sent Twitter a letter vowing to honor the contract.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Elon Musk, Twitter May Move To End Legal Fight Soon: Reuters

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk and Twitter Inc TWTR may reportedly reach a deal to end their ongoing litigation in the coming days. Musk and Twitter were expected to reach an agreement as early as Wednesday, but the talks are still ongoing and a conclusion is likely to take more time, Reuters reported, citing a source familiar with the matter.
BUSINESS
Reason.com

Elon Musk Buying Twitter Is Not the End of the World

Elon Musk has once again offered to buy Twitter—at his original price of $44 billion. Given that the social media company is currently suing the world's wealthiest man in order to force him to purchase the company, it seems likely that Twitter might accept this proposal. For some mainstream...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy