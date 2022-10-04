Read full article on original website
Related
live5news.com
Death toll from Hurricane Ian reaches triple digits
SANIBEL ISLAND, Fla. (AP) — Rotting fish and garbage lie scattered in Sanibel Island’s streets. On the mainland, debris from washed-away homes is heaped in a canal like matchsticks. Huge shrimp boats sit perched amid the remains of a mobile home park. “Think of a snow globe. Pick...
live5news.com
Cat in Michigan named tallest living domestic feline
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (WDIV) - A cat in Michigan has grown its way right into the record books. Meet Fenrir. At 18.8 inches tall, he is the tallest living domestic cat in the world, the Guinness Book of World Records said. His human, Dr. William Powers, said despite Fenrir’s size,...
live5news.com
Pandemic reveals viability of virtual school
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The COVID-19 pandemic has reshaped the way we look at the world. We now live in a world where conversations start with the phrase, “before the pandemic. . .” and have begun to change the way we think about what is normal. It’s in...
live5news.com
Two disasters in the same day turn Garden City church retreat into a nightmare
GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - A fire destroyed two homes and damaged another just hours after Hurricane Ian hit, and about 25 people were renting the home next door to where the fire quickly spread. No one was in the home where the fire initially started, but a group of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
live5news.com
Not enough affordable housing available for active-duty military in SC, base leaders say
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina is becoming one of the most popular states for Americans to move to, but leaders at the state’s eight military installations say this is creating problems for service members and their families looking for a place to live. Limited affordable housing near military...
live5news.com
Couple without home after Hurricane Ian sinks boat they were living on
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Henry and Teresa Chaney have been living on boats since 2005. When Ian was coming towards the Lowcountry, they decided they were going to ride the storm out on “The Benchwarmer,” the 38-foot boat they live on. But that was before they found out Ian had intensified into a hurricane.
live5news.com
Damaged cars could flood the market after Hurricane Ian
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Hurricane Ian brought with it high winds, a strong storm surge, death and destruction; many cars heavily impacted by the storm will be deemed “salvage” by insurance companies. That means they are so badly damaged insurance companies will not cover the costs to fix...
live5news.com
Live 5 News morning anchor raising money for Make-A-Wish Foundation
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Make-A-Wish Foundation has announced our very own Katie Kamin is being honored among a group of women for the impact they make in our community, and she’s hoping you will join her in raising money for the organization. Kamin, who co-anchors “Live 5 News...
IN THIS ARTICLE
live5news.com
Lowcountry school district paying for new software to increase transparency
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester School District 2 leaders say they are spending thousands of dollars to upgrade the district’s software to post public agendas and documents. A signed contract between the district and Diligent, the company behind the BoardDocs brand, was obtained through a Freedom of Information Act...
live5news.com
Shooting ‘hoax’ reported in more than a dozen SC counties sends schools into lockdown
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Thousands of South Carolina students, teachers, and staff were sent into lockdown Wednesday as law enforcement responded to reports of school shootings in more than a dozen counties across the state. In the end, there were no confirmed shots fired or injuries, with many sheriffs across...
live5news.com
See inside a castle for sale in South Carolina
SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina/Gray News) - Have you ever dreamed of living like royalty? Of owning your own turret? Watching the sunset from a grand staircase on your lakefront home?. An iconic Castle on Keowee in South Carolina could be yours for just $2.8 million. The 12,000-square foot castle is...
live5news.com
‘Lowlife scum:’ Anderson Co. sheriff has strong words for person behind school shooting hoax
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff has strong words for the “lowlife scum” behind a series of fake active shooter calls placed across South Carolina on Wednesday. Robert Anderson Middle School was one of the numerous schools across the state that was the victim of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
live5news.com
Governor says fake school shooting calls may be from another country
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - State and federal agents are investigating after fake calls about active shooters were reported at more than a dozen schools across South Carolina on Wednesday morning - and investigators believe they may be coming from someone in another country. The Greenville Police Department said a...
live5news.com
Mississippi seeks execution date in 2000 killing of teenager
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi attorney general’s office is asking the state to set an execution date for a former U.S. Marine Corps recruiter who was convicted in the 2000 rape and killing of a 16-year-old waitress. Thomas Edwin Loden Jr. is now 58. He has been...
live5news.com
Alex Jones won’t re-take stand in Sandy Hook defamation trial
WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Alex Jones returned to a Connecticut courthouse Tuesday but is not expected to retake the stand in his defamation trial, as a jury decides how much he should pay for spreading the lie that the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre was a hoax. Jones was initially...
live5news.com
Woman turns $10 lottery ticket into $1 million prize on way to birthday party
ANDERSON, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A Georgia woman made a lucky stop at a store in South Carolina while on her way to a birthday party. According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the woman, whose name was not released, called her husband from a BK World Shop in Anderson to show him the winning ticket she purchased for $10.
live5news.com
$70M investment announced for 2 South Carolina universities
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - Historic investments are being made at South Carolina’s two land-grant universities for a new program to make farming across the state more climate-friendly. The U.S. Department of Agriculture will invest $70 million in Clemson University in the Upstate and South Carolina State University in Orangeburg.
Comments / 0