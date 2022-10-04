ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

live5news.com

Death toll from Hurricane Ian reaches triple digits

SANIBEL ISLAND, Fla. (AP) — Rotting fish and garbage lie scattered in Sanibel Island’s streets. On the mainland, debris from washed-away homes is heaped in a canal like matchsticks. Huge shrimp boats sit perched amid the remains of a mobile home park. “Think of a snow globe. Pick...
FLORIDA STATE
live5news.com

Cat in Michigan named tallest living domestic feline

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (WDIV) - A cat in Michigan has grown its way right into the record books. Meet Fenrir. At 18.8 inches tall, he is the tallest living domestic cat in the world, the Guinness Book of World Records said. His human, Dr. William Powers, said despite Fenrir’s size,...
MICHIGAN STATE
live5news.com

Pandemic reveals viability of virtual school

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The COVID-19 pandemic has reshaped the way we look at the world. We now live in a world where conversations start with the phrase, “before the pandemic. . .” and have begun to change the way we think about what is normal. It’s in...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Couple without home after Hurricane Ian sinks boat they were living on

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Henry and Teresa Chaney have been living on boats since 2005. When Ian was coming towards the Lowcountry, they decided they were going to ride the storm out on “The Benchwarmer,” the 38-foot boat they live on. But that was before they found out Ian had intensified into a hurricane.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Damaged cars could flood the market after Hurricane Ian

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Hurricane Ian brought with it high winds, a strong storm surge, death and destruction; many cars heavily impacted by the storm will be deemed “salvage” by insurance companies. That means they are so badly damaged insurance companies will not cover the costs to fix...
ENVIRONMENT
live5news.com

Live 5 News morning anchor raising money for Make-A-Wish Foundation

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Make-A-Wish Foundation has announced our very own Katie Kamin is being honored among a group of women for the impact they make in our community, and she’s hoping you will join her in raising money for the organization. Kamin, who co-anchors “Live 5 News...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Lowcountry school district paying for new software to increase transparency

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester School District 2 leaders say they are spending thousands of dollars to upgrade the district’s software to post public agendas and documents. A signed contract between the district and Diligent, the company behind the BoardDocs brand, was obtained through a Freedom of Information Act...
EDUCATION
live5news.com

See inside a castle for sale in South Carolina

SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina/Gray News) - Have you ever dreamed of living like royalty? Of owning your own turret? Watching the sunset from a grand staircase on your lakefront home?. An iconic Castle on Keowee in South Carolina could be yours for just $2.8 million. The 12,000-square foot castle is...
REAL ESTATE
live5news.com

Governor says fake school shooting calls may be from another country

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - State and federal agents are investigating after fake calls about active shooters were reported at more than a dozen schools across South Carolina on Wednesday morning - and investigators believe they may be coming from someone in another country. The Greenville Police Department said a...
GREENVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Mississippi seeks execution date in 2000 killing of teenager

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi attorney general’s office is asking the state to set an execution date for a former U.S. Marine Corps recruiter who was convicted in the 2000 rape and killing of a 16-year-old waitress. Thomas Edwin Loden Jr. is now 58. He has been...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
live5news.com

Alex Jones won’t re-take stand in Sandy Hook defamation trial

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Alex Jones returned to a Connecticut courthouse Tuesday but is not expected to retake the stand in his defamation trial, as a jury decides how much he should pay for spreading the lie that the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre was a hoax. Jones was initially...
CONNECTICUT STATE
live5news.com

Woman turns $10 lottery ticket into $1 million prize on way to birthday party

ANDERSON, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A Georgia woman made a lucky stop at a store in South Carolina while on her way to a birthday party. According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the woman, whose name was not released, called her husband from a BK World Shop in Anderson to show him the winning ticket she purchased for $10.
ANDERSON, SC
live5news.com

$70M investment announced for 2 South Carolina universities

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - Historic investments are being made at South Carolina’s two land-grant universities for a new program to make farming across the state more climate-friendly. The U.S. Department of Agriculture will invest $70 million in Clemson University in the Upstate and South Carolina State University in Orangeburg.
ORANGEBURG, SC

