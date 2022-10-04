Read full article on original website
Related
zachnews.net
News Alert: Barstow, CA: Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway announces plans to construct the new Barstow International Gateway.
Source: Burlington North Santa Fe Railway (Information) Pictures: Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway (Courtesy) Barstow, California: Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway has announced plans to construct the new Barstow International Gateway. According to Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway, BNSF Railway plans to invest more than $1.5 billion to construct a...
globalconstructionreview.com
$1.5bn freight hub to be built in Mojave Desert
US rail freight company BNSF is set to invest over $1.5bn in the construction of a rail hub in southern California’s Mojave Desert. The Barstow International Gateway will be located on a 1,800ha site to the west of the town of the same name in San Bernardino County. It will contain a rail yard, an intermodal facility and warehouses for moving freight from international to domestic containers.
rtands.com
San Clemente, Calif., cliff is now an emergency; rail service suspended
A slight ground shift in San Clemente, Calif., has forced major movement regarding the railroad right-of-way. The state of California has issued a state of emergency as crews mobilize to reinforce the cliffside that supports passenger and freight rail service. RT&S first reported about the San Clemente trouble last week. The California Transportation Commission approved about $12 million on Oct. 3 for emergency repair work that will include inserting anchors into bedrock to help stabilize ground movement.
Bakersfield Californian
Report: Plane landed hard, then climbed again before crash
SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Witnesses reported seeing a small plane make a hard landing at a Southern California airport, immediately take off again and then climb erratically before slamming into the runway nose-first, killing both people on board, according to a preliminary report. A flight instructor and a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Why gas prices are skyrocketing in California, but not other states
While gas in California has reached $6.43 per gallon on average, states like Florida, Georgia and Texas haven't seen prices rise. Here's why.
foxla.com
Skyrocketing gas prices: When will Californians see relief?
A 33-day streak of increases that pushed the average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County to records each of the past three days ended Thursday with a decrease of three-tenths of a cent to $6.491. The average price rose $1.248 over the past 33...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Emergency Work to Stabilize Cliffs Above SoCal Railroad Tracks Will Take Months
Train service between San Diego and Los Angeles has been disrupted by the threat of a landslide near San Clemente. Metrolink has suspended all service between Laguna Niguel/Mission Viejo Station and Oceanside, and Amtrak’s Pacific Surfliner is not running trains between Irvine and Oceanside. Freight service on the busy corridor has also been halted.
rtands.com
Savage announces plans to build railport in southern Utah
Savage is a global provider of industrial logistics infrastruture and supply chain services. The company employs about 4,000 people in over 200 locations. The company this week announced that it plans to construct, own, and operate a multi-commodity railport in southern Utah, specifically in Iron County, which is northwest of Cedar City. The Savage Railport – Southern Utah will provide transloading services to connect supply chains for agricultural products, construction materials, and other essential commodities. The railport is expected to be operating within 12-15 months, and will provide shippers with direct access to Union Pacific rail lines.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Phys.org
As Salton Sea faces ecological collapse, a plan to save it with ocean water is rejected
For as long as the Salton Sea has faced the threat of ecological collapse, some local residents and environmentalists have advocated a radical cure for the deteriorating lake: a large infusion of ocean water. By moving desalinated seawater across the desert, they say, California could stop its largest lake from...
Rancho Cucamonga and SBCTA Approve Sale of Property for Development of Brightline West Full-Service Transit Station at Cucamonga Station
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022-- The City of Rancho Cucamonga City Council and the San Bernardino County Transportation Authority (SBCTA) Board of Directors have approved the first step of the sale of a five-acre portion of the jointly owned property at Cucamonga Station to Brightline West. The agreement clears the path for Brightline West to develop the property at the northwest corner of Milliken Avenue and Azusa Court, and build the first high-speed rail station in the Inland Empire connecting Rancho Cucamonga, the High Desert, and Las Vegas. Brightline is the only private provider of modern, eco-friendly intercity rail service in America. The company currently operates between Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and West Palm Beach in Florida and is scheduled to complete construction to the Orlando International Airport by the end of 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005929/en/ The Brightline West Cucamonga Station in Rancho Cucamonga, CA, will be home to the first high-speed passenger rail service in the Inland Empire connecting Rancho Cucamonga, the High Desert and Las Vegas. (Graphic: Business Wire)
nbcpalmsprings.com
A Closer Look Into Fairview Fire Lawsuit Against Southern California Edison
“None of our clients are looking to make money on this,” Wildfire Lawyer Alex Robertson shared. “They just want to get back to their homes, rebuild, and get on with their lives, but they don’t have the money to do that.”. The deadly Fairview Fire in Hemet...
10 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Yucaipa (Yucaipa, CA)
According to the California Fire Unit, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Yucaipa on Saturday night. The crash happened along the eastbound lanes of I-10 at 16th Street at [..]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SFGate
California agencies float Colorado River water cuts proposal
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California water agencies that rely on the parched Colorado River said Wednesday they can reduce their use by one-tenth starting in 2023 in response to calls for cuts from the federal government. The agencies, which supply water to farmers and millions of people in Southern...
Recent Budget Request By CAL FIRE Indicates An End To The Surplus Of Hand Crews To Fight Fires For CAL FIRE
A recent closing of a prison is moving forward. The prison is "one of two primary training centers for inmate firefighters in the state." Since 1963, the prison's Training Center has provided inmate firefighters. [i]
spectrumnews1.com
Utility: Damaged power lines in area of California fire
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Damaged power lines were found in the area where wildfire broke out last month east of Los Angeles, Southern California Edison told regulators this week. Cal Fire investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the Fairview Fire, which erupted Sept. 5 in Riverside County.
3 Southern California men charged in dozens of smash-and-grab robberies at cell phone stores
Three men have been federally charged for a two-month smash-and-grab robbery spree of over 50 cell phone stores throughout Southern California. Tony Tyron Lee Stewart, 22, of Highland, has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for committing 52 smash-and-grab robberies of T-Mobile and AT&T stores. He’s been ordered to pay a restitution fee […]
Idaho Potato Truck Gets Pulled Over By California Highway Patrol
One of our state's most famous moving attractions, the Big Idaho Potato Truck, recently ran into trouble with the California Highway Patrol (CHIPS). The vehicle is renowned for traveling across the country, appearing in national commercials promoting Idaho Potatoes. The truck has traveled all over the country, but we know...
localocnews.com
OCSD arrests two suspects in burglaries committed across Southern California since January 2022
Two men were arrested October 5 in connection with multiple burglaries committed across Southern California since January 2022. The two, along with two additional suspects already in custody on related charges, are suspected of committing residential burglaries in Orange, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Riverside counties and were arrested today by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.
Elmer's Bottle Tree Ranch: Artistic Route 66 recycling | A Bartell's Backroads Pit Stop
ORO GRANDE, Calif. — Just off Historic Route 66 in San Bernardino County is a forest of trees growing in the desert. It’s called Elmer’s Bottle Tree Ranch, and like leaves on a tree, the wind shakes colorful glass bottles hanging from metal tree branches planted on a sandy lot in the town of Oro Grande.
KTLA.com
As officials work to shut down problem-plagued San Bernardino apartment building, tenants plead for help
Residents of a San Bernardino apartment building acknowledge that the structure is very much in disrepair, but many of them note that they have nowhere else to go. “This is not our ideal housing. This is what we can afford, and the way things happen, you’re pushing people on the streets,” a tenant said at a community meeting held Wednesday afternoon.
Comments / 1