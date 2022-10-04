Read full article on original website
WVNews
Public Board of Education meeting set for Oct. 11
OAKLAND — The Garrett County Board of Education will hold its regular monthly meeting Oct. 11. The Board will meet in the Board Room at the Central Office. The meeting is open to the public and will be live-streamed for public review.
WVNews
Harrison County, West Virginia, Commission gives stamp of approval to proposed traffic modifications near Charles Pointe
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Commission voted in favor of an agreement with Charles Pointe developers and the West Virginia Department of Transportation that would provide for lane changes along W.Va. 279 and a pair of Interstate 79 exits that developers say would facilitate economic development.
WVNews
New ordinances adopted by Clarksburg (West Virginia) City Council
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — While public hearings were held on four ordinances at Thursday’s regular meeting of Clarksburg City Council, all of them were eventually approved by council members, and unanimously at that. One of the ordinances approved by Clarksburg City Council members concerned new sewage rates...
WVNews
Chronic Disease Program serves thousands in Garrett County
OAKLAND — Developing and implementing impactful programs in Garrett County has long been at the heart of the Garrett County Health Department’s mission to make Garrett County a healthier place to live, work and play. During the summer, over 100 physical activity opportunities, events and programs were implemented...
WVNews
Jon Michael Moore Trauma Center hosts Night of Recognition
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — WVU Medicine’s Jon Michael Moore Trauma Center hosted its 11th annual Night of Recognition Thursday after a two-year forced break because of the COVID-19 pandemic. “We are excited to welcome this event back after being unable to hold it due to COVID. We...
WVNews
Sesquicentennial Artwork Competition winners named
OAKLAND — The Garrett County Arts Council has announced the winners of the Sesquicentennial Artwork Competition. All artwork will join the Garrett County Board of Commissioner’s collection on display at the County Courthouse.
WVNews
Aurora/Eglon News
The monthly recycling event at Aurora School will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on Oct. 8. Clean paper, cardboard, aluminum and steel cans and newspapers are accepted (Please separate into like items). This event is sponsored and staffed by the Mountain Lions Club. The Brookside Brethren Church will...
WVNews
Caton to speak at Mountain Laurel Garden Club meeting
DEEP CREEK LAKE — The Mountain Laurel Garden Club will meet at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18, at Dutch’s, located on Glendale Road in Deep Creek Lake as guest speaker Ian Caton will present “Gardening with Native Woodland Plants.”. This presentation is an introduction to gardening...
WVNews
October declared 'I Can Swim! Month'
MCHENRY — The Board of Garrett County Commissioners has declared October to be “I Can Swim! Month,” recognizing the initiative that provides all Garrett County kindergartners with basic swimming and water safety instruction. The recognition comes as I Can Swim!, founded in 2011, celebrates its 11th anniversary.
WVNews
RCB splits volleyball tri-match
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — After dropping a two-set match to Philip Barbour, the Robert C. Byrd volleyball team rebounded with a two-set victory over East Fairmont in a tri-match on Thursday at East Fairmont. The Colts defeated the Flying Eagles 25-20, 25-15, but defeated the Bees 25-17, 25-16.
WVNews
Robert C. Byrd soccer sweeps Preston by 4-0 scorelines
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A pair of 4-0 victories over the Preston Knights kept the momentum going for the Robert C. Byrd Flying Eagles with a week remaining in the regular season. The RCB boys took the lead when Brayden Thomason pounced on a loose ball in the...
WVNews
Robert J. LeFever
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Another member of The Greatest Generation, Robert J. LeFever, completed his earthly journey on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, while a resident of the West Virginia Veterans Nursing Facility in Clarksburg. He was born in Salem, the son of immigrants, Robert and Delzina LeFever.
WVNews
Eagles down Grafton in straight sets
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Robert C. Byrd displayed solid play all-around in its straight-set victory over Grafton in Big 10 Conference volleyball action by the scores of 25-14, 25-18 and 25-16 Wednesday night at RCB Gymnasium. Avery Childers was her own dominant self all over the floor with...
WVNews
Meyers gives Sheriff's Office update to GGBA
GRANTSVILLE — Major Bryson Meyers of the Garrett County Sheriff’s Office was the guest speaker at the regular meeting of the Greater Grantsville Business Association on Sept. 28. He gave an update on the Sheriff’s Office and mandates that have passed. “Currently, we have about 30 sworn...
WVNews
Lincoln boys fall at home to Grafton, girls salvage 2-2 tie
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Grafton boys soccer cruised to a 6-0 victory at Lincoln on Thursday night before the two schools’ girls teams battled to an entertaining 2-2 draw. The Bearcat boys were coming off a hard-fought 1-0 loss to Robert C. Byrd on Tuesday, but they...
WVNews
linc 16.JPG
WVNews
Local racer to compete in world's premier off-road racing series event
NEWBURG — Newburg resident Casen Jennings will compete with the best off-road racers in the world on Saturday, Oct. 8. The seven-year-old ATV and dirt bike racer will compete at the Buckwheat 100 GNCC, in nearby Newburg, at CJ Raceway in Round 12 of the 13-stop Grand National Cross Country Series presented by Specialized, an AMA National Championship.
WVNews
What's Happening
Basketball: WVU Potomac State College is hosting a 3x3 basketball tournament Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Lough Gym. Registration begins 8:30 a.m. Open to high school age and up. Three-person team $60; four-person team $75. Cash prize for winning team. For further info, email rdstreets@mail.wvu.edu.
