Sequim, WA

ncwlife.com

Quijas murder case back in Skagit County court system

The decision to charge a Latino teen as an adult in the 2017 shooting death of another teen will be reexamined after a state appeals court determined a claim of racial bias was not properly addressed. Cristian Alexander Quijas of Burlington was sentenced to 15 years of detention in 2018...
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
kpug1170.com

Investigators release more information on cause of Bolt Creek Fire

SKYKOMISH, Wash. – Investigators have released more information about the Bolt Creek Fire in Snohomish County. The Western Washington Incident Management Team has confirmed the fire burning near Skykomish was human-caused. According to authorities, the fire started September 10th and as of Monday, October 3rd, had grown to approximately...
SKYKOMISH, WA
oregontoday.net

Coast Guard rescues woman from cruise ship near Port Angeles, WA, Oct. 4

SEATTLE – The Coast Guard medically evacuated a 73-year-old woman from a cruise ship, Monday near Port Angeles. Watchstanders at the 13th Coast Guard District Command Center in Seattle received a medical evacuation request from the cruise ship Westerdam of a 73-year-old woman with symptoms of a mild cardiac infarction approximately 46 miles west of the Strait of Juan de Fuca. Due to low visibility, watchstanders directed the Westerdam to continue towards Port Angeles to conduct the hoist. At 8:50 a.m., a Coast Guard Air Station Port Angeles MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew arrived on scene. The patient was transferred to emergency medical services at approximately 10 a.m.
PORT ANGELES, WA
wa.gov

September 23, 2022, Officer Involved Shooting in Jefferson County

Jefferson County, WA – On Friday, September 23, 2022, Detectives from the Washington State Patrol, Mason County and Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Offices responded to the Brinnon Community Center, located at 306144 US 101 to investigate a report of an officer involved shooting. While the investigation is still in the preliminary stages, the following synopsis was developed after interviewing civilian witnesses, witness officers, dispatch CAD notes and physical evidence at the scene.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

State Charges Washington Chiropractor for Allegedly Not Wearing a Mask in the Office

The Washington State Department of Health's Chiropractic Commission has charged a Bellingham chiropractor with unprofessional conduct after his office reportedly violated gubernatorial COVID-19 proclamations requiring masking and proper signage. Michael John Motel, who is the owner and operator of Ascend Chiropractic, was charged Aug. 29, according to a Department of...
WASHINGTON STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Woman who recently finished 16-year murder sentence now charged with gun, drug offenses

SEATTLE — A woman who earlier this year finished serving 16 years for second-degree murder is now federally charged with drug distribution and illegal firearms possession. According to the criminal complaint, in early 2022, Homeland Security Investigation agents and Seattle police narcotics detectives began investigating Raven Marlyne Hudson as a significant drug dealer in the Seattle area.
SEATTLE, WA
My Clallam County

Water back on for Port Angeles customers

PORT ANGELES – Crews have fixed a broken water main that had affected water supplies for more than 500 Port Angeles connections. Last evening, the busted 20-inch water main near Golf Course Road was repaired. City officials say service was restored to all customers by last night. Following the...
PORT ANGELES, WA

