Police make arrest in connection to woman's body found near Burke-Gilman Trail
SEATTLE — Seattle police have made an arrest in connection to the murder of an Indigenous woman whose body was found near the Burke-Gilman Trail in June. On Tuesday, Seattle police arrested a 32-year-old man after they connected him to DNA evidence found at the scene. Mavis Nelson's body...
Trauma to beached remains consistent with plane crash victim, fingerprints could solve case soon
PORT ANGELES – Clallam County investigators are still waiting for an identification of the female torso that was found by beachgoers on September 16 near Sequim. The Clallam County Sheriff’s Office at the time said foul play was not suspected, but on Tuesday Chief Criminal Deputy Brian King gave more insight.
Quijas murder case back in Skagit County court system
The decision to charge a Latino teen as an adult in the 2017 shooting death of another teen will be reexamined after a state appeals court determined a claim of racial bias was not properly addressed. Cristian Alexander Quijas of Burlington was sentenced to 15 years of detention in 2018...
Investigators release more information on cause of Bolt Creek Fire
SKYKOMISH, Wash. – Investigators have released more information about the Bolt Creek Fire in Snohomish County. The Western Washington Incident Management Team has confirmed the fire burning near Skykomish was human-caused. According to authorities, the fire started September 10th and as of Monday, October 3rd, had grown to approximately...
Family confirms body of Sandy Williams was recovered from floatplane wreckage
ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. – Authorities report around 80 percent of the floatplane has been recovered after a fatal crash in the Puget Sound in September. During the recovery of the wreckage, five additional victims were found as well, bringing the total number of recovered bodies to six. Four remain unaccounted for.
Officers arrest ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect at Ferndale motel after standoff
FERNDALE, Wash. — Several law enforcement agencies gathered near Barrett Road and Main Street in Ferndale for an armed and dangerous suspect at the Super 8 Motel, Washington State Patrol Trooper Jacob Kennett tweeted at around 7 a.m. on Tuesday. Those inside the motel were asked to shelter in...
Coast Guard rescues woman from cruise ship near Port Angeles, WA, Oct. 4
SEATTLE – The Coast Guard medically evacuated a 73-year-old woman from a cruise ship, Monday near Port Angeles. Watchstanders at the 13th Coast Guard District Command Center in Seattle received a medical evacuation request from the cruise ship Westerdam of a 73-year-old woman with symptoms of a mild cardiac infarction approximately 46 miles west of the Strait of Juan de Fuca. Due to low visibility, watchstanders directed the Westerdam to continue towards Port Angeles to conduct the hoist. At 8:50 a.m., a Coast Guard Air Station Port Angeles MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew arrived on scene. The patient was transferred to emergency medical services at approximately 10 a.m.
September 23, 2022, Officer Involved Shooting in Jefferson County
Jefferson County, WA – On Friday, September 23, 2022, Detectives from the Washington State Patrol, Mason County and Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Offices responded to the Brinnon Community Center, located at 306144 US 101 to investigate a report of an officer involved shooting. While the investigation is still in the preliminary stages, the following synopsis was developed after interviewing civilian witnesses, witness officers, dispatch CAD notes and physical evidence at the scene.
State Charges Washington Chiropractor for Allegedly Not Wearing a Mask in the Office
The Washington State Department of Health's Chiropractic Commission has charged a Bellingham chiropractor with unprofessional conduct after his office reportedly violated gubernatorial COVID-19 proclamations requiring masking and proper signage. Michael John Motel, who is the owner and operator of Ascend Chiropractic, was charged Aug. 29, according to a Department of...
NTSB has recovered 'the majority' of downed floatplane, investigators examining wreckage
FREELAND, Wash. — The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has completed recovery operations following a deadly floatplane crash off the coast of Whidbey Island in September. Recovery operations ended on Friday. A majority of the aircraft has been recovered and moved to a secure facility where NTSB investigators are...
Investigators trying to solve mystery surrounding pig found shot & killed in Snohomish County Creek
SULTAN, Wash. - Investigators are trying to solve the mystery of a young pig that was found shot and killed in the middle of a creek in Snohomish County. They say the pig was nowhere near a farm and likely could not have wandered to that location on its own. It has now prompted an animal cruelty investigation.
Woman who recently finished 16-year murder sentence now charged with gun, drug offenses
SEATTLE — A woman who earlier this year finished serving 16 years for second-degree murder is now federally charged with drug distribution and illegal firearms possession. According to the criminal complaint, in early 2022, Homeland Security Investigation agents and Seattle police narcotics detectives began investigating Raven Marlyne Hudson as a significant drug dealer in the Seattle area.
Water back on for Port Angeles customers
PORT ANGELES – Crews have fixed a broken water main that had affected water supplies for more than 500 Port Angeles connections. Last evening, the busted 20-inch water main near Golf Course Road was repaired. City officials say service was restored to all customers by last night. Following the...
Camano Island residents face months-long permit process to prepare for storm season
CAMANO ISLAND, Wash. - Nearly a year after devastating floods hit Western Washington, some residents on Camano Island are running into roadblocks to rebuild from the damage left behind. Waves whipping from last November's storms tore down the bulkhead protecting Donna Marshall's home in Utsalady and Marshall says there's not...
They don’t always make the headlines, but every Friday in King County Court, those convicted of crimes hear their sentence. KIRO Newsradio brings you the story each week during ‘Crime and Punishment.’. Last week’s sentences included an encampment arsonist, a dangerous driver who nearly killed a family, and...
