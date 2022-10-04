ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Hill, SC

Comments / 0

Related
WBTV

Missing person’s body recovered on Lake Norman

CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV) - A missing person was recovered on Wednesday night after going missing on Lake Norman, the Huntersville Fire Department confirms. A rescue and fire boat began supporting Cornelius FD with a search for a missing person in the water at 5 p.m. and the body was recovered sometime before 11:30 p.m.
CORNELIUS, NC
WBTV

Gaston County man fired from Wendys

Hopewell High School is partnering with Hilinski's Hope to join schools across the country in recognizing Student Athlete Mental Health Week. Police request public assistance in searching for missing 11-year-old girl. Updated: 55 minutes ago. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for public help in finding an 11-year-old girl. Drivers...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rock Hill, SC
Government
City
Rock Hill, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wbtv#Water Service#Water Systems#Mobile Homes#Property Manager#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Quail Meadow
WBTV

Four teenagers recovering after serious crash in Catawba County

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for public help in finding an 11-year-old girl. Drivers experiencing traffic backups near airport due to ongoing construction. Updated: 6 hours ago. Traffic is backed up near Charlotte Douglas International Airport as construction continues at the airport. Gaston County man fired from Wendys. Updated:...
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Construction woes: Dilworth Neighborhood Grille calling out city through messages on sign

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A local restaurant is calling out the city of Charlotte amidst construction headaches. The owner of Dilworth Neighborhood Grille says the construction at the intersection of East Morehead St. and South McDowell St. is causing traffic and safety issues for customers. According to the city, work has been underway in this intersection since November 2021 to install wastewater and storm drainage infrastructure.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police won’t change policy on traffic stops

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Leaders with the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department say they won’t be changing their policy on traffic stops. WBTV reached out to the department after the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office said it would no longer stop drivers for regulatory issues, such as broken taillights or an expired tag.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
wccbcharlotte.com

Body Of Man Pulled From Lake Norman After Apparent Drowning

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Emergency officials pulled the body of a man from Lake Norman Wednesday night. Firefighters from Cornelius and Huntersville say a man jumped off a dock on Brigadoon Place shortly after 4:00 p.m. and he did not resurface. Officials say the man was a worker at...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
WBTV

Introducing a new way to explore the Cabarrus County budget

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Cabarrus County officials unveiled a new way to explore the adopted budget through a comprehensive, interactive format that allows users to quickly find information about fund allocation, program development, strategic planning and more. The FY23 Online Budget Book features an extensive department directory, along with...
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
WBTV

A K-9 officer with the Kannapolis Police Department is retiring

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Zeko, one of the beloved Kannapolis K-9′s with a distinguished record of service, is retiring. Zeko is a six-year-old Dutch Shepard, and has been working as K-9 in Kannapolis for four years. Officials say the activity he enjoyed most about being a police officer was...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WBTV

1 killed, multiple injured in Hickory crash

It's nearly $3.6 million and there are a lot of options on the table. Visitors travel to N.C. mountains to see leaves change. Tourists coming up the mountain are bringing with them about $800 million to pump into the local economy. Car collison at Old Dowd Road. Updated: 13 hours...
HICKORY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Authorities respond to several schools across SC after false reports of active shooters

SOUTH CAROLINA — Authorities across South Carolina responded to several schools Wednesday after receiving false reports of active shooters at schools. The threats started coming in along the southeastern part of the Palmetto State, moved up the coast, then inland toward the capital, before reaching local districts at around 11 a.m. That’s when Channel 9 learned these were statewide school shooting prank calls that law enforcement from York, Chester and Lancaster counties were monitoring.
LANCASTER COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy