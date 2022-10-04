Read full article on original website
Related
WBTV
Duke Energy allows power to stay on for Econo Lodge residents still searching for homes
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Earlier this week WBTV introduced you to families living in a south Charlotte motel with no place to go after receiving notices to vacate. They were also under warning that electricity and other utilities would be cut off, but things have changed. “I did have word...
Body of missing person recovered in North Carolina lake
Information is extremely limited; this story will be updated as they are received.
WBTV
Missing person’s body recovered on Lake Norman
CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV) - A missing person was recovered on Wednesday night after going missing on Lake Norman, the Huntersville Fire Department confirms. A rescue and fire boat began supporting Cornelius FD with a search for a missing person in the water at 5 p.m. and the body was recovered sometime before 11:30 p.m.
WBTV
Gaston County man fired from Wendys
Hopewell High School is partnering with Hilinski's Hope to join schools across the country in recognizing Student Athlete Mental Health Week. Police request public assistance in searching for missing 11-year-old girl. Updated: 55 minutes ago. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for public help in finding an 11-year-old girl. Drivers...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBTV
Whistleblowers detail ‘red flags’ at Charlotte community health center
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The one-word subject line of Ann Wilson’s email said enough: “resigned.”. After just working just four days as the chief financial officer at the CW Williams Health Center, Wilson was emailing her direct report to say she’d be leaving her new position. “I...
'This is a scam': York County deputies issue warning about phone scam
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Deputies in York County are warning the public about a phone scam that's been reported in the area from a man claiming to be with the sheriff's office about a warrant for missing court. The York County Sheriff's Office said it has received multiple calls about...
WBTV
Meck Co. Commissioners to discuss spending options from American Rescue Plan
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - On Thursday night, Mecklenburg County Commissioners will discuss how to spend the remaining money that the county got from the American Rescue Plan. It’s nearly $3.6 million and there are a lot of options on the table. One of the biggest priorities is about affordable...
Lancaster school leaders say hoax 911 call may have come from inside school
LANCASTER, S.C. — Authorities are still investigating who is behind fake 911 calls of active shooters that put several South Carolina schools in crisis mode. More than a dozen schools were impacted across the state yesterday, including in Chester County, Lancaster County, and Chesterfield County. In Lancaster County, school...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBTV
Four teenagers recovering after serious crash in Catawba County
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for public help in finding an 11-year-old girl. Drivers experiencing traffic backups near airport due to ongoing construction. Updated: 6 hours ago. Traffic is backed up near Charlotte Douglas International Airport as construction continues at the airport. Gaston County man fired from Wendys. Updated:...
WBTV
Construction woes: Dilworth Neighborhood Grille calling out city through messages on sign
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A local restaurant is calling out the city of Charlotte amidst construction headaches. The owner of Dilworth Neighborhood Grille says the construction at the intersection of East Morehead St. and South McDowell St. is causing traffic and safety issues for customers. According to the city, work has been underway in this intersection since November 2021 to install wastewater and storm drainage infrastructure.
WBTV
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police won’t change policy on traffic stops
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Leaders with the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department say they won’t be changing their policy on traffic stops. WBTV reached out to the department after the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office said it would no longer stop drivers for regulatory issues, such as broken taillights or an expired tag.
WBTV
Rowan Co. Sheriff’s Office offers $10,000 reward for information about deadly camper fire
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Up to $20,000 dollars in reward money is being offered to help solve a man’s death. In August, we told you the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office was investigating deadly camper fire as a homicide. Nearly two months later, the sheriff’s office is asking for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBTV
Several school districts in South Carolina the targets of fake school shooting calls
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - School districts across the state of South Carolina were the targets of false school-shooting reports on Wednesday, officials throughout the state confirmed. The FBI is calling this swatting. It is when someone calls 911 reporting a fake active shooter threat to get law enforcement to...
wccbcharlotte.com
Body Of Man Pulled From Lake Norman After Apparent Drowning
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Emergency officials pulled the body of a man from Lake Norman Wednesday night. Firefighters from Cornelius and Huntersville say a man jumped off a dock on Brigadoon Place shortly after 4:00 p.m. and he did not resurface. Officials say the man was a worker at...
WBTV
Introducing a new way to explore the Cabarrus County budget
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Cabarrus County officials unveiled a new way to explore the adopted budget through a comprehensive, interactive format that allows users to quickly find information about fund allocation, program development, strategic planning and more. The FY23 Online Budget Book features an extensive department directory, along with...
WBTV
A K-9 officer with the Kannapolis Police Department is retiring
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Zeko, one of the beloved Kannapolis K-9′s with a distinguished record of service, is retiring. Zeko is a six-year-old Dutch Shepard, and has been working as K-9 in Kannapolis for four years. Officials say the activity he enjoyed most about being a police officer was...
cn2.com
SLED Investigating Fake Calls Concerning Active Shooter in Schools Across SC
TRI-COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – SLED says its aware of school threats across South Carolina its evaluating the credibility of these threats. At this time officials with SLED say the threats are believed to be a hoax, but is encouraging each district to take any and all threats seriously.
Homeowner asks City of Charlotte for help with 6-foot-deep hole that keeps getting bigger
CHARLOTTE — A man says a massive hole in the backyard of his University City home is expanding, and he’s hoping the City of Charlotte can fix it. Bernard Walker says the problem has been growing for the last year. “Every time it rains it just gets bigger,”...
WBTV
1 killed, multiple injured in Hickory crash
It's nearly $3.6 million and there are a lot of options on the table. Visitors travel to N.C. mountains to see leaves change. Tourists coming up the mountain are bringing with them about $800 million to pump into the local economy. Car collison at Old Dowd Road. Updated: 13 hours...
Authorities respond to several schools across SC after false reports of active shooters
SOUTH CAROLINA — Authorities across South Carolina responded to several schools Wednesday after receiving false reports of active shooters at schools. The threats started coming in along the southeastern part of the Palmetto State, moved up the coast, then inland toward the capital, before reaching local districts at around 11 a.m. That’s when Channel 9 learned these were statewide school shooting prank calls that law enforcement from York, Chester and Lancaster counties were monitoring.
Comments / 0