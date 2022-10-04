‘Frasier’ Revival with Kelsey Grammer Greenlit at Paramount+

Get ready for tossed salads and scrambled eggs once more: “ Frasier ” is back!

Four-time Emmy winner Kelsey Grammer is set to reprise his iconic role of radio psychotherapist Dr. Frasier Crane for a “Frasier” revival series at Paramount+. The long-awaited reboot has been in the works since 2018, with Paramount+ announcing its development in February 2021. A representative for the streamer confirmed the news to IndieWire.

The estimated 10-episode series is set to focus on Frasier’s next chapter in a new city, leaving Seattle behind. Most of the original “Frasier” cast members are not expected to return as series regulars, but they’re rumored to be reprising their respective roles for cameos, much like how “Cheers” characters briefly appeared on spinoff “Frasier.”

The original series starred David Hyde Pierce as Niles Crane, Jane Leeves as Daphne Moon, the late John Mahoney as Martin Crane, Peri Gilpin as Roz Doyle, and Bebe Neuwirth as Lillith Crane. The series finale showed Frasier finding love and traveling to start a new life with guest star Laura Linney.

The original series ran for 11 seasons from 1993 to 2004 on NBC, with CBS Studios’ predecessor Paramount Network Television also producing. “Frasier” set the record for the most Emmy Award wins by a scripted series at the time, with a total of 37, including five consecutive Emmys for Outstanding Comedy Series.

The revival will be penned by “How I Met Your Mother” scribe Chris Harris and “Life in Pieces” screenwriter Joe Cristalli, who both executive-produce alongside lead star Grammer, Tom Russo, and Jordan McMahon. The series will be produced by CBS Studios in association with Grammer’s Grammnet NH Productions.

Grammer previously said on CBS’ “The Talk” that the “Frasier” reboot is expected to begin filming in October 2022. “We’re in the final stages of the final script for the first episode of ‘Frasier,’ and it looks pretty good,” Grammer said, via TVLine . Grammer also noted that late co-star Mahoney’s absence — he played Frasier’s father Martin — will be discussed in the first episode.

“Frasier” follows suit with a slew of revival series like “And Just Like That,” “Criminal Minds,” “Law and Order,” “ Party Down ,” “Fuller House,” and “Will & Grace.”