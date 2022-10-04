Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Gotham Knights Star Misha Collins Shares New Behind-the-Scenes Look at Harvey Dent
The first trailer for Gotham Knights definitely caught a lot of attention when it was released earlier this summer, showcasing a new corner of the live-action DC multiverse on The CW. The show will follow an ensemble cast of villains and antiheroes within Gotham City, as well as Supernatural alum Misha Collins, who will be portraying the show's incarnation of Harvey Dent. With production on the series currently underway, Collins recently shared a new behind-the-scenes look of him at work as Dent — which then prompted a retweet from one of the show's co-creators, Natalie Abrams.
Upcoming DC TV Shows: Full List Of Series Coming Up In 2022 And Beyond
Hopefully comic book fans have enough time to keep up with these upcoming DC TV shows.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Superman & Lois’ season 3: new and returning cast, plot, release, and more
Superman & Lois is coming back for season three and there are some big changes ahead. There are villains new and old showing up, a cast change, and more drama as the Super-family races into a new era of adventure. The CW series has been a departure — both literally...
Popculture
'House of the Dragon': Elizabeth Olsen Responds to Casting Rumor
Elizabeth Olsen is apparently as surprised as anyone by the rumors that she has been cast in House of the Dragon Season 2. Sometime in the last few weeks, stories began to crop up stating with varying degrees of certainty that Olsen would be in Westeros when Season 2 premieres. On Thursday, she told Entertainment Tonight that that's not the case – though she isn't opposed to the idea.
ComicBook
Ezra Miller Reportedly Returns to do More The Flash Filming
Warner Bros. and DC Comics recently completed a merger with Discovery and everything has been topsy turvy. The newly merged Warner Bros. Discovery has been making a ton of changes under CEO David Zaslav, which sadly includes the cancelation of their recently filmed Batgirl. Zaslav inherited a ton of problems like the ongoing Ezra Miller situation, in which The Flash star has been accused of numerous crimes. Miller was arrested multiple times while in Hawaii, including for assault at a karaoke bar, and some other stuff. The Flash has been testing pretty positively and the film was recently revealed to be picture locked. Now, The Wrap is reporting that the film recently went through a day of reshoots and Miller was there doing pick-up shots.
epicstream.com
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 7 Gets Slammed by Marvel Fans for Being "So Boring"
WARNING: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The latest Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is undoubtedly gaining positive reactions from fans. Starring Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, the premiere episode was met with massive enthusiasm from the audience, thanks to Mark Ruffalo's return as the fan-beloved Bruce Banner aka Hulk, who gave the MCU newcomer a walkthrough on how to navigate her new life as the latest gigantic raged hero.
Patrick Dempsey Explains His New White Hair And No, He Is Not Playing A Targaryen For HBO
Sorry House of the Dragon fans: Patrick Dempsey will not cameo as a long-lost Targaryen on HBO. Grey’s Anatomy fans who were in attendance at the D23 Expo Friday were probably surprised to see Dempsey with very white hair. When Deadline asked him on the red carpet if he’s planning a special HOTD cameo, he revealed the real reason behind his shocking, snowy ‘do. Dempsey is playing Piero Taruffi, the Italian race car driver who won the 1957 Mille Miglia, in Michael Mann’s upcoming Ferrari. The movie also stars Adam Driver, Shailene Woodley and Penélope Cruz. “I’m having a great time, I get...
Jasmine Guy Reveals Lisa Bonet Was Disrespected On Set By ‘A Different World’ Producers
"I said you disrespect her in front of the audience and in front of me, you're disrespecting me too!"
Alicent Hightower's Death Might Not Be Satisfying to 'House of the Dragon' Fans
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Fire & Blood and potentially House of the Dragon. The one rule of Westeros is that "all men must die." Throughout the years, fans of the series have watched their favorite characters die, and House of the Dragon is no different. Article continues...
Cinema Blend
Amber Heard Set To Appear In Aquaman 2, But Her Agent Said The First Movie Should Have Made Her More ‘Bankable’
Aquaman 2 recently got shifted to 2023, but it has been a hotly anticipated movie ever since the sequel to the 2018 hit starring Jason Momoa, Amber Heard and Patrick Wilson got greenlighted. Oddly, Heard did not get a big bump in her career following the release of her DC film. In fact, she's reportedly set to appear in the second movie in a much smaller capacity, though her agent at WME has admitted the first film should have made her more ‘bankable.’
Will Smith Might Have Landed His First Major Movie Role Since The Slap
Will Smith's career has been in a holding pattern since The Slap, but the recent Oscar winner may be starting to move forward. The entire career of Will Smith has seemingly been on hold since the events of Oscar night when the man who would win the award for Best Actor slapped Chris Rock live on the stage. Movies Smith has already shot have seen their release on hold, and other films the actor had been involved in saw their production delayed or were canceled altogether. However, it now looks like Smith has started to move forward as he’s involved in a new high profile project.
Popculture
Keanu Reeves Fan-Favorite Film Getting Long-Awaited Sequel
Keanu Reeves is bringing back an underrated DC character's cult classic film. The actor will reunite with Warner Bros. to develop a sequel to the 2005 horror thriller Constantine, working alongside Hunger Games filmmaker Francis Lawrence, who made his directorial debut on the original, reported Deadline. Upon its release 17 years ago, the DC comics adaptation grossed over $200 million at the box office.
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel fans shocked to discover why Warner Bros. passed on making an ‘Iron Man’ movie
Looking at how comic book adaptations have been Hollywood’s bread-and-butter for over 20 years and counting, it’s very easy to forget that plenty of powerful producers and major studios has exceedingly little interest in superhero cinema prior to the post-millennium boom. Even Iron Man, which ultimately changed the industry forever, failed to escape development hell for years.
epicstream.com
Hugh Jackman Reveals How Marvel Studios Convinced Him to Reprise Wolverine Role
Hearts were broken when Hugh Jackman "retired" from playing Wolverine after 2017's R-rated blockbuster Logan and understandably so, especially considering how the actor played the character for 17 years. When Disney acquired Fox in 2019, speculation surrounding his potential involvement in a Marvel Cinematic Universe project began but not only would Jackman shrug the idea off, but he also expressed his desire to see someone else take on the role.
toofab.com
New Black Panther Finally Revealed in Wakanda Forever Trailer
In the film, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. Introducing Tenoch Huerta as Namor, king of Talokan, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livinalli. "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," directed by Ryan Coogler and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore, opens in theaters November 11, 2022.
From Kevin Costner To Tom Hanks: Yellowstone's Kelly Reilly Has Landed Her Next Big Screen Role
With Yellowstone’s fifth season set to take over television in November, having just unveiled its first big trailer, viewers are ready to watch Kelly Reilly bring Beth Dutton’s delectably ruthless energy back to the small screen. It looks like we don’t even have to wait until it debuts to learn where Reilly will next bring her talents. She’ll be trading off one Hollywood legend co-star in Kevin Costner for another in Tom Hanks, as she’s been tapped to join the latter in the upcoming Miramax and Sony drama Here.
wegotthiscovered.com
A stomach-churning horror dud that overdosed on gore digs up a prime spot on Netflix
Even the most ardent of horror fans would admit there’s a fine line between utilizing gore to enhance a story, and simply throwing buckets off the stuff into every scene for the sake of cinematic shock tactics. Nobody involved in the making of 2008’s The Ruins seemed to pay much heed, though, because plot and character could have really used as much attention as the stomach-churning effects.
ComicBook
Zac Efron Speaks Out on Wolverine Casting Rumors After Hugh Jackman's Return
Some exciting news came out of Marvel Studios this week when Ryan Reynolds announced the return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine in Deadpool 3. Many people have reacted to the news ranging from fans to director Kevin Smith, and it has left some wondering about the X-Men's future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The addition of the X-Men is inevitable, and there have been plenty of rumors about who could play Wolverine next. Big names like Taron Egerton and Daniel Radcliffe have been thrown around as well as Zac Efron. Efron recently appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to promote his new movie, The Greatest Beer Run Ever, and the subject of Wolverine came up.
‘Scooby-Doo’s Velma Is Officially A Lesbian As She Gets New Female Love Interest
After years of online speculation that the character Velma Dinkley is a lesbian, the show has confirmed her identity in a new clip that went viral on Twitter on Oct. 4. Although the studio did not release the scene that confirms Velma is smitten with a character named Coco Diablo, fans of the series have reshared the clip all over social media. The scene shows Velma meeting the new character and when she meets Coco, Velma immediately fumbles her words and her glasses become fogged up while she blushes bright red.
ComicBook
Kathleen Kennedy "Put Her Foot Down" Against Marvel Announcing Harrison Ford Casting at D23: Report
Lucasfilm president and Indiana Jones producer Kathleen Kennedy reportedly "put her foot down" to block Marvel Studios from announcing Harrison Ford's Thunderbolts casting at Disney's D23 Expo. Ford — rumored to be in talks to replace the late William Hurt as General Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross in the ensemble — was on hand at the convention promoting Lucasfilm's Indiana Jones 5, which will be the 80-year-old actor's last time playing the archeologist adventurer. According to The Ankler insider Jeff Sneider, who reported Ford is Marvel's "top choice" for the role, Kennedy advised Disney against taking attention away from the fifth and final Indiana Jones film.
