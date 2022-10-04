ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

LSU Foundation fires employee arrested on child porn charges

By Paula Jones
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BzrtG_0iM2yfVp00

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A key member of the LSU Foundation’s staff has been arrested in connection with a child pornography investigation.

The university issued a statement Tuesday, October 4, indicating that the disgraced employee has been fired as a result of “egregiously unacceptable” charges and his ensuing arrest.

According to LSU, the terminated employee is 38-year-old Chase Kojis, who served as Facilities Coordinator to the LSU Foundation.

An official arrest document provided by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) says Kojis attempted to impersonate a woman online and engaged in online conversations linked to child pornography.

The affidavit also says some of the conversations Kojis is linked to include chats with others, “about breeding their young children and having sex with children.”

LSU issued the following statement Tuesday:

This morning, we were made aware that Chase Kojis, LSU Foundation facilities coordinator, was arrested off-campus by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office. The LSU Foundation has advised us that given the egregiously unacceptable nature of the charges- involving the unlawful use of the Internet, including but not limited to child pornography, impersonation, and animal abuse- his employment was immediately terminated.

The acts in question are not believed to have occurred on campus, and the LSU Police Department currently has no involvement in the case.

LSU Office of Communications & University Relations
Man arrested after BRPD respond to reported shooting in Tigerland

EBRSO says Kojis was arrested on one count of online impersonation (felony) and one count of nonconsensual disclosure of a private image (felony).

Kojis posted a $65,000 bond and was released from the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KLFY News 10

EBR Schools: Investigation into Day of Hope event revealed ‘no evidence to match allegations’

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Since late September, BRProud has been reporting on backlash following the East Baton Rouge Parish School System’s September 20, ‘Day of Hope’ event. EBR Schools Superintendent Sito Narcisse issued a lengthy statement Thursday (October 6), saying that any claims made against EBR Schools and the Day of Hope event have […]
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Baton Rouge, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Baton Rouge, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu#Child Pornography#Shooting#Nexstar#Tigerland#Violent Crime#The Lsu Foundation#Facilities Coordinator#The Lsu Police Department#Lsu Office Of Commu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KLFY News 10

St. Landry Parish detectives pull over car full of drugs and gun, locate baby during undercover traffic stop

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz says an undercover traffic stop led to the discovery of more than $5K in cash and a semi automatic handgun. Guidroz said detectives also located a 1-year-old infant inside the vehicle during the stop. It happened Monday in the parish. Detectives made contact […]
SAINT LANDRY PARISH, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy