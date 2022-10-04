Read full article on original website
Related
Autoblog
2024 GMC Sierra HD unveiled with new design and more powerful turbodiesel V8
The 2024 Chevrolet Silverado HD made its debut in September 2022, so it was only a matter of time before the GMC Sierra HD received a similar round of updates. Unveiled online, the truck gains a new-look design and a more powerful turbodiesel V8, among other changes. GMC developed the...
gmauthority.com
2023 GMC Yukon Denali Ultimate: Live Photo Gallery
The 2023 GMC Yukon introduces a number of important updates, including the debut of the new GMC Yukon Denali Ultimate, the latest range-topper in the full-size SUV’s lineup, described by GM as the “most premium Yukon ever offered.” Now, we’re taking a closer look at the new 2023 GMC Yukon Denali Ultimate with the following GM Authority Live Photo Gallery.
gmauthority.com
Chevy Camaro Discount Offers Low-Interest Financing In October 2022
In October 2022, a Chevy Camaro discount offers low-interest financing on the 2022 Chevy Camaro and 2023 Chevy Camaro, in both coupe and convertible body styles. However, there continues to be no cash purchase rebates this month. The Bow Tie brand also offers a national lease for $249 per month...
Best Truck Engines Ever Made
We've picked seven of what we consider the most legendary engines ever found in America pickup trucks. The post Best Truck Engines Ever Made appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
gmauthority.com
Lingenfelter And Magnuson Announce C8 Corvette 700-HP Supercharger Package: Video
The C8 Chevy Corvette makes impressive power in stock, factory spec, but toss some forced induction at that mid-mounted V8, and things get wild pretty quick, as is evidenced by this new supercharger package from Lingenfelter Performance Engineering. Developed in partnership with Magnuson Superchargers, this new C8 Corvette supercharger upgrade...
How Much Does It Cost To Replace the Battery in a Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)?
This stress-inducing maintenance procedure may not be as expensive--or as common--as you think. The post How Much Does It Cost To Replace the Battery in a Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CAR AND DRIVER
2023 Honda Lineup Overview: New Pilot, CR-V, and HR-V SUVs
It looks like 2023 is the year of the SUV at Honda. The redesigned CR-V is better-looking inside and out and boasts a larger footprint along with plenty of new features. The HR-V is also new and now shares its platform with the Civic, meaning it’s significantly larger than the old Fit-based model. It switches to a 158-hp 2.0-liter inline-four, again with a CVT automatic. The three-row Pilot is next to go under the knife, but Honda has only teased the new model so far. The two-row Passport is unchanged for this year, but we expect a new version to follow the Pilot next year.
gmauthority.com
GM Releases Fix For GMC Sierra Heater Auxiliary Coolant Pump Issue
GM has released a service update for certain units of the 2020 GMC Sierra 1500, 2021 GMC Sierra 1500, and 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited over an issue related to the pickups’ heater auxiliary coolant pump. The problem: units of the GMC Sierra 1500 affected by this issue are...
IN THIS ARTICLE
gmauthority.com
Chevy Silverado Discount Reaches $4,250 In October 2022
For October 2022, a Chevy Silverado discount totals up to $4,250 on select configurations of the 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 Limited and up to $3,500 on select configurations of the refreshed 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500. A $1,000 accessory allowance on both models continues as part of Chevy Truck Season in...
gmauthority.com
GM Launches Chevy Truck Season Promotion In October 2022
GM has launched a new promotion for Chevy Truck Season in October of 2022, offering a $1,000 Accessory Allowance toward the purchase or lease of a new Chevy Silverado 1500, Chevy Silverado HD, or Chevy Colorado pickup up truck equipped with eligible accessories. Eligible accessories that are part of the...
gmauthority.com
Chevy Ranks Above Average In J.D. Power 2022 China Customer Satisfaction Index Study
Chevy was ranked above average in the J.D. Power 2022 China Customer Satisfaction Index (CSI) study. JDP’s China Customer Service Index Study evaluates customer satisfaction with automakers based on six individual factors, including service team, service facility, welcome and diagnostic, service quality, service value and service reservation. The results of this year’s study were extracted from responses from 37,167 vehicle owners across 47 brands in 70 major cities who purchased their new vehicles between December 2017 and May 2021. Responses were collected between January and June 2022. Each automaker was given a score on a 1,000-point scale and ranked accordingly.
gmauthority.com
2023 Chevy Silverado 1500 Configurator Now Live
The official 2023 Chevy Silverado 1500 online configurator is now live at Chevy’s website, providing fans and potential customers with an opportunity for a little digital window shopping. The 2023 Chevy Silverado 1500 arrives as the fifth model year of the current fourth-generation light-duty pickup truck, ushering in a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How Many Miles Can a Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Go on a Full Tank?
The Toyota RAV4 Hybrid is a great small SUV deal for the money. How many miles can it travel on a full tank? The post How Many Miles Can a Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Go on a Full Tank? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
gmauthority.com
2023 GMC Acadia Bright Accent Package No Longer Available To Order
The 2023 GMC Acadia represents the seventh model year of the current, second-generation Acadia, slotting in as what will likely become the final model year before the next-gen Acadia arrives for the 2024 model year. Until then, GM Authority has learned that the Bright Accent Package is no longer available to order for the 2023 model year.
gmauthority.com
2022 Chevy Colorado Heated Seat Retrofit Under Way
Customers who own a 2022 Chevy Colorado affected by a recent constraint for the heated seat comfort feature are now eligible for a feature retrofit under a new GM customer satisfaction program. Per previous exclusive GM Authority coverage, certain units of the 2022 Chevy Colorado were under constraint for the...
gmauthority.com
Cadillac Racing World Endurance Championship Driver Lineup Unveiled
Cadillac Racing has confirmed the lineup for the World Endurance Championship (WEC). Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn and seasoned veteran Richard Westbrook will be racing in the FIA World Endurance Championship Hypercar class with the all-new Cadillac V-LMDh race car. The 2023 World Endurance Championship season begins March 17th with the...
Autoweek.com
Electric Car Battery Life Explained
Electric cars offer several benefits over tried-and-true gas vehicles, from quiet and emissions-free operation to instant torque on demand. That said, EVs aren't perfect, and there are challenges to be aware of before you head out and buy your first model. Electric vehicles use large batteries to store electricity needed...
gmauthority.com
2023 Corvette Z06 Coupe In Torch Red: First Live Photos
The 2023 Corvette Z06 has amassed a huge following since Chevy first revealed the high performance machine. The unique naturally aspirated 5.5L V8 LT6 engine, which is the world’s most powerful naturally-aspirated V8 in a production car, is a big reason for this. Many fans, enthusiasts and observers have been salivating to see Chevy’s new track monster in all of its colors, and what we have for you here today is the C8 Z06 in the popular Torch Red hue.
GMC Truck Concepts We Wish Were Made
We've picked out six GMC concepts from the past that we wish it had produced. The post GMC Truck Concepts We Wish Were Made appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
gmauthority.com
How To Check Your GMC Vehicle’s Towing Capacity: Video
GMC vehicles like the GMC Sierra pickup truck are frequently used to tow, and as such, it’s important that customers are well-versed when it comes to towing capacity. To that end, GMC has released the following brief tutorial video covering all the ins and outs on how to check your vehicle’s towing capacity.
Comments / 0